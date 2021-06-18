Mabel: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di Let Them Know scritto da Roberta Marciano 18 Giugno 2021 Mabel è tornata con un nuovo singolo! La cantante inglese di origini svedesi è approdata nuovamente sulle scene con un brano tutto suo dal titolo Let Them Know. Era un po’ di tempo che la cantante non rilasciava un suo singolo se non i featuring a cui ci ha abituato negli ultimi due anni. Complice la pandemia i suoi piani di rilascio di un nuovo album sono rallentati ma adesso è pronta a tornare più carica che mai! L’ultimo suo album, High Expectations, in realtà è stato rilasciato il 2 agosto del 2019 e la ritroviamo con nuova musica ben 2 anni dopo! Qui per guardare il video ufficiale Testo di Mabel (Ha) Hmm Yo (Ha) (Baby you’re that) Nails shinin’ like Christmas Heels on, 6 inches Waist sinched, Mugler fit You can’t have this, you can’t hit this I got a new man in my business And he all about his business And his name ain’t none of your business Oh, oh, oh Pinup girl on that poster Saying so like I’m Doja Icy Wifey Body shaped Coca-Cola I got a new man in my business And he all about his business And his name ain’t none of your business Oh, oh, oh Let them know Oh baby, let them know ‘Cause they can run they mouth But Imma stand and pose for you Let them know Go ahead and flip that switch No, they can’t beat you down ‘Cause, baby you’re that Bitch Lips pink like peaches Money long like beaches Rolls-Royce, screechin’ Rolex gleamin’ Blonde hair, yeah I bleached it You can call me Khaleesi (That’s right) I stay up in my queen shit Up here the haters look teeny-tiny Let them know Oh baby, let them know ‘Cause they can run they mouth But Imma stand and pose for you Let them know Go ahead and flip that switch No, they can’t beat you down ‘Cause baby, you’re that Bitch Baby, you’re that Bitch Baby, you’re that You’re that bitch Baby, you’re that You’re that bitch Baby, you’re that Baby, you’re You’re that bitch All my girls for the bassline Ponytail to the waistline Throw it back, baby, take time Money talks and I make mine All my girls for the bassline Ponytail to the waistline Throw it back, baby, take time Money talks and I make mine Let them know Oh baby, let them know ‘Cause they can run they mouth But Imma stand and pose for you Let them know Go ahead and flip that switch No, they can’t beat you down ‘Cause, baby you’re that (‘Cause you’re that) Bitch Let them know Oh baby, let them know ‘Cause they can run they mouth But Imma stand and pose for you Let them know Go ahead and flip that switch No, they can’t beat you down Cause baby, you’re that Bitch ACQUISTA LET THEM KNOW Traduzione unghie che brillano come a Natale tacchi 15 centimetri vita increspata, vestibilità Mugler non puoi averlo, non puoi colpirlo ho un nuovo uomo tra i miei interessi e lui è tutto sui suoi interessi e il suo nome non ti interessa ragazza pin up in quel poster dici quello come Doja moglie fredda il corpo scolpito come Coca Cola ho un nuovo uomo tra i miei interessi e lui è tutto sui suoi interessi e il suo nome non ti interessa Fagli sapere oh baby, fagli sapere perché non possono continuare a parlare ma starò in piedi e poserò per te fagli sapere vai avanti e accendi quell’interruttore Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo e del video di Let Them Know di Mabel?