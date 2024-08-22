Sabrina Carpenter – Juno: audio, testo e traduzione

Juno è la traccia 10 dell’ album di Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet in uscita il 23 agosto 2024.

Testo Juno Sabrina Carpenter

(Oh-oh)

Don’t have to tell your hot ass a thing

Oh, yeah, you just get it

Whole package, babe, I like the way you fit

God bless your dad’s genetics, mm, uh

You make me wanna make you fall in love

Oh, late at night, I’m thinking ‘bout you

Ah, ah, ah

Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs?

Oh, I hear you knockin’, baby

Come on up

I know you want my touch for life

If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might

Let you lock me down tonight

One of me is cute, but two, though?

Give it to me, baby

You make me wanna make you fall in love (Oh)

I showed my friends, then we high-fived (Oh-oh)

Sorry if you feel objеctified (Oh)

Can’t help myself, hormonеs are high

Give me more than just some butterflies

You make me wanna make you fall in love (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, late at night, I’m thinking ‘bout you

Ah, ah, ah

Wanna try out some freaky positions? (Ooh-ooh)

Have you ever tried this one?

I know you want my touch for life

If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might

Let you lock me down tonight

One of me is cute, but two, though?

Give it to me, baby

You make me wanna make you fall in love

Adore me, hold me, and explore me

Mark your territory (Ah-ah)

Tell me I’m the only, only, only, only one

Adore me, hold me (Ah-ah), and explore me (Ooh)

I’m so fuckin’ horny

Tell me I’m the only, only, only, only one

Oh, I know you want my touch for life

If you love me right, then who knows?

I might let you make me Juno

You know I just might (Might)

Let you lock me down tonight

One of me is cute, but two, though?

Give it to me, baby

You make me wanna make you fall in love

Traduzione

(Oh-oh)

Non devi dire niente al tuo bel c**o

Oh, sì, lo capisci e basta

Pacchetto completo, tesoro, mi piace come ti adatti

Dio benedica la genetica di tuo padre, mm, uh

Mi fai venire voglia di farti innamorare

Oh, a tarda notte, sto pensando a te

Ah, ah, ah

Vuoi provare le mie manette rosa pelose?

Oh, ti sento bussare, tesoro

Sali

So che vuoi il mio tocco per tutta la vita

Se mi ami nel modo giusto, allora chi lo sa?

Potrei lasciarti fare di me Giunone

Sai che potrei

Lasciarti rinchiudere stasera

Uno di me è carino, ma due, però? Dammelo, baby

Mi fai venir voglia di farti innamorare (Oh)

L’ho mostrato ai miei amici, poi ci siamo dati il ​​cinque (Oh-oh)

Scusa se ti senti un oggetto (Oh)

Non ci posso fare niente, gli ormoni sono alti

Dammi più di qualche farfalla

Mi fai venir voglia di farti innamorare (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, a tarda notte, sto pensando a te

Ah, ah, ah

Vuoi provare delle posizioni strane? (Ooh-ooh)

Hai mai provato questa?

So che vuoi il mio tocco per tutta la vita

Se mi ami nel modo giusto, allora chi lo sa?

Potrei lasciarti farmi diventare Giunone

Sai che potrei

Lasciarti rinchiudere stasera

Uno di me è carino, ma due, però? Dammelo, baby

Mi fai venir voglia di farti innamorare

Adorami, tienimi ed esplorami

Segna il tuo territorio (Ah-ah)

Dimmi che sono l’unica, l’unica, l’unica, l’unica

Adorami, tienimi (Ah-ah) ed esplorami (Ooh)

Sono così fottutamente eccitata

Dimmi che sono l’unica, l’unica, l’unica, l’unica

Oh, so che vuoi il mio tocco per tutta la vita

Se mi ami nel modo giusto, allora chi lo sa?

Potrei lasciarti farmi diventare Giunone

Sai che potrei (potrei)

Lasciarti rinchiudere stanotte

Uno di me è carino, ma due, però?

Dammelo, baby

Mi fai venir voglia di farti innamorare

Significato

Desiderando di innamorarsi di qualcuno per il modo in cui la fa sentire, la canzone Juno fa riferimento all’omonimo film del 2007 con la protagonista principale interpretata da Ellen Page (Elliot Page).

Alla fine, Sabrina Carpenter sogna di finire come la Giunone del film, innamorata di qualcuno che si preoccupa veramente di lei e del suo desiderio di avere una famiglia.