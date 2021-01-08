Olivia Rodrigo: audio, testo e traduzione di Driver’s License

Olivia Rodrigo pubblica quest’oggi, 8 gennaio, un nuovo singolo! L’adorabile e talentuosissima attric che in HSMTMTS ha interpretato Nini Salazar-Roberts ha reso disponibile Driver’s Licence su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store!
Clicca qui per abbonarti a Disney Plus e guardare HSMTMTS!
Driver’s Licence è il primo vero singolo solista della carriera di Olivia Rodrigo. L’attrice, vi ricordiamo, si sta preparando per la seconda stagione di High School Musical The Musical The Series, in arrivo presto su Disney Plus!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Driver’s licenc di Olivia Rodrigo!
Clicca qui per comprare Driver’s Licence!
Testo[Verse 1] I got my driver’s license last week
Just like we always talked about
‘Cause you were so excited for me
To finally drive up to your house
But today I drove through the suburbs
Crying ’cause you weren’t around [Verse 2] And you’re probably with that blonde girl
Who always made me doubt
She’s so much older than me
She’s everything I’m insecure about
Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
‘Cause how could I ever love someone else?
ginger[Chorus] And I know we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this way for no one
And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay now that I’m gone
Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me
‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street [Verse 3] And all my friends are tired
Of hearing how much I miss you, but
I kinda feel sorry for them
‘Cause they’ll never know you the way that I do, yeah
Today I drove through the suburbs
And pictured I was driving home to you [Chorus] And I know we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this way for no one, oh-oh
And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay, now that I’m gone
I guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me
‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street [Bridge] Red lights, stop signs
I still see your face in the white cars, front yards
Can’t drive past the places we used to go to
‘Cause I still fuckin’ love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
Sidewalks we crossed
I still hear your voice in the traffic, we’re laughing
Over all the noise
God I’m so blue, know we’re through
But I still fuckin’ love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) [Chorus] I know we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this way for no one
And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay, now that I’m gone
‘Cause you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me
‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
Traduzione
Ho preso la patente la scorsa settimana
ne avevamo già parlato tanto
perché eri così eccitato per me
posso finalmente arrivare da te in macchina
ma oggi ho guidato nella periferia
piangendo perché tu non c’eri
e probabilmente ora sei con quella ragazza bionda
che mi fa sempre dubitare
lei è più grande di me
lei è tutto quello per cui sono insicura
yeah, oggi ho guidato nei sobborghi
perché come avrei mai potuto amare qualcun altro?
ginger
e io so che non eravamo perfetti ma non mi sono mai sentita così per nessuno
e io non riesco ad immaginare come potresti stare così bene ora che non ci sono più
immagino che non intendessi davvero dire quelle parole che hai scritto nella canzone per me
perché tu hai detto per sempre, adesso io passo casa tua da sola in auto
e tutti i miei amici sono stanchi
di senitre quanto mi manchi, ma
mi dispiace per loro
perché non sapranno mai come mi comporto, yeah
oggi sono passata nei sobborghi, mi sono immaginata che stavo venendo da te
e tu non eri perfetto ma non mi sono mai sentita così per nessuno, oh oh
e io non riesco ad immaginare come potresti stare così bene, adesso che non ci sono più
immagino che non intendessi davvero dire quelle parole che hai scritto nella canzone per me
perché tu hai detto per sempre, adesso io passo casa tua da sola in auto
semaforo rosso, un segnale di stop
riesco ancora a vedere la tua faccia nelel macchine bianche, in giardino
non riesco a passare per i luoghi dove di solito andavamo
perché c*zz0 ti amo ancora, tesoro (oh oh oh oh)
i marciapiedi che abbiamo attraversato
sento ancora la tua voce nel traffico, stiamo ridendo
sopra tutto il rumore
Dio sono così triste, adesso che è finita
ma c*zz0 ti amo ancora, tesoro (oh oh oh oh)
e io so che non eravamo perfetti ma non mi sono mai sentita così per nessuno
e io non riesco ad immaginare come potresti stare così bene ora che non ci sono più
perché non ntendevi davvero dire quelle parole che hai scritto nella canzone per me
perché tu hai detto per sempre, adesso io passo casa tua da sola in auto
sì, hai detto per sempre, adesso io supero casa tua da sola in auto