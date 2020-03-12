Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction.

L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!

Testo Heartbreak Weather Niall Horan

[Verse 1] I swear there was lightnin’ comin’ from your eyesStartin’ a fire in our hotel roomAnd yeah, we were dancin’, dancin’ [?] And I couldn’t turn away from youYeah, I saw you smilin’, breakin’ the silenceTellin’ me just what you wantThere in the moment, I was remindedI haven’t felt this way in a while [Refrain] Blinded by the sparksWe were drivin’ around in the darkFindin’ reasons to stay where we are [Chorus] All of my life, I’ve been sleepwalkin’Runnin’ around the same bars I’ve been inIt can be so lonely in this cityBut it feels different when you’re with meAll of my life, it’s been heartbreak weatherThinkin’ to myself, it won’t get betterIt can be so lonely in this cityBut it feels different when you’re with me [Verse 2] Yeah, it was magicYou were a vision, watchin’ the way your body movesYou’re takin’ your clothes off, you look in the mirrorTellin’ me just what you want [Refrain] And I was blinded by the sparksI was holdin’ you close in the darkFindin’ reasons to stay where we are [Chorus] All of my life, I’ve been sleepwalkin’Runnin’ around the same bars I’ve been inIt can be so lonely in this cityBut it feels different when you’re with meAll of my life, it’s been heartbreak weatherThinkin’ to myself, it won’t get betterIt can be so lonely in this cityBut it feels different when you’re with me [Bridge] You, that’s what I’ve been missin’Words tangled up and twistedNow, all the clouds been liftedLately, my heart’s been so emptyYou, that’s what I’ve been missin’Words tangled up and twistedNow, all the clouds been liftedLately, my heart’s been so empty [Chorus] But it feels different when you’re with meIt feels different when you’re with meAll of my life, it’s been heartbreak weatherThinkin’ to myself, it won’t get betterIt can be so lonely in this cityBut it feels different when you’re with meIt feels different when you’re with me

Traduzione

Ti giuro che c’erano delle luci che stavano arrivando dai toi occhi

Hai dato fuoco alla tua stanza d’hotel

e sì, stavamo ballando, ballando

e io non avrei potuto girarti le spalle

sì ti ho vista sorridere, rompendo il silenzio

dicendomi quello che vuoi

lì nel momento, mi è tornato in mente

era da tempo che non mi sentivo così

accecato dalle scintille

stavamo viaggiando nel buio

cercando ragioni per stare dove siamo

tutta la mia vita, ho fatto il sonnambulo

correndo nei stessi bar dove sono stato

posso essere così solitario in questa città

ma è diverso quando sei con me

tutta la mia vita, c’è stato un tempo da spaccacuore

pensando a me stesso, non andrà meglio

posso essere così solo in questa città

ma sembra diverso quando sei con me

yeah, è stato magico

sei stata una visione, guardando al modo in cui il tuo corpo

si muove

ti stai togliendo i vestiti, guardi nello specchio

dicendomi proprio quello che vuoi

e io sono stato accecato dalle scintille

ti stavo tenendo stretta nell’oscurità

cercando motivi per stare dove siamo

per tutta la mia vita, ho fatto il sonnambulo

correndo nei stessi bar dove sono stato

posso essere così solitario in questa città

ma è diverso quando sei con me

tutta la mia vita, c’è stato un tempo da spaccacuore

pensando a me stesso, non andrà meglio

posso essere così solo in questa città

ma sembra diverso quando sei con me

tu sei quello che mi è mancato

le parole sono attorcigliate e girate

adesso, tutte le nuvole si sono levate

di recente, il mio cuore è stato così vuoto

tu, sei quello che mi è mancato

le parole sono attorcigliate e girate

adesso, tutte le nuvole si sono levate

di recente, il mio cuore è stato così vuoto

ma è diverso quando sei con me

tutta la mia vita, c’è stato un tempo da spaccacuore

pensando a me stesso, non andrà meglio

posso essere così solo in questa città

ma sembra diverso quando sei con me