Oscar 2020: I look più belli delle star sul red carpet

La notte più importante del cinema è ufficialmente iniziata: gli Oscar 2020. Stasera, nella notte tra il 9 e il 10 febbraio, fiori dal Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles è appena iniziato il red carpet più chiacchierato del mondo e come sempre le star non deludono.
Scopri qui tutte le nomination!
Tra le star più attese c’erano sicuramente Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan e Florence Pugh di Piccole Donne, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio eRenée Zellweger.
Ecco i look più belli degli Oscar 2020:
Billie Eilish
penso di provare un amore indescrivibile per i suoi capelli#Oscars pic.twitter.com/gs247UdeP0
— Vittοriα☕️ -12 (@poeticmartina) February 9, 2020
Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel veste: Cortina de presente.
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/oxPSwzzJvA
— Clube Das Pipocas (@clubedaspipocas) February 9, 2020
Olivia Colman
QUEEN❤❤❤❤❤#Oscars pic.twitter.com/hWFVV8GYmd
— мысошлисоси🌏💫 (@dreamsofscarjo) February 9, 2020
Regina King
Make way for the King! 👑 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UoVqnEhV1l
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 9, 2020
Beanie Feldstein
.@BeanieFeldstein is gorgeous at the #Oscars! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fIaFzWMYWO
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 9, 2020
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae is serving head-to-toe SPARKLE at the #Oscars. 💜 pic.twitter.com/JfcQEs7eLc
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 9, 2020
Billy Porter
We can always count on @theebillyporter to stun on the red carpet. 👏 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QwdE8pDbpw
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 9, 2020
Come vedere la cerimonia in Italia:
Per vedere la diretta degli Oscar 2020 dall’Italia potete seguire Sky che trasmetterà la 92ª edizione degli Academy Awards. Appuntamento a partire dalle 22.45 su Sky Cinema Oscar (canale 303 di Sky) per la magica Notte degli Oscar 2020 con tappeto rosso e tutte le premiazioni . La diretta della cerimonia sarà trasmessa anche su Sky Uno (dalle 00.30) e in chiaro su TV8 (dalle 23.50).