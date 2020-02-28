Mabel: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo Boyfriend

Mabel ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Boyfriend. Mentre si trova in tour in giro per l’europa, la cantante inglese ha deciso di condividere con i suoi fan un nuovo brano.

La cantante doveva essere nel nostro paese lo scorso 24 febbraio, il concerto è stato però annullato a causa dell’emergenza corona virus. Non è stato ancora cancellato e la cantante sta pensando di recuperarlo in un secondo momento. Vi terremo aggiornati quanto prima.

Qui per guardare il video di Mabel

Mabel - Boyfriend (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo di Mabel

I’ve been looking for somebody

Tryna kick it with somebody

I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet

Same time, got his hands up on my body

I wanna get high when he take it low low

Make me feel strong when I’m taking control

I’ve been looking for my shawty

So come and get it if you got it

Traduzione di Mabel

[Pre-Chorus] All my girls ’round the worldI know you know what I meanI get a little sexy when I’m lonelyOne thing on my mind, I know what I needAll my girls ’round the worldHands up and sing it with me‘Cause everything I got, you know it’s all meEven though a man ain’t something I need [Chorus] I want a boyfriend, so put it on meI’m looking for a man who can take that heatWant a boyfriend, but not too sweetMy baby gotta be tough while he running that streetIs he ride or die?I’ve been looking so long for a guy to turn me onI want a boyfriend, yeah yeahI want a boyfriend, yeahI’ve been looking like [Post-Chorus] Where you at, where you at?Where you at, where you at?Where you at, where you at?Where you at, where you at? [Verse 2] I need you and me togetherI ain’t looking for foreverI had so much stress from my ex to the nextWant you better, love me betterI need a bad boy that don’t bring me dramaHe ain’t tryna roll when he get the nah nahBoy, you ready for the pleasure?And don’t you know it’s now or never? [Pre-Chorus] All my girls ’round the worldI know you know what I meanI get a little sexy when I’m lonelyOne thing on my mind, I know what I needAll my girls ’round the worldHands up and sing it with me‘Cause everything I got, you know it’s all meEven though a man ain’t something I need [Chorus] I want a boyfriend, so put it on meI’m looking for a man who can take that heatWant a boyfriend, but not too sweetMy baby gotta be tough while he running that streetIs he ride or die?I’ve been looking so long for a guy to turn me onI want a boyfriend, yeah yeahI want a boyfriend, yeahI’ve been looking like [Post-Chorus] Where you at, where you at?Where you at, where you at? (I want a boyfriend)Where you at, where you at?Where you at, where you at? [Pre-Chorus] All my girls ’round the worldI know you know what I meanI get a little sexy when I’m lonelyOne thing on my mind, I know what I needAll my girls ’round the worldHands up and sing it with me‘Cause everything I got, you know it’s all meEven though a man ain’t something I need [Chorus] I want a boyfriend, so put it on meI’m looking for a man who can take that heatWant a boyfriend, but not too sweetMy baby gotta be tough while he running that streetIs he ride or die?I’ve been looking so long for a guy to turn me onI want a boyfriend, yeah yeahI want a boyfriend, yeahI’ve been looking like [Post-Chorus] Where you at, where you at?Where you at, where you at? (I want a boyfriend)Where you at, where you at?Where you at, where you at?

I’ve been looking for somebody

Tryna kick it with somebody

I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet

Same time, got his hands up on my body

I wanna get high when he take it low low

Make me feel strong when I’m taking control

I’ve been looking for my shawty

I know how and get it if you got it

All my girls’ round the world

I know you know what I mean

I get a little sexy when I’m lonely

One thing on my mind, I know what I need

All my girls’ round the world

Hands up and sing it with me

‘Cause everything I got, you know it’s all me

Even though a man ain’t something I need

I want a boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Want a boyfriend, but not too sweet

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I want a boyfriend, yeah

I’ve been looking like

Where you at, where you at? Mabel

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

I need you and me together

I ain’t looking for forever

I had so much stress from my ex to the next

Want you better, love me better

I need a bad boy that don’t bring me drama

He ain’t tryna roll when he get the nah nah

Boy, you ready for the pleasure?

And don’t you know it’s now or never?

All my girls’ round the world

I know you know what I mean

I get a little sexy when I’m lonely

One thing on my mind, I know what I need

All my girls’ round the world

Hands up and sing it with me

‘Cause everything I got, you know it’s all me

Even though a man ain’t something I need

I want a boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Want a boyfriend, but not too sweet

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I want a boyfriend, yeah

I’ve been looking like

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at? (I want a boyfriend)

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

All my girls’ round the world

I know you know what I mean

I get a little sexy when I’m lonely

One thing on my mind, I know what I need

All my girls’ round the world

Hands up and sing it with me

‘Cause everything I got, you know it’s all me

Even though a man ain’t something I need