Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction.
L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!
Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!
Testo Heartbreak Weather Niall Horan[Verse 1] I swear there was lightnin’ comin’ from your eyes
Startin’ a fire in our hotel room
And yeah, we were dancin’, dancin’ [?] And I couldn’t turn away from you
Yeah, I saw you smilin’, breakin’ the silence
Tellin’ me just what you want
There in the moment, I was reminded
I haven’t felt this way in a while [Refrain] Blinded by the sparks
We were drivin’ around in the dark
Findin’ reasons to stay where we are [Chorus] All of my life, I’ve been sleepwalkin’
Runnin’ around the same bars I’ve been in
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me
All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather
Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me [Verse 2] Yeah, it was magic
You were a vision, watchin’ the way your body moves
You’re takin’ your clothes off, you look in the mirror
Tellin’ me just what you want [Refrain] And I was blinded by the sparks
I was holdin’ you close in the dark
Findin’ reasons to stay where we are [Chorus] All of my life, I’ve been sleepwalkin’
Runnin’ around the same bars I’ve been in
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me
All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather
Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me [Bridge] You, that’s what I’ve been missin’
Words tangled up and twisted
Now, all the clouds been lifted
Lately, my heart’s been so empty
You, that’s what I’ve been missin’
Words tangled up and twisted
Now, all the clouds been lifted
Lately, my heart’s been so empty [Chorus] But it feels different when you’re with me
It feels different when you’re with me
All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather
Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me
It feels different when you’re with me
Traduzione
Ti giuro che c’erano delle luci che stavano arrivando dai toi occhi
Hai dato fuoco alla tua stanza d’hotel
e sì, stavamo ballando, ballando
e io non avrei potuto girarti le spalle
sì ti ho vista sorridere, rompendo il silenzio
dicendomi quello che vuoi
lì nel momento, mi è tornato in mente
era da tempo che non mi sentivo così
accecato dalle scintille
stavamo viaggiando nel buio
cercando ragioni per stare dove siamo
tutta la mia vita, ho fatto il sonnambulo
correndo nei stessi bar dove sono stato
posso essere così solitario in questa città
ma è diverso quando sei con me
tutta la mia vita, c’è stato un tempo da spaccacuore
pensando a me stesso, non andrà meglio
posso essere così solo in questa città
ma sembra diverso quando sei con me
yeah, è stato magico
sei stata una visione, guardando al modo in cui il tuo corpo
si muove
ti stai togliendo i vestiti, guardi nello specchio
dicendomi proprio quello che vuoi
e io sono stato accecato dalle scintille
ti stavo tenendo stretta nell’oscurità
cercando motivi per stare dove siamo
per tutta la mia vita, ho fatto il sonnambulo
correndo nei stessi bar dove sono stato
posso essere così solitario in questa città
ma è diverso quando sei con me
tutta la mia vita, c’è stato un tempo da spaccacuore
pensando a me stesso, non andrà meglio
posso essere così solo in questa città
ma sembra diverso quando sei con me
tu sei quello che mi è mancato
tu sei quello che mi è mancato
le parole sono attorcigliate e girate
adesso, tutte le nuvole si sono levate
di recente, il mio cuore è stato così vuoto
tu, sei quello che mi è mancato
le parole sono attorcigliate e girate
adesso, tutte le nuvole si sono levate
di recente, il mio cuore è stato così vuoto
ma è diverso quando sei con me
tutta la mia vita, c’è stato un tempo da spaccacuore
pensando a me stesso, non andrà meglio
posso essere così solo in questa città
ma sembra diverso quando sei con me