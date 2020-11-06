TvUltime News

Sabrina Carpenter e Joshua Bassett stanno insieme? Ecco cosa sappiamo

di Elisa Baroni
I fan di Sabrina Carpenter e Joshua Basset, star di Disney, sono sempre più convinti che i due attori siano una coppia. Cosa ha dato il via a questo gossip? Alcuni video su Tik Tok dei due insieme in occasione di Halloween. Ecco cosa sappiamo finora

I due hanno condiviso dei video in cui cantano e ballano insieme travestiti come riporta Just Jared. Joshua Bassett indossa un costume da Sharkboy e lei nei panni di Lavagirl. Dream a dream u little bleep #sharkboyandlavagirl, questa la caption scelta dall’attore di High School Musical – The musical La serie. Official audition tape for #sharkboyandlavagirl 2 @joshuatbassett, gli fa eco Sabrina riproponendo lo stesso video. Dopo questi video i fan hanno dato il via a una serie di commenti e per i molti i due sarebbero già una coppia.

Ecco i video su Tik Tok di Sabrina Carpenter e Joshua Bassett insieme:

https://www.tiktok.com/@sabrinacarpenter/video/6890242698427567365?lang=it https://www.tiktok.com/@joshuatbassett/video/6890242717222276357?lang=it

E voi, avete saputo di questo gossip? Cosa ne pensate di Sabrina Carpenter e Joshua Bassett?

