Come saprete Nick Jonas è stato giudice nel talent show The Voice Of America e ora che il programma è giunto alla fine, il cantante dei Jonas Brothers ha pubblicato un brano scritto proprio durante questa avventura. Until We Meet Again, questo il titolo, ha anche uno scopo benefico. Parte dei proventi della canzone verranno infatti devoluti all’associazione Feeding America che si occupa di fornire pasti caldi a chi ne ha bisogno.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Until We Meet Again di Nick Jonas:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Video di Until We Meet Again di Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas Performs "Until We Meet Again" - The Voice Finale 2020
Testo
Yeah[Verse 1] Wish I could reach you through a distance
Show you my heart and all that I’m feeling
Lord, I can’t preach, but I know something’s missing
Nowhere to fight back to the beginning [Chorus] So until we meet again
I’ma keep smile, smile, smile, smiling
We could be miles apart
But you know I’m never too far
My friend, until we meet again [Verse 2] Gonna find light for facing tomorrow
No one said faith is something to borrow
Love is no place for living in that sorrow
Leave it to kings and no one but follow [Chorus] So until we meet again
I’ma keep smiling (Smiling)
We could be miles apart
But you know I’m never too far
My friend, until we meet again [Bridge] There may be times that it feels like it’s impossible
But every time, yeah, I find my strength in you (I find my strength)
There may be times that it feels like you just hate the world
There may be times, there will be times [Chorus] So until we meet again
I’ma keep smiling
We could be miles apart
But you know I’m never too far
My friend, until we meet again
So until we meet again (Oh, ‘til we meet again)
I’ma keep smile, smile, smile, smiling (I’ma keep smiling)
We could be miles apart
But you know I’m never too far
My friend, until we meet again [Outro] My friend, until we meet again
Traduzione