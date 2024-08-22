GingerGeneration.it

Sabrina Carpenter – Don't Smile: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
sabrina carpenter

Don’t Smile è la traccia 12 dell’ album di Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet in uscita il 23 agosto 2024.

Testo Don’t Smile Sabrina Carpenter

Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over
Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her

My heart is heavy now, it’s like a hundred pounds
It’s fallin’ faster than the way you love to shove me down
I think I need a shower, my friends are takin’ shots
You think it’s happy hour, for me it’s not

Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over
Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold hеr
Don’t smile because it happеned, baby, cry because it’s over
(I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me)
Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her
(I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me)

Pour my feelings in the microphone
I stay in, and when the girls come home
I want one of them to take my phone
Take my phone and lose your
Number, I don’t wanna be tempted
Pick up when you wanna fall back in
You can fake it, but you know I know
Know I know

Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over
(Don’t, oh, no, mm, no, no)
Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her
(I, mm, hey)
Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over (Ooh, I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me)
Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her
(I want you to miss me, I want you to miss me)

Traduzione

Non sorridere perché è successo, baby, piangi perché è finita
Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni in braccio

Il mio cuore è pesante ora, è come cento libbre
Sta cadendo più velocemente del modo in cui ami spingermi giù
Penso di aver bisogno di una doccia, i miei amici stanno prendendo degli shot
Pensi che sia l’happy hour, per me non lo è

Non sorridere perché è successo, baby, piangi perché è finita
Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni in braccio
Non sorridere perché è successo, baby, piangi perché è finita
(Voglio che ti manchi, voglio che ti manchi)
Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni in braccio
(Voglio che ti manchi, voglio che ti manchi)

Verso i miei sentimenti nel microfono
Resto dentro, e quando le ragazze tornano a casa
Voglio che una di loro mi prenda il telefono
Prenda il mio telefono e perda il tuo
Numero, non voglio essere tentata
Raccogli quando vuoi ricadere
Puoi fingere, ma sai che lo so
So che lo so

Non sorridere perché è successo, tesoro, piangi perché è finita
(Non, oh, no, mm, no, no)
Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni
(Io, mm, hey)
Non sorridere perché è successo, tesoro, piangi perché è finita (Ooh, voglio che ti manchi, voglio che ti manchi)
Oh, dovresti pensare a me ogni volta che la tieni
(Voglio che ti manchi, voglio che ti manchi)

Significato

La traccia conclusiva dell’album di Sabrina Carpenter, Don’t Smile, contrappone il modo dire “Non piangere perché è finita. Sorridi perché è successo” a una Sabrina che afferma che il suo ex non dovrebbe sorridere perché le ha rovinato la testa, mentre lui sta andando avanti con troppa facilità.

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

