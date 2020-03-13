Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Black & White!
L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!
Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!
Testo[Verse 1] That first night, we were standin’ at your door
Fumblin’ for your keys, then I kissed you
Ask me if I wanna come inside
‘Cause we didn’t wanna end the night
Then you took my hand and I followed you [Chorus] Yeah, I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a starlit night
In all your gorgeous colours
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
Swearin’ in front of all our friends
There’ll never be another
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Verse 2] Now we’re sittin’ here in your livin’ room
Tellin’ stories while we share a drink or two
And there’s a vision I’ve been holdin’ in my mind
We’re sixty-five and you asked
When did I first know, I always knew [Chorus] And I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a starlit night
In all your gorgeous colours
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
Swearin’ in front of all our friends
There’ll never be another
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Bridge] And I want the world to witness when we finally say “I do”
It’s the way you love, I gotta give it back to you
I can’t promise picket fences or sunny afternoons
But at night, when I close my eyes [Chorus] I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a starlit night
There’ll never be another
I promise that I’ll love you
I see us in black and white
Crystal clear on a starlit night
In all your gorgeous colours
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life
See you standing in your dress
Swearin’ in front of all our friends
There’ll never be another (Never be)
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Outro] And there’ll never be another
I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life
Traduzione
la prima notte stavamo di fronte alla tuq porta
stavi giocherellando con le tue chiavi, poi ti ho baciata
chiedimi se posso entrare
perché non voglio che la notte finisca
poi tu hai preso la mia mano e io ti ho seguita
yeah ci vedo in bianco e in nero
chiaro come il cristallo in una notte piena di stelle
in tutti i tuoi fantastici colori
ti prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
ti vedo in piedi con il tuo vestito
giurando di fronte a tutti i nostri amici
non ce ne sarà mai un altro
ii prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
adesso che siamo qui seduti in salotto
raccontando storie mentre mescoliamo un cocktail o due
e c’è una visione che ho tenuto nella mia mente
abbiamo 65 anni e tu hai chiesto
quando me ne sono reso conto, l’ho sempre saputo
e ci vedo in bianco e nero
chiaro come il cristallo in una notte piena di stelle
in tutti i tuoi fantastici colori
ti prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
ti vedo in piedi con il tuo vestito
giurando di fronte a tutti i nostri amici
non ce ne sarà mai un altro
ii prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
e voglio che il mondo sia testimone quando finalmente dirò lo voglio
è il modo in cui tu ami, te lo devo ridare indietro
non posso promettere recinzioni o pomeriggi soleggiati
ma di notte quando chiudo gli occhi
ci vedo in bianco e in nero
chiaro come il cristallo in una notte piena di stelle
in tutti i tuoi fantastici colori
ti prometto che ti amerò
ci vedo in bianco e in nero
chiaro come il cristallo in una notte piena di stelle
in tutti i tuoi fantastici colori
ti prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
ti vedo in piedi con il tuo vestito
giurando di fronte a tutti i nostri amici
non ce ne sarà mai un altro
ii prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita
e non ce ne sarà mai un altro
ti promettò che ti amerà per il resto della mia vita