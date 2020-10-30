Su Ginger Generation ve l’avevamo raccontato in questa occasione. Liam Payne e Dixie d’Amelio hanno deciso di collaborare sulle note di una nuova canzone! Il membro dei One Direction e la celebre tiktoker hanno pubblicato nelle scorse ore la loro prima collaborazione, Naughty List!
Abbonati subito a Disney Plus! Clicca qui!
Il pezzo in questione è una canzone fresca e divertente che ci accompagnerà per tutta la prossima stagione natalizia ed è il secondo singolo natalizio di Liam. Lo scorso anno, come ricorderete, Liam aveva pubblicato All I want for Christmas is you.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
@liampayne annuncia l’arrivo del nuovo singolo natalizio Naugthy List, venerdì 30 ottobre! La canzone a quanto pare sarà in collaborazione con la tiktoker @dixiedamelio ! OMG! Vi piace come regalo di Natale anticipato? 😜🎁❄️🎄 #liam #liampayne #onedirection #1d #directioner #naughtylist #dixie #dixiedamelio #tiktok #tiktoker #christmas #merrychristmas #natale #natale2020 #merryxmas
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Naughty List di Liam Payne e Dixie d’Amelio!
Attiva subito la prova gratis di Amazon Music Unlimited e ascolta la canzone di Liam e Dixie!
Testo[Verse 1: Liam Payne] Turned on the lights
Party was over so I said my goodbyes
Stepped out the car and you were waiting outside
Gave you my coat ’cause I could see that you were cold [Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne] The driver messaged that he is stuck in the snow
I said there is no way I’m not walking you home
Next thing you know we were drying our clothes
But I didn’t mean to get you in trouble [Chorus: Liam Payne, Liam Payne & Dixie D’Amelio] Now we’re on the naughty list
Must’ve been the way we kissed
Santa saw the things we did
And put us on the naughty list (Oh)
Undernеath the mistletoe (Mistlеtoe)
We were supposed to take it slow
Baby, you’re my favorite gift
Now we’re on the naughty list (Yeah) [Verse 2: Dixie D’Amelio] Under the tree
It’s Christmas morning and there is nothing to see
One hundred messages like “Where have you been?”
No, I don’t wanna but it’s time for me to go
Primis Player Placeholder
[Pre-Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio] My driver messaged that he is stuck in the snow (In the snow)
He said there is no way that I am letting you go (Oh)
Next thing you know we were drying our clothes (Oh)
And I know you meant to get me in trouble [Chorus: Liam Payne & Dixie D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio] Now we’re on the naughty list
Must’ve been the way we kissed
Santa saw the things we did
And put us on the naughty list (Put us, yeah)
Underneath the mistletoe
We were supposed to take it slow
Baby, you’re my favorite gift
Now we’re on the naughty list [Bridge: Liam Payne] Three-six-five days (Oh, yeah)
You’re at my place (Oh, yeah)
We’ll misbehave
With kisses like snowflakes all over your body (All over your body)
Three-six-five days (Oh)
You’re at my place (You’re at my)
We’ll misbehave
With kisses like snowflakes all over your body
[Chorus: Liam Payne & Dixie D’Amelio] Now we’re on the naughty list
Must’ve been the way we kissed
Santa saw the things we did
And put us on the naughty list
Underneath the mistletoe
We were supposed to take it slow
Baby, you’re my favorite gift
Now we’re on the naughty list
Traduzione
Clicca qui per comprare Naughty List!
ho acceso le luci
la festa era finita quindi ho detto ciao
sono sceso dalla macchina e tu eri lì ad aspettarmi fuori
ti ho dato la mia giacca perché vedevo che avevi freddo
l’autista mi ha scritto che è bloccat0 nella neve
ho detto non c’è modo che io non ti porti a casa
la prossima cosa che succederà e che ci asciugheremo i vestiti
ma non volevo mettersi nei casini
Adesso che siamo nella lista dei cattivi
deve essere per come ci siam0 baciati
Babbo Natale ha visto le cose che abbiamo fatto
e ci ha messo nella lista dei cattivi (Ci ha messi si)
Sotto il pungitopo
dovevamo andarci piano
tesoro sei il mio regalo preferito
ma adesso siamo nella lista dei cattivi
ho copiato ginger generation
sotto l’albero
è la mattina di Natale e non c’è nulla da vedere
cento messaggi del tipo “dove sei stato?”
no non voglio ma è arrivato il momento di andare
l’autista mi ha scritto che è bloccat0 nella neve
ho detto non c’è modo che io non ti porti a casa
la prossima cosa che succederà e che ci asciugheremo i vestiti
ma non volevo mettersi nei casini
Adesso che siamo nella lista dei cattivi
deve essere per come ci siam0 baciati
Babbo Natale ha visto le cose che abbiamo fatto
e ci ha messo nella lista dei cattivi (Ci ha messi si)
Sotto il pungitopo
dovevamo andarci piano
tesoro sei il mio regalo preferito
ma adesso siamo nella lista dei cattivi
365 giornin all’anno (oh yeah)
sei al mio posto (oh yeah)
ci comporteremo male
con baci come fiocchi di neve sul tuo corpo (su tutto il tuo corpo)
365 giorni all’anno (oh)
sei al mio posto (oh yeah)
ci comporteremo male
con baci come fiocchi di neve sul tuo corp0
Adesso che siamo nella lista dei cattivi
deve essere per come ci siam0 baciati
Babbo Natale ha visto le cose che abbiamo fatto
e ci ha messo nella lista dei cattivi (Ci ha messi si)
Sotto il pungitopo
dovevamo andarci piano
tesoro sei il mio regalo preferito
ma adesso siamo nella lista dei cattivi