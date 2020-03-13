Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Black & White!



L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!

Testo

[Verse 1] That first night, we were standin’ at your doorFumblin’ for your keys, then I kissed youAsk me if I wanna come inside‘Cause we didn’t wanna end the nightThen you took my hand and I followed you [Chorus] Yeah, I see us in black and whiteCrystal clear on a starlit nightIn all your gorgeous coloursI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my lifeSee you standing in your dressSwearin’ in front of all our friendsThere’ll never be anotherI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Verse 2] Now we’re sittin’ here in your livin’ roomTellin’ stories while we share a drink or twoAnd there’s a vision I’ve been holdin’ in my mindWe’re sixty-five and you askedWhen did I first know, I always knew [Chorus] And I see us in black and whiteCrystal clear on a starlit nightIn all your gorgeous coloursI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my lifeSee you standing in your dressSwearin’ in front of all our friendsThere’ll never be anotherI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Bridge] And I want the world to witness when we finally say “I do”It’s the way you love, I gotta give it back to youI can’t promise picket fences or sunny afternoonsBut at night, when I close my eyes [Chorus] I see us in black and whiteCrystal clear on a starlit nightThere’ll never be anotherI promise that I’ll love youI see us in black and whiteCrystal clear on a starlit nightIn all your gorgeous coloursI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my lifeSee you standing in your dressSwearin’ in front of all our friendsThere’ll never be another (Never be)I promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life [Outro] And there’ll never be anotherI promise that I’ll love you for the rest of my life

Traduzione

la prima notte stavamo di fronte alla tuq porta

stavi giocherellando con le tue chiavi, poi ti ho baciata

chiedimi se posso entrare

perché non voglio che la notte finisca

poi tu hai preso la mia mano e io ti ho seguita

yeah ci vedo in bianco e in nero

chiaro come il cristallo in una notte piena di stelle

in tutti i tuoi fantastici colori

ti prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

ti vedo in piedi con il tuo vestito

giurando di fronte a tutti i nostri amici

non ce ne sarà mai un altro

ii prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

adesso che siamo qui seduti in salotto

raccontando storie mentre mescoliamo un cocktail o due

e c’è una visione che ho tenuto nella mia mente

abbiamo 65 anni e tu hai chiesto

quando me ne sono reso conto, l’ho sempre saputo

e ci vedo in bianco e nero

chiaro come il cristallo in una notte piena di stelle

in tutti i tuoi fantastici colori

ti prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

ti vedo in piedi con il tuo vestito

giurando di fronte a tutti i nostri amici

non ce ne sarà mai un altro

ii prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

e voglio che il mondo sia testimone quando finalmente dirò lo voglio

è il modo in cui tu ami, te lo devo ridare indietro

non posso promettere recinzioni o pomeriggi soleggiati

ma di notte quando chiudo gli occhi

ci vedo in bianco e in nero

chiaro come il cristallo in una notte piena di stelle

in tutti i tuoi fantastici colori

ti prometto che ti amerò

ci vedo in bianco e in nero

chiaro come il cristallo in una notte piena di stelle

in tutti i tuoi fantastici colori

ti prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

ti vedo in piedi con il tuo vestito

giurando di fronte a tutti i nostri amici

non ce ne sarà mai un altro

ii prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

e non ce ne sarà mai un altro

ti promettò che ti amerà per il resto della mia vita