Sabrina Carpenter e Joshua Bassett stanno insieme? Ecco cosa sappiamo

I fan di Sabrina Carpenter e Joshua Basset, star di Disney, sono sempre più convinti che i due attori siano una coppia. Cosa ha dato il via a questo gossip? Alcuni video su Tik Tok dei due insieme in occasione di Halloween. Ecco cosa sappiamo finora

I due hanno condiviso dei video in cui cantano e ballano insieme travestiti come riporta Just Jared. Joshua Bassett indossa un costume da Sharkboy e lei nei panni di Lavagirl. Dream a dream u little bleep #sharkboyandlavagirl, questa la caption scelta dall’attore di High School Musical – The musical La serie. Official audition tape for #sharkboyandlavagirl 2 @joshuatbassett, gli fa eco Sabrina riproponendo lo stesso video. Dopo questi video i fan hanno dato il via a una serie di commenti e per i molti i due sarebbero già una coppia.

Joshua is dating Sabrina

😱😱

Where the heck was I when this happened

Omgggghhhhhhhhhgghhhhhghhhjhhjhjkkkjkjjhhhggjkggjhgjgbmk

I am so happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy @SabrinaAnnLynn @joshuatbassett — Navyaa🌸| Wonder (@demuresunflower) November 4, 2020

so y’all are telling me joshua bassett and sabrina carpenter are DATING???? — ً (@quitdreamin) November 3, 2020

not me having to pretend that I’m not fully invested in the Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter love triangle — moki (@jizellesworld) November 2, 2020

Ecco i video su Tik Tok di Sabrina Carpenter e Joshua Bassett insieme:

https://www.tiktok.com/@sabrinacarpenter/video/6890242698427567365?lang=it https://www.tiktok.com/@joshuatbassett/video/6890242717222276357?lang=it