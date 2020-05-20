Come saprete Nick Jonas è stato giudice nel talent show The Voice Of America e ora che il programma è giunto alla fine, il cantante dei Jonas Brothers ha pubblicato un brano scritto proprio durante questa avventura. Until We Meet Again, questo il titolo, ha anche uno scopo benefico. Parte dei proventi della canzone verranno infatti devoluti all’associazione Feeding America che si occupa di fornire pasti caldi a chi ne ha bisogno.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Until We Meet Again di Nick Jonas:

Video di Until We Meet Again di Nick Jonas

Testo

Yeah

Traduzione

[Verse 1] Wish I could reach you through a distanceShow you my heart and all that I’m feelingLord, I can’t preach, but I know something’s missingNowhere to fight back to the beginning [Chorus] So until we meet againI’ma keep smile, smile, smile, smilingWe could be miles apartBut you know I’m never too farMy friend, until we meet again [Verse 2] Gonna find light for facing tomorrowNo one said faith is something to borrowLove is no place for living in that sorrowLeave it to kings and no one but follow [Chorus] So until we meet againI’ma keep smiling (Smiling)We could be miles apartBut you know I’m never too farMy friend, until we meet again [Bridge] There may be times that it feels like it’s impossibleBut every time, yeah, I find my strength in you (I find my strength)There may be times that it feels like you just hate the worldThere may be times, there will be times [Chorus] So until we meet againI’ma keep smilingWe could be miles apartBut you know I’m never too farMy friend, until we meet againSo until we meet again (Oh, ‘til we meet again)I’ma keep smile, smile, smile, smiling (I’ma keep smiling)We could be miles apartBut you know I’m never too farMy friend, until we meet again [Outro] My friend, until we meet again