Sabrina Carpenter – Juno: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Agosto 2024 Juno è la traccia 10 dell’ album di Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet in uscita il 23 agosto 2024. Testo Juno Sabrina Carpenter (Oh-oh) Don’t have to tell your hot ass a thing Oh, yeah, you just get it Whole package, babe, I like the way you fit God bless your dad’s genetics, mm, uh You make me wanna make you fall in love Oh, late at night, I’m thinking ‘bout you Ah, ah, ah Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs? Oh, I hear you knockin’, baby Come on up I know you want my touch for life If you love me right, then who knows? I might let you make me Juno You know I just might Let you lock me down tonight One of me is cute, but two, though? Give it to me, baby You make me wanna make you fall in love (Oh) I showed my friends, then we high-fived (Oh-oh) Sorry if you feel objеctified (Oh) Can’t help myself, hormonеs are high Give me more than just some butterflies You make me wanna make you fall in love (Ooh-ooh) Oh, late at night, I’m thinking ‘bout you Ah, ah, ah Wanna try out some freaky positions? (Ooh-ooh) Have you ever tried this one? I know you want my touch for life If you love me right, then who knows? I might let you make me Juno You know I just might Let you lock me down tonight One of me is cute, but two, though? Give it to me, baby You make me wanna make you fall in love Adore me, hold me, and explore me Mark your territory (Ah-ah) Tell me I’m the only, only, only, only one Adore me, hold me (Ah-ah), and explore me (Ooh) I’m so fuckin’ horny Tell me I’m the only, only, only, only one Oh, I know you want my touch for life If you love me right, then who knows? I might let you make me Juno You know I just might (Might) Let you lock me down tonight One of me is cute, but two, though? Give it to me, baby You make me wanna make you fall in love Traduzione (Oh-oh) Non devi dire niente al tuo bel c**o Oh, sì, lo capisci e basta Pacchetto completo, tesoro, mi piace come ti adatti Dio benedica la genetica di tuo padre, mm, uh Mi fai venire voglia di farti innamorare Oh, a tarda notte, sto pensando a te Ah, ah, ah Vuoi provare le mie manette rosa pelose? Oh, ti sento bussare, tesoro Sali So che vuoi il mio tocco per tutta la vita Se mi ami nel modo giusto, allora chi lo sa? Potrei lasciarti fare di me Giunone Sai che potrei Lasciarti rinchiudere stasera Uno di me è carino, ma due, però? Dammelo, baby Mi fai venir voglia di farti innamorare (Oh) L’ho mostrato ai miei amici, poi ci siamo dati il cinque (Oh-oh) Scusa se ti senti un oggetto (Oh) Non ci posso fare niente, gli ormoni sono alti Dammi più di qualche farfalla Mi fai venir voglia di farti innamorare (Ooh-ooh) Oh, a tarda notte, sto pensando a te Ah, ah, ah Vuoi provare delle posizioni strane? (Ooh-ooh) Hai mai provato questa? So che vuoi il mio tocco per tutta la vita Se mi ami nel modo giusto, allora chi lo sa? Potrei lasciarti farmi diventare Giunone Sai che potrei Lasciarti rinchiudere stasera Uno di me è carino, ma due, però? Dammelo, baby Mi fai venir voglia di farti innamorare Adorami, tienimi ed esplorami Segna il tuo territorio (Ah-ah) Dimmi che sono l’unica, l’unica, l’unica, l’unica Adorami, tienimi (Ah-ah) ed esplorami (Ooh) Sono così fottutamente eccitata Dimmi che sono l’unica, l’unica, l’unica, l’unica Oh, so che vuoi il mio tocco per tutta la vita Se mi ami nel modo giusto, allora chi lo sa? Potrei lasciarti farmi diventare Giunone Sai che potrei (potrei) Lasciarti rinchiudere stanotte Uno di me è carino, ma due, però? Dammelo, baby Mi fai venir voglia di farti innamorare Significato Desiderando di innamorarsi di qualcuno per il modo in cui la fa sentire, la canzone Juno fa riferimento all’omonimo film del 2007 con la protagonista principale interpretata da Ellen Page (Elliot Page). Alla fine, Sabrina Carpenter sogna di finire come la Giunone del film, innamorata di qualcuno che si preoccupa veramente di lei e del suo desiderio di avere una famiglia.