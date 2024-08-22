Sabrina Carpenter – Lie to Girls: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Agosto 2024 Lie to Girls è la traccia 11 dell’album di Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet in uscita il 23 agosto 2024. Testo Lie to Girls Sabrina Carpenter Don’t swear on your mom That it’s the first drink that you’ve had in, like, a month No, don’t say it was just an isolated incident that happened once There’s no need to pretend I’ve never seen an ugly truth that I can’t bend Into something that looks better, I’m stupid, but I’m clever Yeah, I can make a shit show look a whole lot like forever and ever You don’t have to lie to girls If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves Like you, they’ll just lie to themselves You don’t have to lie to girls If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves Don’t I know it better than anyone else? All of your best excuses, no, they don’t stand a chance Against all the chances I give you Isn’t ideal, but damn You don’t even have to try, turn you into a good guy You don’t have to lift a finger It’s lucky for you I’m just like My mother (And my sisters) All my (All my friends) The girl out (‘Side the strip club) Getting her tarot cards read We love to read the cold, hard facts And swear they’re incorrect We love to mistake butterflies for cardiac arrest You don’t have to lie to girls If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves Like you, they’ll just lie to themselves You don’t have to lie to girls (Don’t have) If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves Don’t I know it better than anyone else? Girls will cry, and girls will lie And girls will do it ‘til they die And for you, they’ll cry And girls will lie And do it ‘til the day they die (For you) Girls will cry, and girls will lie (Ooh, ooh) And girls will lose their goddamn minds (Oh) For you, they’ll cry And girls will lie And do it ‘til the day they die For you Traduzione Non giurare su tua madre Che è il primo drink che bevi da, tipo, un mese No, non dire che è stato solo un incidente isolato accaduto una volta Non c’è bisogno di fingere Non ho mai visto una brutta verità che non posso piegare In qualcosa che sembra migliore, sono stupida, ma sono intelligente Sì, posso far sembrare uno spettacolo di m**a molto simile a sempre e per sempre Non devi mentire alle ragazze Se gli piaci, mentiranno solo a se stesse Piacendo a te, mentiranno solo a se stesse Non devi mentire alle ragazze Se gli piaci, mentiranno solo a se stesse Non lo so meglio di chiunque altro? Tutte le tue migliori scuse, no, non hanno una possibilità Contro tutte le possibilità che ti do Non è l’ideale, ma accidenti Non devi nemmeno provarci, trasformati in un bravo ragazzo Non devi muovere un dito È una fortuna per te che io sia proprio come Mia madre (E le mie sorelle) Tutti i miei (Tutti i miei amici) La ragazza fuori (‘Side the strip club) Farsi leggere i tarocchi Amiamo leggere i fatti freddi e duri E giurare che sono sbagliati Amiamo scambiare le farfalle per un arresto cardiaco Non devi mentire alle ragazze Se piaci a loro, mentiranno solo a se stesse Piace a te, mentiranno solo a se stesse Non devi mentire alle ragazze (Non devi) Se piaci a loro, mentiranno solo a se stesse Non lo so meglio di chiunque altro? Le ragazze piangeranno e le ragazze mentiranno E le ragazze lo faranno fino a morire E per te, piangeranno E le ragazze mentiranno E lo faranno fino al giorno in cui moriranno (Per te) Le ragazze piangeranno e le ragazze mentiranno (Ooh, ooh) E le ragazze perderanno la testa (Oh) Per te, piangeranno E le ragazze mentiranno E lo faranno fino al giorno in cui moriranno Per te Significato Esplorando di ciò che una ragazza fa per un uomo, è la traccia più tagliente dell’album. Lie to Girls è l’apice del dialogo vendicativo che Sabrina ha dichiarato nei confronti del suo ex amante durante Short’n sweet. Sabrina continua a rimproverare il suo amante, le ragazze che mentono, piangono e persino impazziscono, per uscire con lui. Nel contempo, il partner mente per mantenere le false pretese di una relazione.