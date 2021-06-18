Mabel: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Let Them Know

Mabel è tornata con un nuovo singolo! La cantante inglese di origini svedesi è approdata nuovamente sulle scene con un brano tutto suo dal titolo Let Them Know. Era un po’ di tempo che la cantante non rilasciava un suo singolo se non i featuring a cui ci ha abituato negli ultimi due anni. Complice la pandemia i suoi piani di rilascio di un nuovo album sono rallentati ma adesso è pronta a tornare più carica che mai!

L’ultimo suo album, High Expectations, in realtà è stato rilasciato il 2 agosto del 2019 e la ritroviamo con nuova musica ben 2 anni dopo!

Testo di Mabel

(Ha)

Hmm

Yo

(Ha)

(Baby you’re that)

Nails shinin’ like Christmas

Heels on, 6 inches

Waist sinched, Mugler fit

You can’t have this, you can’t hit this

I got a new man in my business

And he all about his business

And his name ain’t none of your business

Oh, oh, oh

Pinup girl on that poster

Saying so like I’m Doja

Icy Wifey

Body shaped Coca-Cola

I got a new man in my business

And he all about his business

And his name ain’t none of your business

Oh, oh, oh

Let them know

Oh baby, let them know

‘Cause they can run they mouth

But Imma stand and pose for you

Let them know

Go ahead and flip that switch

No, they can’t beat you down

‘Cause, baby you’re that

Bitch

Lips pink like peaches

Money long like beaches

Rolls-Royce, screechin’

Rolex gleamin’

Blonde hair, yeah I bleached it

You can call me Khaleesi (That’s right)

I stay up in my queen shit

Up here the haters look teeny-tiny

Let them know

Oh baby, let them know

‘Cause they can run they mouth

But Imma stand and pose for you

Let them know

Go ahead and flip that switch

No, they can’t beat you down

‘Cause baby, you’re that

Bitch

Baby, you’re that

Bitch

Baby, you’re that

You’re that bitch

Baby, you’re that

You’re that bitch

Baby, you’re that

Baby, you’re

You’re that bitch

All my girls for the bassline

Ponytail to the waistline

Throw it back, baby, take time

Money talks and I make mine

All my girls for the bassline

Ponytail to the waistline

Throw it back, baby, take time

Money talks and I make mine

Let them know

Oh baby, let them know

‘Cause they can run they mouth

But Imma stand and pose for you

Let them know

Go ahead and flip that switch

No, they can’t beat you down

‘Cause, baby you’re that (‘Cause you’re that)

Bitch

Let them know

Oh baby, let them know

‘Cause they can run they mouth

But Imma stand and pose for you

Let them know

Go ahead and flip that switch

No, they can’t beat you down

Cause baby, you’re that

Bitch

Traduzione

unghie che brillano come a Natale

tacchi 15 centimetri

vita increspata, vestibilità Mugler

non puoi averlo, non puoi colpirlo

ho un nuovo uomo tra i miei interessi

e lui è tutto sui suoi interessi

e il suo nome non ti interessa

ragazza pin up in quel poster

dici quello come Doja

moglie fredda

il corpo scolpito come Coca Cola

ho un nuovo uomo tra i miei interessi

e lui è tutto sui suoi interessi

e il suo nome non ti interessa

Fagli sapere

oh baby, fagli sapere

perché non possono continuare a parlare

ma starò in piedi e poserò per te

fagli sapere

vai avanti e accendi quell’interruttore

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo e del video di Let Them Know di Mabel?