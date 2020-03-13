Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Small Talk!
L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!
Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!
Testo Small Talk Niall Horan[Verse 1] She’s been lookin’ at me all night
I’m terrified, I know why, baby
She’s got the wrong crazy
Oh, I see the moon in her eyes
I’m paralyzed, she’s not my baby
She’s got the wrong crazy [Pre-Chorus] Like wolves, we run wild, let passion get too much
Let ourselves get burned by the fire
We’re walking on a wire, but nothin’ feels higher
When I see that look in your eyes [Chorus] Tell me what you want because you know I want it too
Let’s skip all the small talk and go straight up to your room
I’ve been thinkin’ what I’d do when I’m alone with you
Just say nothin’, small talk only gets in the way [Verse 2] Turn around, she walkin’ to me
I can’t believe she’s not my baby
Won’t someone come see me?
Oh, you see the fool in my mind
Can’t run and hide with your stare on me
Look what you’re doing to me [Pre-Chorus] I wanna run wild, let passion get too much
Let ourselves get burned by the fire
We’re walking on a wire, but nothin’ feels higher
When I see that look in your eyes (Ayy, ayy) [Chorus] Tell me what you want because you know I want it too
Let’s skip all the small talk and go straight up to your room
I’ve been thinkin’ what I’d do when I’m alone with you
Just say nothin’, small talk only gets in the way [Post-Chorus] Just say nothing
Oh, oh, small talk
Just say nothing
Oh, no [Bridge] Like wolves, we run wild, let passion get too much
Let ourselves get burned by the fire, yeah [Chorus] Tell me what you want because you know I want it too
Let’s skip all the small talk and go straight up to your room
I’ve been thinkin’ what I’d do when I’m alone with you
Just say nothin’, small talk only gets in the way
Tell me what you want because you know I want it too (You know I want it too)
Let’s skip all the small talk and go straight up to your room (Straight up to your room)
I’ve been thinkin’ what I’d do when I’m alone with you
Just say nothin’, small talk only gets in the way [Outro] Just say nothing, oh, oh
Oh, oh, small talk (If you want it)
Just say nothing (You can have it, yeah)
Oh, no, small talk
Traduzione
Lei mi ha guardato per tutta la notte
sono terrorizzato, lo so perché, baby
lei è pazza e sbaglia
oh vedo la luna nei suoi occhi
sono paralizzato, lei non è la mia bambina
lei è pazza e sbaglia
comee i lupi, corriamo in modo selvaggio, lasciamo che la passioen
ci travolga troppo
lasciate che il fuoco ci bruci
stiamo camminando sul filo, ma niente ci fa sentire più inebriati
quando vedo quello sguardo nei tuoi occhi
dimmi che tu vuoi perché sai che lo voglio anch’io
saltiamo tutte le chiacchiere e andiamo dritti nella tua stanza
ho pensato a quello che avrei fatto stando con te
non dire nulla, le chiacchiere non ci porteranno al sodo
girati, lei sta cammminando verso di me
io non riesco a credere che lei non sia la mia piccola
non c’è nessuno che verrebbe da me?
oh tu vedi la pazzia nella mia testa
non riesco a correre e nascondermi se tu mi fissi
guarda quello che mi stai facendo
voglio correre libero, lasciare che la passione ci travolga
lascia che il fuoco ci bruci
stiamo camminando su un filo, ma niente ci fa sentire pù inebriaii
quando vedo quello sguardo nei tuoi occhi (ayy, ayy)
dimmi quello che vuuoi perché lo voglio anch’io
saltiamo tutte le chiacchiere e andiamo dritti nella tua stanza
ho pensato a quello che avrei fatto stando con te
non dire nulla, le chiacchiere non ci porteranno al sodo
non dire niente
oh oh chiacchiere
non dire niente
oh oh
come i lupi, corriamo liberi, lasciamo che la passione ci travolga
lascia che il fuoco ci bruci
dimmi quello che vuuoi perché lo voglio anch’io (lo voglio anch’io)
saltiamo tutte le chiacchiere e andiamo dritti nella tua stanza (dritti in camera tua)
ho pensato a quello che avrei fatto stando con te
non dire nulla, le chiacchiere non ci porteranno al sodo
non dire niente
oh oh chiacchiere (se lo vuoi)
non dire niente (lo puoi avere yeah)
oh oh