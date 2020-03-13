Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. All’interno del disco troviamo anche il pezzo Arms of a stranger.
L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Arms of a stranger di Niall Horan!
Clicca qui per acquistare il disco di Niall su Feltrinelli!
Testo Arms of a stranger[Verse 1] I never thought that I would find out
We were just lovers in the dark
You’ve known someone for a long time
But you never really know who they are
It feels like it was only last week
I was trippin’ right into your heart
If we’re not gonna do this honestly
Baby, won’t you give me back what you took apart? [Pre-Chorus] When I was on my knees in the darkness
Yeah, you’d be there to break my fall
But now, I’m lyin’ here so helpless
But somehow, I just still want more [Chorus] You left me with nothing
Now I’m lyin’ in the arms of a stranger
But why do I think of you?
You left me with nothing
Now I’m lookin’ in the eyes of a stranger
Just tryna get over you
Yeah, you left me with nothing [Verse 2] I chase an old love just to feel loved
But it gave me nothin’ that was real
No matter what I give, it’s not enough
But I guess I’m holdin’ onto you still
Yeah, you’d be there to break my fall
But now, I’m lyin’ here so helpless
But somehow, I just still want more [Chorus] You left me with nothing
Now I’m lyin’ in the arms of a stranger
But why do I think of you?
Yeah, you left me with nothing
Now I’m lookin’ in the eyes of a stranger
Just tryna get over you
Yeah, you left me with nothing [Bridge] Standin’ out in the crowd
Nobody can hear me now
I’m tryna get over you
Standin’ out in the crowd
If only you could see me now
I’m tryna get over you [Chorus] You left me with nothing
And now I’m lyin’ in the arms of a stranger
Why do I think of you?
You left me with nothing
And now I’m lookin’ in the eyes of a stranger
Just tryna get over you
Yeah, you left me with nothing
You left me with nothing, yeah
You left me with nothing
And now I’m lookin’ in the eyes of a stranger
Just tryna get over you
Yeah, you left me with nothing
You left me with nothing
Traduzione
Non ho mai pensato che avrei scoperto
che siamo solo amanti nel buio
hai conosciuto qualcuno a lungo
ma non sai davvero chi sono
sembra che sia stata solo la scorsa settimana
stavo inciampando proprio nel tuo cuore
se non lo facciamo onestamente
baby, non mi ridaresti quello che mi hai rubato?
quando ero in ginocchio nell’oscurità
yeah saresti stato lì per interrompere la mia caduta
ma adesso, giaccio qui senza appiglo
ma in qualche modo voglio di più
mi hai lasciato con niente
adesso sto qui nelle braccia di una sconosciuta
ma ma perché penso a te?
mi hai lasciato con niente
adesso sto cercando negli occhi di una sconosciuta
sto solo cercando di dimenticarti
yeah, mi hai lasciato senza nulla
io inseguo un vecchio amore solo per sentirmi amato
ma non mi ha dato nulla che fosse reale
non importa cosa do, non è abbastanza
ma penso di essere ancora fissato su di te
quando ero in ginocchio nell’oscurità
yeah saresti stato lì per interrompere la mia caduta
ma adesso, giaccio qui senza appiglo
ma in qualche modo voglio di più
mi hai lasciato con niente
adesso sto qui nelle braccia di una sconosciuta
ma ma perché penso a te?
mi hai lasciato con niente
adesso sto cercando negli occhi di una sconosciuta
sto solo cercando di dimenticarti
yeah, mi hai lasciato senza nulla
stando in piedi nella folla
nessuno può sentirmi adesso
sto cercando di superarti
stando in piedi nella folla
se solo tu potessi vedermi ora
sto cercando di dimenticarti
mi hai lasciato con niente
adesso sto qui nelle braccia di una sconosciuta
ma ma perché penso a te?
mi hai lasciato con niente
adesso sto cercando negli occhi di una sconosciuta
sto solo cercando di dimenticarti
yeah, mi hai lasciato senza nulla
mi hai lasciato senza nulla yeah
mi hai lasciato senza nulla
e adesso sto guardando negli occhi di un estranea
sto solo cercando di dimenticarti
yeah tu mi hai lasciato senza nulla
tu mi hai lasciato senza nulla