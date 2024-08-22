GingerGeneration.it

Sabrina Carpenter – Lie to Girls: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
sabrina carpenter

Lie to Girls è la traccia 11 dell’album di Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet in uscita il 23 agosto 2024.

Testo Lie to Girls Sabrina Carpenter

Don’t swear on your mom
That it’s the first drink that you’ve had in, like, a month
No, don’t say it was just an isolated incident that happened once
There’s no need to pretend
I’ve never seen an ugly truth that I can’t bend
Into something that looks better, I’m stupid, but I’m clever
Yeah, I can make a shit show look a whole lot like forever and ever

You don’t have to lie to girls
If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves
Like you, they’ll just lie to themselves
You don’t have to lie to girls
If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves
Don’t I know it better than anyone else?

All of your best excuses, no, they don’t stand a chance
Against all the chances I give you
Isn’t ideal, but damn
You don’t even have to try, turn you into a good guy
You don’t have to lift a finger
It’s lucky for you I’m just like
My mother (And my sisters)
All my (All my friends)
The girl out (‘Side the strip club)
Getting her tarot cards read
We love to read the cold, hard facts
And swear they’re incorrect
We love to mistake butterflies for cardiac arrest

You don’t have to lie to girls
If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves
Like you, they’ll just lie to themselves
You don’t have to lie to girls (Don’t have)
If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves
Don’t I know it better than anyone else?

Girls will cry, and girls will lie
And girls will do it ‘til they die
And for you, they’ll cry
And girls will lie
And do it ‘til the day they die (For you)
Girls will cry, and girls will lie (Ooh, ooh)
And girls will lose their goddamn minds (Oh)
For you, they’ll cry
And girls will lie
And do it ‘til the day they die
For you

Traduzione

Non giurare su tua madre
Che è il primo drink che bevi da, tipo, un mese
No, non dire che è stato solo un incidente isolato accaduto una volta
Non c’è bisogno di fingere
Non ho mai visto una brutta verità che non posso piegare
In qualcosa che sembra migliore, sono stupida, ma sono intelligente
Sì, posso far sembrare uno spettacolo di m**a molto simile a sempre e per sempre

Non devi mentire alle ragazze
Se gli piaci, mentiranno solo a se stesse
Piacendo a te, mentiranno solo a se stesse
Non devi mentire alle ragazze
Se gli piaci, mentiranno solo a se stesse
Non lo so meglio di chiunque altro?

Tutte le tue migliori scuse, no, non hanno una possibilità
Contro tutte le possibilità che ti do
Non è l’ideale, ma accidenti
Non devi nemmeno provarci, trasformati in un bravo ragazzo
Non devi muovere un dito
È una fortuna per te che io sia proprio come
Mia madre (E le mie sorelle)
Tutti i miei (Tutti i miei amici)
La ragazza fuori (‘Side the strip club)
Farsi leggere i tarocchi
Amiamo leggere i fatti freddi e duri
E giurare che sono sbagliati
Amiamo scambiare le farfalle per un arresto cardiaco

Non devi mentire alle ragazze
Se piaci a loro, mentiranno solo a se stesse
Piace a te, mentiranno solo a se stesse
Non devi mentire alle ragazze (Non devi)
Se piaci a loro, mentiranno solo a se stesse
Non lo so meglio di chiunque altro?

Le ragazze piangeranno e le ragazze mentiranno
E le ragazze lo faranno fino a morire
E per te, piangeranno
E le ragazze mentiranno
E lo faranno fino al giorno in cui moriranno (Per te)
Le ragazze piangeranno e le ragazze mentiranno (Ooh, ooh)
E le ragazze perderanno la testa (Oh)
Per te, piangeranno
E le ragazze mentiranno
E lo faranno fino al giorno in cui moriranno
Per te

Significato

Esplorando di ciò che una ragazza fa per un uomo, è la traccia più tagliente dell’album. Lie to Girls è l’apice del dialogo vendicativo che Sabrina ha dichiarato nei confronti del suo ex amante durante Short’n sweet.

Sabrina continua a rimproverare il suo amante, le ragazze che mentono, piangono e persino impazziscono, per uscire con lui. Nel contempo, il partner mente per mantenere le false pretese di una relazione.

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

