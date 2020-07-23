One Direction: tutti i messaggi dei membri della band per il decennale

Il 23 luglio 2020 è una data che noi directioner difficilmente potremo dimenticare. Sono infatti passati ben 10 anni esatti da quando Simon Cowell ebbe la geniale idea di mettere insieme Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan e Louis Tomlinson. Così nacquero gli One Direction!
I ragazzi si erano presentati a X Factor Uk come solisti, ma Cowell ebbe un’intuizione che avrebbe cambiato letteralmente la storia della musica mondiale. 5 ragazzi belli e talentuosi che avrebbero fatto un percorso insieme a dir poco straordinario.
#10YearsofOneDirection, questo l’hashtag utilizzato dalle fan dei One Direction di tutto il mondo, ha spinto ovviamente anche i membri della band a partecipare alle celebrazioni. Qui sotto trovate il recap con tutti i messaggi che i ragazzi hanno scritto per il decennale della band!
Ecco i messaggi dei membri degli One Direction per il decennale del gruppo!
Che incredibile percorso. Non avevo idea cosa sarebbe arrivato quando ho inviato questo messaggio a mio padre, dieci anni fa. Questo è stato l’esatto momento in cui il gruppo si è formato. Grazie a tutti quelli che hanno continuato a supportarci nel corso degli anni. E grazie agli altri ragazzi per averlo condiviso con me. #10YearsofOneDirection.
What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/0d17ggB66x
— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2020
Louis Tomlinson:
Harry Styles:
I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H
Niall Horan:
when I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @liampayne @harrystyles @zayn @louist91 ❤️ #10yearsofonedirection