Jojo canta live il nuovo brano Small Things. VIDEO!

#MTVUnpluggedAtHome | JoJo

JoJo is here with the ultimate midday TREAT! Sit back, relax and vibe out to her classic hit, “Too Little, Too Late,” and hear some of her new songs in this acoustic #MTVUnpluggedAtHome session! ✨ #AloneTogether

Pubblicato da MTV su Mercoledì 25 marzo 2020