Su Ginger Generation ve l’avevamo raccontato in questa occasione. Liam Payne e Dixie d’Amelio hanno deciso di collaborare sulle note di una nuova canzone! Il membro dei One Direction e la celebre tiktoker hanno pubblicato nelle scorse ore la loro prima collaborazione, Naughty List!

Il pezzo in questione è una canzone fresca e divertente che ci accompagnerà per tutta la prossima stagione natalizia ed è il secondo singolo natalizio di Liam. Lo scorso anno, come ricorderete, Liam aveva pubblicato All I want for Christmas is you.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Naughty List di Liam Payne e Dixie d’Amelio!

Testo

Traduzione

[Verse 1: Liam Payne] Turned on the lightsParty was over so I said my goodbyesStepped out the car and you were waiting outsideGave you my coat ’cause I could see that you were cold [Pre-Chorus: Liam Payne] The driver messaged that he is stuck in the snowI said there is no way I’m not walking you homeNext thing you know we were drying our clothesBut I didn’t mean to get you in trouble [Chorus: Liam Payne, Liam Payne & Dixie D’Amelio] Now we’re on the naughty listMust’ve been the way we kissedSanta saw the things we didAnd put us on the naughty list (Oh)Undernеath the mistletoe (Mistlеtoe)We were supposed to take it slowBaby, you’re my favorite giftNow we’re on the naughty list (Yeah) [Verse 2: Dixie D’Amelio] Under the treeIt’s Christmas morning and there is nothing to seeOne hundred messages like “Where have you been?”No, I don’t wanna but it’s time for me to goPrimis Player Placeholder[Pre-Chorus: Dixie D’Amelio] My driver messaged that he is stuck in the snow (In the snow)He said there is no way that I am letting you go (Oh)Next thing you know we were drying our clothes (Oh)And I know you meant to get me in trouble [Chorus: Liam Payne & Dixie D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio] Now we’re on the naughty listMust’ve been the way we kissedSanta saw the things we didAnd put us on the naughty list (Put us, yeah)Underneath the mistletoeWe were supposed to take it slowBaby, you’re my favorite giftNow we’re on the naughty list [Bridge: Liam Payne] Three-six-five days (Oh, yeah)You’re at my place (Oh, yeah)We’ll misbehaveWith kisses like snowflakes all over your body (All over your body)Three-six-five days (Oh)You’re at my place (You’re at my)We’ll misbehaveWith kisses like snowflakes all over your body[Chorus: Liam Payne & Dixie D’Amelio] Now we’re on the naughty listMust’ve been the way we kissedSanta saw the things we didAnd put us on the naughty listUnderneath the mistletoeWe were supposed to take it slowBaby, you’re my favorite giftNow we’re on the naughty list

<br />

ho acceso le luci

la festa era finita quindi ho detto ciao

sono sceso dalla macchina e tu eri lì ad aspettarmi fuori

ti ho dato la mia giacca perché vedevo che avevi freddo

l’autista mi ha scritto che è bloccat0 nella neve

ho detto non c’è modo che io non ti porti a casa

la prossima cosa che succederà e che ci asciugheremo i vestiti

ma non volevo mettersi nei casini

Adesso che siamo nella lista dei cattivi

deve essere per come ci siam0 baciati

Babbo Natale ha visto le cose che abbiamo fatto

e ci ha messo nella lista dei cattivi (Ci ha messi si)

Sotto il pungitopo

dovevamo andarci piano

tesoro sei il mio regalo preferito

ma adesso siamo nella lista dei cattivi

sotto l'albero

sotto l’albero

è la mattina di Natale e non c’è nulla da vedere

cento messaggi del tipo “dove sei stato?”

no non voglio ma è arrivato il momento di andare

l’autista mi ha scritto che è bloccat0 nella neve

ho detto non c’è modo che io non ti porti a casa

la prossima cosa che succederà e che ci asciugheremo i vestiti

ma non volevo mettersi nei casini

Adesso che siamo nella lista dei cattivi

deve essere per come ci siam0 baciati

Babbo Natale ha visto le cose che abbiamo fatto

e ci ha messo nella lista dei cattivi (Ci ha messi si)

Sotto il pungitopo

dovevamo andarci piano

tesoro sei il mio regalo preferito

ma adesso siamo nella lista dei cattivi

365 giornin all’anno (oh yeah)

sei al mio posto (oh yeah)

ci comporteremo male

con baci come fiocchi di neve sul tuo corpo (su tutto il tuo corpo)

365 giorni all’anno (oh)

sei al mio posto (oh yeah)

ci comporteremo male

con baci come fiocchi di neve sul tuo corp0

Adesso che siamo nella lista dei cattivi

deve essere per come ci siam0 baciati

Babbo Natale ha visto le cose che abbiamo fatto

e ci ha messo nella lista dei cattivi (Ci ha messi si)

Sotto il pungitopo

dovevamo andarci piano

tesoro sei il mio regalo preferito

ma adesso siamo nella lista dei cattivi