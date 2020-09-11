Julie and The Phantoms 2 ci sarà? Nessuna ufficialità ma ci sono speranze

Da ieri è disponibile su Netflix la nuova serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (scopri la recensione qui). L’attrice che interpreta la protagonista femminile è molto giovane ma ha il talento per diventare una grande stella. Il suo nome? Madison Reyes. La prima stagione termina con qualche questione in sospeso e la domanda sorge spontanea: ci sarà una seconda stagione?

Netflix non ha ancora dato un annuncio ufficiale sul rinnovo di Julie and the Phantoms. Come spesso accade i vertici aspettano di capire come il pubblico accoglierà questi primi episodi. Tuttavia, la prima stagione lascia aperte diverse questioni e il finale rimane molto aperto. Inoltre, un altro punto per cui possiamo ritenere altamente probabile il rinnovo è Kenny Ortega.

Il coreografo ha infatti firmato un contratto pluriennali con Netflix e questo è solo il primo progetto realizzato. Riflettendo sulle tempistiche non possiamo aspettarci nulla nel breve termine soprattutto a causa delle restrizioni da Coronavirus. Solo l’evolversi della pandemia ci potrà dire di più anche se quasi ovunque i set hanno ricominciato le produzioni. Vi terremo aggiornati su eventuali sviluppi!

Ecco alcuni commenti su Twitter riguardo una eventuale Julie and the Phantoms 2:

Just another tweet about Julie And The Phantoms I am also really happy that @KennyOrtegaBlog can finally have an openly gay character in one of his projects ??. Again I highly recommend this show. Finally @netflix you better renew this for s2! #JulieandthePhantoms #netflix — Mellissa99??/ ? (@mellissa_french) September 11, 2020

I love it! Don’t know what else to say. Bawled my heart out on #UnsaidEmily ?? Can’t wait for the next season #JulieandthePhantoms #Netflix #JATP — Choi Cagasan ???? (@choicagasan) September 11, 2020

Omg started watching @JATPNetflix and omg I now have a crush on luke reggie and Alex just saying y’all my kids are gonna love this show I’ve never cried so much ??????????can’t wait for season 2 #JulieandthePhantoms — Tabby Haney Hennen (Bella) (@mybella99) September 11, 2020