Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Dear Patience.

L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!

Testo Dear Patience Niall Horan

[Verse 1] Dear patienceCan we share a drink and let go of the pressure?Dear patience‘Cause the last time that we talked seems like foreverAnd ever [Pre-Chorus] Feels like you don’t even know meJust me and the stars can get lonely [Chorus] Hey, can you show your face?Can you see that I’m anxious?Can you hear what I’m saying, saying?Hey, ’cause I fall too fastAnd I go down blazingCan you hear what I’m saying? [Verse 2] Dear patienceIf I pour my heart out, can you keep a promise? (Mmm, mmm)‘Cause the situationIs like a mountain that’s been weighing on my conscienceIf I’m being honest [Pre-Chorus] Feels like you don’t even know me (Don’t even know me)Just me and the stars can get lonely [Chorus] Oh, hey, can you show your face?Can you see that I’m anxious?Can you hear what I’m saying, saying?Hey, ’cause I fall too fastAnd I go down blazingCan you hear what I’m saying? [Bridge] The way you make time disappearI hope that I find you, my dearThe way you make time disappearI hope that I find you, my dear [Verse 3] PatienceCan we share a drink and let go of the pressure? Oh, ohDear patience‘Cause the last time that we talked seemed like foreverAnd ever [Chorus] Hey, can you show your face? (Show your face)Can you see that I’m anxious?Can you hear what I’m saying, saying?Hey, ’cause I fall too fast (Fall too fast)And I go down blazingCan you hear what I’m saying? [Outro] Dear patience

Traduzione

cara pazienza

possiamo farci un drink e lasciare andare tutta la pressione?

cara pazienza

perché l’ultima volta che abbiamo parlato mi sembra un’eternità faùe

un’eternità

mi sembra quasi che tu non mi conosca

solo io e le stelle possono sentirsi da sole

hey puoi mostrare la tua faccia

puoi vedere che sono in ansia?

puoi sentire quello che sto dicendo? Dicendo?

hey perrché io cado troppo velocemente

e io cado giù in fiamme

puoi sentire quello che dico?

cara pazienza

se tu versi il mio cuore, puoi mantenere una promessa? (mmm,mmm)

perché la situazione

è come una montagna che ha pesato sulla mia coscienza

se posso essere onesto

mi sembra quasi che neanche mi conosci (non mi conosci neanche)

solo io e te e le stelle possono sentirsi sole

oh hey puoi mostrare la tua faccia?

puoi vedere che sono ansioso?

puoi sentire quello che dico, dico?

hey, perché io cado troppo velocemente

e io vado giù in fiamme

puoi sentire quello che dico?

il modo in cui mi fai scomparire

spero di poterti trovare, mio caro

il modo in cui fai sparire il tempo

spero di poterti trovare, mio caro

pazienza

puoi condividere un cocktail e lasciare andare la pressione? Oh oh

cara pazienza

perché l’ultima volta che abbiamo parlato mi sembra sia stato una vita fa

una vita fa

oh hey puoi mostrare la tua faccia? (mostrare la tua faccia)

puoi vedere che sono ansioso?

puoi sentire quello che dico, dico?

hey, perché io cado troppo velocemente (cadendo troppo velocemente)

e io vado giù in fiamme

puoi sentire quello che dico?

cara pazienza