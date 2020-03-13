Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce oggi, 13 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Black & White!



L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Ascolta l’audio di Still di Niall Horan

Testo

Traduzione

[Chorus] Tell me you want itA thousand miles away from the day that we startedBut I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honestIf honesty means telling you the truthWell, I’m still in love with you [Verse 2] Did I miscalculate this?Let’s just go back to basicsForget about what’s coming on‘Cause I hate to see us like thisBreaking up on nights just like thisWe should be shooting for them stars of gold [Chorus] So tell me you want itA thousand miles away from the day that we startedBut I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honestIf honesty means telling you the truthThen I guess we lost our focusAnd it’s killing me that we could go to war like thisBut I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honestIf honesty means telling you the truthWell, I’m still in love with you [Bridge] Oh, we’ll be alrightOh, it’ll be alrightOh, we’ll be alrightOh, it’ll be alright [Chorus] So tell me you want itA thousand miles away from the day that we startedBut I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honestIf honesty means telling you the truthI guess we lost our focusAnd it’s killing me that we could go to war like thisBut I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honestIf honesty means telling you the truthWell, I’m still in love with you

La mia mente è complicata

Difficile riorganizzarlo

Ma dovrò trovare un modo in qualche modo

overreacting ultimamente

Difficile dire che mi dispiace

Ma ce la farò in qualche modo

Solo non so perché

Le stelle non brilleranno di notte

Dimmi che lo vuoi

A mille miglia di distanza dal giorno in cui abbiamo iniziato

Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto

Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità

Beh, sono ancora innamorato di te

Ho sbagliato a calcolare questo?

Torniamo alle origini

Dimentica ciò che sta succedendo

Perché odio vederci così

Rottura nelle notti come questa

Dovremmo sparare a loro per le stelle d’oro

Quindi dimmi che lo vuoi

A mille miglia di distanza dal giorno in cui abbiamo iniziato

Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto

Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità

Quindi immagino che abbiamo perso la concentrazione

E mi sta uccidendo che potremmo andare in guerra in questo modo

Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto

Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità

Beh, sono ancora innamorato di te

Oh, staremo bene

Oh, andrà tutto bene

Oh, staremo bene

Oh, andrà tutto bene

Quindi dimmi che lo vuoi

A mille miglia di distanza dal giorno in cui abbiamo iniziato

Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto

Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità

Immagino che abbiamo perso la concentrazione

E mi sta uccidendo che potremmo andare in guerra in questo modo

Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto

Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità

Beh, sono ancora innamorato di te