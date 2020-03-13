Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. All’interno del disco troviamo anche il pezzo Arms of a stranger.

L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Arms of a stranger di Niall Horan!

Testo Arms of a stranger

Traduzione

[Verse 1] I never thought that I would find outWe were just lovers in the darkYou’ve known someone for a long timeBut you never really know who they areIt feels like it was only last weekI was trippin’ right into your heartIf we’re not gonna do this honestlyBaby, won’t you give me back what you took apart? [Pre-Chorus] When I was on my knees in the darknessYeah, you’d be there to break my fallBut now, I’m lyin’ here so helplessBut somehow, I just still want more [Chorus] You left me with nothingNow I’m lyin’ in the arms of a strangerBut why do I think of you?You left me with nothingNow I’m lookin’ in the eyes of a strangerJust tryna get over youYeah, you left me with nothing [Verse 2] I chase an old love just to feel lovedBut it gave me nothin’ that was realNo matter what I give, it’s not enoughBut I guess I’m holdin’ onto you still[Pre-Chorus] When I was on my knees in the darknessYeah, you’d be there to break my fallBut now, I’m lyin’ here so helplessBut somehow, I just still want more [Chorus] You left me with nothingNow I’m lyin’ in the arms of a strangerBut why do I think of you?Yeah, you left me with nothingNow I’m lookin’ in the eyes of a strangerJust tryna get over youYeah, you left me with nothing [Bridge] Standin’ out in the crowdNobody can hear me nowI’m tryna get over youStandin’ out in the crowdIf only you could see me nowI’m tryna get over you [Chorus] You left me with nothingAnd now I’m lyin’ in the arms of a strangerWhy do I think of you?You left me with nothingAnd now I’m lookin’ in the eyes of a strangerJust tryna get over youYeah, you left me with nothingYou left me with nothing, yeahYou left me with nothingAnd now I’m lookin’ in the eyes of a strangerJust tryna get over youYeah, you left me with nothingYou left me with nothing

Non ho mai pensato che avrei scoperto

che siamo solo amanti nel buio

hai conosciuto qualcuno a lungo

ma non sai davvero chi sono

sembra che sia stata solo la scorsa settimana

stavo inciampando proprio nel tuo cuore

se non lo facciamo onestamente

baby, non mi ridaresti quello che mi hai rubato?

quando ero in ginocchio nell’oscurità

yeah saresti stato lì per interrompere la mia caduta

ma adesso, giaccio qui senza appiglo

ma in qualche modo voglio di più

mi hai lasciato con niente

adesso sto qui nelle braccia di una sconosciuta

ma ma perché penso a te?

mi hai lasciato con niente

adesso sto cercando negli occhi di una sconosciuta

sto solo cercando di dimenticarti

yeah, mi hai lasciato senza nulla

io inseguo un vecchio amore solo per sentirmi amato

ma non mi ha dato nulla che fosse reale

non importa cosa do, non è abbastanza

ma penso di essere ancora fissato su di te

quando ero in ginocchio nell’oscurità

yeah saresti stato lì per interrompere la mia caduta

ma adesso, giaccio qui senza appiglo

ma in qualche modo voglio di più

mi hai lasciato con niente

adesso sto qui nelle braccia di una sconosciuta

ma ma perché penso a te?

mi hai lasciato con niente

adesso sto cercando negli occhi di una sconosciuta

sto solo cercando di dimenticarti

yeah, mi hai lasciato senza nulla

stando in piedi nella folla

nessuno può sentirmi adesso

sto cercando di superarti

stando in piedi nella folla

se solo tu potessi vedermi ora

sto cercando di dimenticarti

mi hai lasciato con niente

adesso sto qui nelle braccia di una sconosciuta

ma ma perché penso a te?

mi hai lasciato con niente

adesso sto cercando negli occhi di una sconosciuta

sto solo cercando di dimenticarti

yeah, mi hai lasciato senza nulla

mi hai lasciato senza nulla yeah

mi hai lasciato senza nulla

e adesso sto guardando negli occhi di un estranea

sto solo cercando di dimenticarti

yeah tu mi hai lasciato senza nulla

tu mi hai lasciato senza nulla