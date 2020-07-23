One Direction: tutti i messaggi dei membri della band per il decennale

Il 23 luglio 2020 è una data che noi directioner difficilmente potremo dimenticare. Sono infatti passati ben 10 anni esatti da quando Simon Cowell ebbe la geniale idea di mettere insieme Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan e Louis Tomlinson. Così nacquero gli One Direction!

I ragazzi si erano presentati a X Factor Uk come solisti, ma Cowell ebbe un’intuizione che avrebbe cambiato letteralmente la storia della musica mondiale. 5 ragazzi belli e talentuosi che avrebbero fatto un percorso insieme a dir poco straordinario.

#10YearsofOneDirection, questo l’hashtag utilizzato dalle fan dei One Direction di tutto il mondo, ha spinto ovviamente anche i membri della band a partecipare alle celebrazioni. Qui sotto trovate il recap con tutti i messaggi che i ragazzi hanno scritto per il decennale della band!

Liam Payne

What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/0d17ggB66x

— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2020