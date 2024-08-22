Sabrina Carpenter – Lie to Girls: audio, testo e traduzione

Lie to Girls è la traccia 11 dell’album di Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet in uscita il 23 agosto 2024.

Testo Lie to Girls Sabrina Carpenter

Don’t swear on your mom

That it’s the first drink that you’ve had in, like, a month

No, don’t say it was just an isolated incident that happened once

There’s no need to pretend

I’ve never seen an ugly truth that I can’t bend

Into something that looks better, I’m stupid, but I’m clever

Yeah, I can make a shit show look a whole lot like forever and ever

You don’t have to lie to girls

If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves

Like you, they’ll just lie to themselves

You don’t have to lie to girls

If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves

Don’t I know it better than anyone else?

All of your best excuses, no, they don’t stand a chance

Against all the chances I give you

Isn’t ideal, but damn

You don’t even have to try, turn you into a good guy

You don’t have to lift a finger

It’s lucky for you I’m just like

My mother (And my sisters)

All my (All my friends)

The girl out (‘Side the strip club)

Getting her tarot cards read

We love to read the cold, hard facts

And swear they’re incorrect

We love to mistake butterflies for cardiac arrest

You don’t have to lie to girls

If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves

Like you, they’ll just lie to themselves

You don’t have to lie to girls (Don’t have)

If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves

Don’t I know it better than anyone else?

Girls will cry, and girls will lie

And girls will do it ‘til they die

And for you, they’ll cry

And girls will lie

And do it ‘til the day they die (For you)

Girls will cry, and girls will lie (Ooh, ooh)

And girls will lose their goddamn minds (Oh)

For you, they’ll cry

And girls will lie

And do it ‘til the day they die

For you

Traduzione

Non giurare su tua madre

Che è il primo drink che bevi da, tipo, un mese

No, non dire che è stato solo un incidente isolato accaduto una volta

Non c’è bisogno di fingere

Non ho mai visto una brutta verità che non posso piegare

In qualcosa che sembra migliore, sono stupida, ma sono intelligente

Sì, posso far sembrare uno spettacolo di m**a molto simile a sempre e per sempre

Non devi mentire alle ragazze

Se gli piaci, mentiranno solo a se stesse

Piacendo a te, mentiranno solo a se stesse

Non devi mentire alle ragazze

Se gli piaci, mentiranno solo a se stesse

Non lo so meglio di chiunque altro?

Tutte le tue migliori scuse, no, non hanno una possibilità

Contro tutte le possibilità che ti do

Non è l’ideale, ma accidenti

Non devi nemmeno provarci, trasformati in un bravo ragazzo

Non devi muovere un dito

È una fortuna per te che io sia proprio come

Mia madre (E le mie sorelle)

Tutti i miei (Tutti i miei amici)

La ragazza fuori (‘Side the strip club)

Farsi leggere i tarocchi

Amiamo leggere i fatti freddi e duri

E giurare che sono sbagliati

Amiamo scambiare le farfalle per un arresto cardiaco

Non devi mentire alle ragazze

Se piaci a loro, mentiranno solo a se stesse

Piace a te, mentiranno solo a se stesse

Non devi mentire alle ragazze (Non devi)

Se piaci a loro, mentiranno solo a se stesse

Non lo so meglio di chiunque altro?

Le ragazze piangeranno e le ragazze mentiranno

E le ragazze lo faranno fino a morire

E per te, piangeranno

E le ragazze mentiranno

E lo faranno fino al giorno in cui moriranno (Per te)

Le ragazze piangeranno e le ragazze mentiranno (Ooh, ooh)

E le ragazze perderanno la testa (Oh)

Per te, piangeranno

E le ragazze mentiranno

E lo faranno fino al giorno in cui moriranno

Per te

Significato

Esplorando di ciò che una ragazza fa per un uomo, è la traccia più tagliente dell’album. Lie to Girls è l’apice del dialogo vendicativo che Sabrina ha dichiarato nei confronti del suo ex amante durante Short’n sweet.

Sabrina continua a rimproverare il suo amante, le ragazze che mentono, piangono e persino impazziscono, per uscire con lui. Nel contempo, il partner mente per mantenere le false pretese di una relazione.