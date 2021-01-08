Olivia Rodrigo: audio, testo e traduzione di Driver’s License

Olivia Rodrigo pubblica quest’oggi, 8 gennaio, un nuovo singolo! L’adorabile e talentuosissima attric che in HSMTMTS ha interpretato Nini Salazar-Roberts ha reso disponibile Driver’s Licence su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store!

Driver’s Licence è il primo vero singolo solista della carriera di Olivia Rodrigo. L’attrice, vi ricordiamo, si sta preparando per la seconda stagione di High School Musical The Musical The Series, in arrivo presto su Disney Plus!

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Driver’s licenc di Olivia Rodrigo!

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1] I got my driver’s license last weekJust like we always talked about‘Cause you were so excited for meTo finally drive up to your houseBut today I drove through the suburbsCrying ’cause you weren’t around [Verse 2] And you’re probably with that blonde girlWho always made me doubtShe’s so much older than meShe’s everything I’m insecure aboutYeah, today I drove through the suburbs‘Cause how could I ever love someone else?[Chorus] And I know we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this way for no oneAnd I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay now that I’m goneGuess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street [Verse 3] And all my friends are tiredOf hearing how much I miss you, butI kinda feel sorry for them‘Cause they’ll never know you the way that I do, yeahToday I drove through the suburbsAnd pictured I was driving home to you [Chorus] And I know we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this way for no one, oh-ohAnd I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay, now that I’m goneI guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street [Bridge] Red lights, stop signsI still see your face in the white cars, front yardsCan’t drive past the places we used to go to‘Cause I still fuckin’ love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)Sidewalks we crossedI still hear your voice in the traffic, we’re laughingOver all the noiseGod I’m so blue, know we’re throughBut I still fuckin’ love you, babe (Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh) [Chorus] I know we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this way for no oneAnd I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay, now that I’m gone‘Cause you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your streetYeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

Ho preso la patente la scorsa settimana

ne avevamo già parlato tanto

perché eri così eccitato per me

posso finalmente arrivare da te in macchina

ma oggi ho guidato nella periferia

piangendo perché tu non c’eri

e probabilmente ora sei con quella ragazza bionda

che mi fa sempre dubitare

lei è più grande di me

lei è tutto quello per cui sono insicura

yeah, oggi ho guidato nei sobborghi

perché come avrei mai potuto amare qualcun altro?

e io so che non eravamo perfetti ma non mi sono mai sentita così per nessuno

e io non riesco ad immaginare come potresti stare così bene ora che non ci sono più

immagino che non intendessi davvero dire quelle parole che hai scritto nella canzone per me

perché tu hai detto per sempre, adesso io passo casa tua da sola in auto

e tutti i miei amici sono stanchi

di senitre quanto mi manchi, ma

mi dispiace per loro

perché non sapranno mai come mi comporto, yeah

oggi sono passata nei sobborghi, mi sono immaginata che stavo venendo da te

e tu non eri perfetto ma non mi sono mai sentita così per nessuno, oh oh

e io non riesco ad immaginare come potresti stare così bene, adesso che non ci sono più

immagino che non intendessi davvero dire quelle parole che hai scritto nella canzone per me

perché tu hai detto per sempre, adesso io passo casa tua da sola in auto

semaforo rosso, un segnale di stop

riesco ancora a vedere la tua faccia nelel macchine bianche, in giardino

non riesco a passare per i luoghi dove di solito andavamo

perché c*zz0 ti amo ancora, tesoro (oh oh oh oh)

i marciapiedi che abbiamo attraversato

sento ancora la tua voce nel traffico, stiamo ridendo

sopra tutto il rumore

Dio sono così triste, adesso che è finita

ma c*zz0 ti amo ancora, tesoro (oh oh oh oh)

e io so che non eravamo perfetti ma non mi sono mai sentita così per nessuno

e io non riesco ad immaginare come potresti stare così bene ora che non ci sono più

perché non ntendevi davvero dire quelle parole che hai scritto nella canzone per me

perché tu hai detto per sempre, adesso io passo casa tua da sola in auto

sì, hai detto per sempre, adesso io supero casa tua da sola in auto