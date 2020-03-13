Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce oggi, 13 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Black & White!
L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!
Ascolta l’audio di Still di Niall Horan
Testo
My mind is complicated
Find it hard to rearrange it
But I’ll have to find a way somehow
Overreacting lately
Find it hard to say I’m sorry
But I’ll make it up to you somehow
I just don’t know why
Stars won’t shine at night
A thousand miles away from the day that we started
But I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honest
If honesty means telling you the truth
Well, I’m still in love with you [Verse 2] Did I miscalculate this?
Let’s just go back to basics
Forget about what’s coming on
‘Cause I hate to see us like this
Breaking up on nights just like this
We should be shooting for them stars of gold [Chorus] So tell me you want it
A thousand miles away from the day that we started
But I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honest
If honesty means telling you the truth
Then I guess we lost our focus
And it’s killing me that we could go to war like this
But I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honest
If honesty means telling you the truth
Well, I’m still in love with you [Bridge] Oh, we’ll be alright
Oh, it’ll be alright
Oh, we’ll be alright
Oh, it’ll be alright [Chorus] So tell me you want it
A thousand miles away from the day that we started
But I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honest
If honesty means telling you the truth
I guess we lost our focus
And it’s killing me that we could go to war like this
But I’m standing here with you, just trying to be honest
If honesty means telling you the truth
Well, I’m still in love with you
Traduzione
La mia mente è complicata
Difficile riorganizzarlo
Ma dovrò trovare un modo in qualche modo
overreacting ultimamente
Difficile dire che mi dispiace
Ma ce la farò in qualche modo
Solo non so perché
Le stelle non brilleranno di notte
Dimmi che lo vuoi
A mille miglia di distanza dal giorno in cui abbiamo iniziato
Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto
Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità
Beh, sono ancora innamorato di te
Ho sbagliato a calcolare questo?
Torniamo alle origini
Dimentica ciò che sta succedendo
Perché odio vederci così
Rottura nelle notti come questa
Dovremmo sparare a loro per le stelle d’oro
Quindi dimmi che lo vuoi
A mille miglia di distanza dal giorno in cui abbiamo iniziato
Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto
Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità
Quindi immagino che abbiamo perso la concentrazione
E mi sta uccidendo che potremmo andare in guerra in questo modo
Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto
Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità
Beh, sono ancora innamorato di te
Oh, staremo bene
Oh, andrà tutto bene
Oh, staremo bene
Oh, andrà tutto bene
Quindi dimmi che lo vuoi
A mille miglia di distanza dal giorno in cui abbiamo iniziato
Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto
Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità
Immagino che abbiamo perso la concentrazione
E mi sta uccidendo che potremmo andare in guerra in questo modo
Ma sono qui con te, sto solo cercando di essere onesto
Se l’onestà significa dirti la verità
Beh, sono ancora innamorato di te