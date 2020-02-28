Mabel: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo Boyfriend

Mabel ha rilasciato il suo nuovo singolo Boyfriend. Mentre si trova in tour in giro per l’europa, la cantante inglese ha deciso di condividere con i suoi fan un nuovo brano.
La cantante doveva essere nel nostro paese lo scorso 24 febbraio, il concerto è stato però annullato a causa dell’emergenza corona virus. Non è stato ancora cancellato e la cantante sta pensando di recuperarlo in un secondo momento. Vi terremo aggiornati quanto prima.
Qui per guardare il video di Mabel
Testo di Mabel
I’ve been looking for somebody
Tryna kick it with somebody
I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet
Same time, got his hands up on my body
I wanna get high when he take it low low
Make me feel strong when I’m taking control
I’ve been looking for my shawty
So come and get it if you got it
I know you know what I mean
I get a little sexy when I’m lonely
One thing on my mind, I know what I need
All my girls ’round the world
Hands up and sing it with me
‘Cause everything I got, you know it’s all me
Even though a man ain’t something I need [Chorus] I want a boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Want a boyfriend, but not too sweet
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I want a boyfriend, yeah
I’ve been looking like [Post-Chorus] Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at? [Verse 2] I need you and me together
I ain’t looking for forever
I had so much stress from my ex to the next
Want you better, love me better
I need a bad boy that don’t bring me drama
He ain’t tryna roll when he get the nah nah
Boy, you ready for the pleasure?
And don’t you know it’s now or never? [Pre-Chorus] All my girls ’round the world
I know you know what I mean
I get a little sexy when I’m lonely
One thing on my mind, I know what I need
All my girls ’round the world
Hands up and sing it with me
‘Cause everything I got, you know it’s all me
Even though a man ain’t something I need [Chorus] I want a boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Want a boyfriend, but not too sweet
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I want a boyfriend, yeah
I’ve been looking like [Post-Chorus] Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at? (I want a boyfriend)
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at? [Pre-Chorus] All my girls ’round the world
I know you know what I mean
I get a little sexy when I’m lonely
One thing on my mind, I know what I need
All my girls ’round the world
Hands up and sing it with me
‘Cause everything I got, you know it’s all me
Even though a man ain’t something I need [Chorus] I want a boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Want a boyfriend, but not too sweet
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I want a boyfriend, yeah
I’ve been looking like [Post-Chorus] Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at? (I want a boyfriend)
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
