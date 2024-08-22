Sabrina Carpenter – Don’t Smile: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Agosto 2024 Don’t Smile è la traccia 12 dell’ album di Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet in uscita il 23 agosto 2024. Testo Don’t Smile Sabrina Carpenter Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her My heart is heavy now, it’s like a hundred pounds It’s fallin’ faster than the way you love to shove me down I think I need a shower, my friends are takin’ shots You think it’s happy hour, for me it’s not Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold hеr Don’t smile because it happеned, baby, cry because it’s over (I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me) Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her (I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me) Pour my feelings in the microphone I stay in, and when the girls come home I want one of them to take my phone Take my phone and lose your Number, I don’t wanna be tempted Pick up when you wanna fall back in You can fake it, but you know I know Know I know Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over (Don’t, oh, no, mm, no, no) Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her (I, mm, hey) Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over (Ooh, I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me) Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her (I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me) Traduzione Non sorridere perché è successo, baby, piangi perché è finita Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni in braccio Il mio cuore è pesante ora, è come cento libbre Sta cadendo più velocemente del modo in cui ami spingermi giù Penso di aver bisogno di una doccia, i miei amici stanno prendendo degli shot Pensi che sia l’happy hour, per me non lo è Non sorridere perché è successo, baby, piangi perché è finita Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni in braccio Non sorridere perché è successo, baby, piangi perché è finita (Voglio che ti manchi, voglio che ti manchi) Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni in braccio (Voglio che ti manchi, voglio che ti manchi) Verso i miei sentimenti nel microfono Resto dentro, e quando le ragazze tornano a casa Voglio che una di loro mi prenda il telefono Prenda il mio telefono e perda il tuo Numero, non voglio essere tentata Raccogli quando vuoi ricadere Puoi fingere, ma sai che lo so So che lo so Non sorridere perché è successo, tesoro, piangi perché è finita (Non, oh, no, mm, no, no) Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni (Io, mm, hey) Non sorridere perché è successo, tesoro, piangi perché è finita (Ooh, voglio che ti manchi, voglio che ti manchi) Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni (Voglio che ti manchi, voglio che ti manchi) Significato La traccia conclusiva dell’album di Sabrina Carpenter, Don’t Smile, contrappone il modo dire “Non piangere perché è finita. Sorridi perché è successo” a una Sabrina che afferma che il suo ex non dovrebbe sorridere perché le ha rovinato la testa, mentre lui sta andando avanti con troppa facilità.