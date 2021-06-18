GingerGeneration.it

Mabel: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Let Them Know

scritto da Roberta Marciano
mabel let them know

Mabel è tornata con un nuovo singolo! La cantante inglese di origini svedesi è approdata nuovamente sulle scene con un brano tutto suo dal titolo Let Them Know. Era un po’ di tempo che la cantante non rilasciava un suo singolo se non i featuring a cui ci ha abituato negli ultimi due anni. Complice la pandemia i suoi piani di rilascio di un nuovo album sono rallentati ma adesso è pronta a tornare più carica che mai!

L’ultimo suo album, High Expectations,  in realtà è stato rilasciato il 2 agosto del 2019 e la ritroviamo con nuova musica ben 2 anni dopo!

Qui per guardare il video ufficiale

 

Testo di Mabel

(Ha)
Hmm
Yo
(Ha)
(Baby you’re that)

Nails shinin’ like Christmas
Heels on, 6 inches
Waist sinched, Mugler fit
You can’t have this, you can’t hit this
I got a new man in my business
And he all about his business
And his name ain’t none of your business
Oh, oh, oh
Pinup girl on that poster
Saying so like I’m Doja
Icy Wifey
Body shaped Coca-Cola

I got a new man in my business
And he all about his business
And his name ain’t none of your business
Oh, oh, oh

Let them know
Oh baby, let them know
‘Cause they can run they mouth
But Imma stand and pose for you
Let them know
Go ahead and flip that switch
No, they can’t beat you down
‘Cause, baby you’re that
Bitch

Lips pink like peaches
Money long like beaches
Rolls-Royce, screechin’
Rolex gleamin’
Blonde hair, yeah I bleached it
You can call me Khaleesi (That’s right)
I stay up in my queen shit
Up here the haters look teeny-tiny

Let them know
Oh baby, let them know
‘Cause they can run they mouth
But Imma stand and pose for you
Let them know
Go ahead and flip that switch
No, they can’t beat you down
‘Cause baby, you’re that
Bitch

Baby, you’re that
Bitch
Baby, you’re that
You’re that bitch
Baby, you’re that
You’re that bitch
Baby, you’re that
Baby, you’re
You’re that bitch

All my girls for the bassline
Ponytail to the waistline
Throw it back, baby, take time
Money talks and I make mine
All my girls for the bassline
Ponytail to the waistline
Throw it back, baby, take time
Money talks and I make mine

Let them know
Oh baby, let them know
‘Cause they can run they mouth
But Imma stand and pose for you
Let them know
Go ahead and flip that switch
No, they can’t beat you down
‘Cause, baby you’re that (‘Cause you’re that)
Bitch
Let them know
Oh baby, let them know
‘Cause they can run they mouth
But Imma stand and pose for you
Let them know
Go ahead and flip that switch
No, they can’t beat you down
Cause baby, you’re that
Bitch

ACQUISTA LET THEM KNOW

Traduzione

unghie che brillano come a Natale

tacchi 15 centimetri

vita increspata, vestibilità Mugler

non puoi averlo, non puoi colpirlo

ho un nuovo uomo tra i miei interessi

e lui è tutto sui suoi interessi

e il suo nome non ti interessa

ragazza pin up in quel poster

dici quello come Doja

moglie fredda

il corpo scolpito come Coca Cola

 

ho un nuovo uomo tra i miei interessi

e lui è tutto sui suoi interessi

e il suo nome non ti interessa

 

Fagli sapere

oh baby, fagli sapere

perché non possono continuare a parlare

ma starò in piedi e poserò per te

fagli sapere

vai avanti e accendi quell’interruttore

 

 

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo e del video di Let Them Know di Mabel?

Roberta Marciano

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

