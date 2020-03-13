Bentornato Niall Horan! Esce quest’oggi, 12 marzo, in tutti i negozi di dischi e nelle piattaforme online come Spotify Heartbreak Weather, il suo nuovo album! Heartbreak Weather, questo il titolo dell’album, arriva a due anni e mezzo dal bellissimo Flicker, suo disco d’esordio fuori dagli One Direction. Al suo interno troviamo anche il pezzo Small Talk!

L’uscita di Heartbreak Weather, come vi abbiamo raccontato qui su Ginger Generation, è stata anticipata da diversi singoli. Prima dell’arrivo dell’album, infatti, Niall Horan ha reso disponibili i singoli Nice to Meet Ya, Put a little love on me e No judgement!

Nei giorni scorsi, inoltre, Niall ha svelato la tracklist del disco con un divertente video. Sui social. infatti, l’artista ha finto di leggere delle previsioni del tempo, rivelando con il suo discorso i nomi di tutti i pezzi dell’album!

Testo Small Talk Niall Horan

Traduzione

[Verse 1] She’s been lookin’ at me all nightI’m terrified, I know why, babyShe’s got the wrong crazyOh, I see the moon in her eyesI’m paralyzed, she’s not my babyShe’s got the wrong crazy [Pre-Chorus] Like wolves, we run wild, let passion get too muchLet ourselves get burned by the fireWe’re walking on a wire, but nothin’ feels higherWhen I see that look in your eyes [Chorus] Tell me what you want because you know I want it tooLet’s skip all the small talk and go straight up to your roomI’ve been thinkin’ what I’d do when I’m alone with youJust say nothin’, small talk only gets in the way [Verse 2] Turn around, she walkin’ to meI can’t believe she’s not my babyWon’t someone come see me?Oh, you see the fool in my mindCan’t run and hide with your stare on meLook what you’re doing to me [Pre-Chorus] I wanna run wild, let passion get too muchLet ourselves get burned by the fireWe’re walking on a wire, but nothin’ feels higherWhen I see that look in your eyes (Ayy, ayy) [Chorus] Tell me what you want because you know I want it tooLet’s skip all the small talk and go straight up to your roomI’ve been thinkin’ what I’d do when I’m alone with youJust say nothin’, small talk only gets in the way [Post-Chorus] Just say nothingOh, oh, small talkJust say nothingOh, no [Bridge] Like wolves, we run wild, let passion get too muchLet ourselves get burned by the fire, yeah [Chorus] Tell me what you want because you know I want it tooLet’s skip all the small talk and go straight up to your roomI’ve been thinkin’ what I’d do when I’m alone with youJust say nothin’, small talk only gets in the wayTell me what you want because you know I want it too (You know I want it too)Let’s skip all the small talk and go straight up to your room (Straight up to your room)I’ve been thinkin’ what I’d do when I’m alone with youJust say nothin’, small talk only gets in the way [Outro] Just say nothing, oh, ohOh, oh, small talk (If you want it)Just say nothing (You can have it, yeah)Oh, no, small talk

Lei mi ha guardato per tutta la notte

sono terrorizzato, lo so perché, baby

lei è pazza e sbaglia

oh vedo la luna nei suoi occhi

sono paralizzato, lei non è la mia bambina

lei è pazza e sbaglia

comee i lupi, corriamo in modo selvaggio, lasciamo che la passioen

ci travolga troppo

lasciate che il fuoco ci bruci

stiamo camminando sul filo, ma niente ci fa sentire più inebriati

quando vedo quello sguardo nei tuoi occhi

dimmi che tu vuoi perché sai che lo voglio anch’io

saltiamo tutte le chiacchiere e andiamo dritti nella tua stanza

ho pensato a quello che avrei fatto stando con te

non dire nulla, le chiacchiere non ci porteranno al sodo

girati, lei sta cammminando verso di me

io non riesco a credere che lei non sia la mia piccola

non c’è nessuno che verrebbe da me?

oh tu vedi la pazzia nella mia testa

non riesco a correre e nascondermi se tu mi fissi

guarda quello che mi stai facendo

voglio correre libero, lasciare che la passione ci travolga

lascia che il fuoco ci bruci

stiamo camminando su un filo, ma niente ci fa sentire pù inebriaii

quando vedo quello sguardo nei tuoi occhi (ayy, ayy)

dimmi quello che vuuoi perché lo voglio anch’io

saltiamo tutte le chiacchiere e andiamo dritti nella tua stanza

ho pensato a quello che avrei fatto stando con te

non dire nulla, le chiacchiere non ci porteranno al sodo

non dire niente

oh oh chiacchiere

non dire niente

oh oh

come i lupi, corriamo liberi, lasciamo che la passione ci travolga

lascia che il fuoco ci bruci

dimmi quello che vuuoi perché lo voglio anch’io (lo voglio anch’io)

saltiamo tutte le chiacchiere e andiamo dritti nella tua stanza (dritti in camera tua)

ho pensato a quello che avrei fatto stando con te

non dire nulla, le chiacchiere non ci porteranno al sodo

non dire niente

oh oh chiacchiere (se lo vuoi)

non dire niente (lo puoi avere yeah)

oh oh