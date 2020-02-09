Oscar 2020: I look più belli delle star sul red carpet

La notte più importante del cinema è ufficialmente iniziata: gli Oscar 2020. Stasera, nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 febbraio, fiori dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles è appena iniziato il red carpet più chiacchierato del mondo e come sempre le star non deludono.

Scopri qui tutte le nomination!

Tra le star più attese c’erano sicuramente Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan e Florence Pugh di Piccole Donne, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio eRenée Zellweger.

Ecco i look più belli degli Oscar 2020:

Billie Eilish

penso di provare un amore indescrivibile per i suoi capelli#Oscars pic.twitter.com/gs247UdeP0 — Vittοriα☕️ -12 (@poeticmartina) February 9, 2020

Idina Menzel

Olivia Colman

Regina King



Beanie Feldstein

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae is serving head-to-toe SPARKLE at the #Oscars. 💜 pic.twitter.com/JfcQEs7eLc — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 9, 2020

Billy Porter

We can always count on @theebillyporter to stun on the red carpet. 👏 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QwdE8pDbpw — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 9, 2020

Come vedere la cerimonia in Italia:

Per vedere la diretta degli Oscar 2020 dall’Italia potete seguire Sky che trasmetterà la 92ª edizione degli Academy Awards. Appuntamento a partire dalle 22.45 su Sky Cinema Oscar (canale 303 di Sky) per la magica Notte degli Oscar 2020 con tappeto rosso e tutte le premiazioni . La diretta della cerimonia sarà trasmessa anche su Sky Uno (dalle 00.30) e in chiaro su TV8 (dalle 23.50).