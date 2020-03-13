Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Dear Patience.
L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!
Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!
Clicca qui per acquistare il disco di Niall su Feltrinelli!
Testo Dear Patience Niall Horan[Verse 1] Dear patience
Can we share a drink and let go of the pressure?
Dear patience
‘Cause the last time that we talked seems like forever
And ever [Pre-Chorus] Feels like you don’t even know me
Just me and the stars can get lonely [Chorus] Hey, can you show your face?
Can you see that I’m anxious?
Can you hear what I’m saying, saying?
Hey, ’cause I fall too fast
And I go down blazing
Can you hear what I’m saying? [Verse 2] Dear patience
If I pour my heart out, can you keep a promise? (Mmm, mmm)
‘Cause the situation
Is like a mountain that’s been weighing on my conscience
If I’m being honest [Pre-Chorus] Feels like you don’t even know me (Don’t even know me)
Just me and the stars can get lonely [Chorus] Oh, hey, can you show your face?
Can you see that I’m anxious?
Can you hear what I’m saying, saying?
Hey, ’cause I fall too fast
And I go down blazing
Can you hear what I’m saying? [Bridge] The way you make time disappear
I hope that I find you, my dear
The way you make time disappear
I hope that I find you, my dear [Verse 3] Patience
Can we share a drink and let go of the pressure? Oh, oh
Dear patience
‘Cause the last time that we talked seemed like forever
And ever [Chorus] Hey, can you show your face? (Show your face)
Can you see that I’m anxious?
Can you hear what I’m saying, saying?
Hey, ’cause I fall too fast (Fall too fast)
And I go down blazing
Can you hear what I’m saying? [Outro] Dear patience
Traduzione
cara pazienza
possiamo farci un drink e lasciare andare tutta la pressione?
cara pazienza
perché l’ultima volta che abbiamo parlato mi sembra un’eternità faùe
un’eternità
mi sembra quasi che tu non mi conosca
solo io e le stelle possono sentirsi da sole
hey puoi mostrare la tua faccia
puoi vedere che sono in ansia?
puoi sentire quello che sto dicendo? Dicendo?
hey perrché io cado troppo velocemente
e io cado giù in fiamme
puoi sentire quello che dico?
cara pazienza
se tu versi il mio cuore, puoi mantenere una promessa? (mmm,mmm)
perché la situazione
è come una montagna che ha pesato sulla mia coscienza
se posso essere onesto
mi sembra quasi che neanche mi conosci (non mi conosci neanche)
solo io e te e le stelle possono sentirsi sole
ho copiato ginger generation
oh hey puoi mostrare la tua faccia?
puoi vedere che sono ansioso?
puoi sentire quello che dico, dico?
hey, perché io cado troppo velocemente
e io vado giù in fiamme
puoi sentire quello che dico?
il modo in cui mi fai scomparire
spero di poterti trovare, mio caro
il modo in cui fai sparire il tempo
spero di poterti trovare, mio caro
pazienza
puoi condividere un cocktail e lasciare andare la pressione? Oh oh
cara pazienza
perché l’ultima volta che abbiamo parlato mi sembra sia stato una vita fa
una vita fa
oh hey puoi mostrare la tua faccia? (mostrare la tua faccia)
puoi vedere che sono ansioso?
puoi sentire quello che dico, dico?
hey, perché io cado troppo velocemente (cadendo troppo velocemente)
e io vado giù in fiamme
puoi sentire quello che dico?
cara pazienza