Harry Styles – Cinema: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 20 Maggio 2022 Cinema è una delle tracce che compongono il terzo album di Harry Styles, intitolato Harry’s House, in uscita oggi, venerdì 20 maggio. Ecco l’audio, il testo e la traduzione del brano. Harry Styles ha rivelato, durante l’intervista “Zane Lowe su Apple Music Radio”, che questo è il suo disco preferito al momento: “Mi sono detto, sarebbe davvero divertente chiamare il mio album Harry’s House (la casa di Harry, ndr). (…) E quando ho iniziato a scrivere il disco, ho capito che non si trattava di un luogo geografico. Era più una cosa intima interna. Quando ho preso il titolo e l’ho messo sulle canzoni che stavamo creando, hanno preso un significato completamente diverso, mi sono immaginato un giorno in casa mia. SCOPRI TUTTE CANZONI, I TESTI E LE TRADUZIONI DEL DISCO! Che cosa mi succede? Un giorno nella mia mente, cosa accade nella mia casa? Suono musica divertente. Suono musica triste. Suono questo, suono quello. Provo sentimenti. E’ come un giorno nella mia vita“. TRADUZIONE POWERED BY ALPADIA LANGUAGE SCHOOLS! Ascolta Cinema di Harry Styles Testo di Cinema di Harry Styles You got, you got the cinema It’s you And I’m not getting over it Darling, is it cool If I’m stubborn when it comes to this? I guess we’re in time If you’re getting yourself wet for me I guess you’re all mine When you’re sleeping in this bed with me I just think you’re cool I dig your cinema Do you think I’m cool too? Or am I too into you? Tell me what you want and you got it, love I want all of you Gimme all you got That’s cinema That’s cinema, uh-huh It’s you I don’t know why but it feels so right to me Something in the way you move I like it when you dance for me You all the time (Time, time) In doses at night (Night, night) No roof on the drive Dust off the high And go to sleep (Go to sleep, go to sleep) I just think you’re cool I dig your cinema Do you think I’m cool too? Or am I too into you? I just think you’re cool I dig your cinema Do you think I’m cool too? Or am I too into you? (Cinema) Cinema You got, you got I bring the pop, you pop You got, you got I bring the pop You got, you got the cinema I bring the pop to the cinema, you pop You got, you got the cinema You got, you got the cinema I bring the pop to the cinema You pop when we get intimate You got, you got the cinema You got, you got the cinema (Cinema) I bring the pop to the cinema You pop when we get intimate (Baby, cinema) You got, you got the cinema You got, you got the cinema I bring the pop to the cinema You pop when we get intimate (Baby, you’re cinema) You got, you got the cinema You got, you got the cinema I bring the pop to the cinema You pop when we get intimate (Baby, you’re cinema) You got, you got the cinema You got, you got the cinema I bring the pop to the cinema You pop when we get intimate Traduzione di Cinema di Harry Styles Hai, hai il cinema Sei tu E non lo sto superando Tesoro, è fantastico Se sono testardo quando si tratta di questo? Immagino che siamo in tempo Se ti stai bagnando per me Immagino che tu sia tutta mia Quando dormi in questo letto con me Penso solo che tu sia cool Amo il tuo cinema Pensi che anche io sia cool? O sono troppo preso da te? Dimmi cosa vuoi e ce l’hai, amore io voglio tutto di te Dammi tutto quello che hai Questo è il cinema Questo è il cinema, uh-huh Sei tu Non so perché, ma mi sembra così giusto qualcosa nel modo in cui ti muovi Mi piace quando balli per me Tu tutto il tempo (tempo, tempo) In dosi di notte (notte, notte) Nessun tetto alla guida Spolvera lo sballo E vai a dormire (vai a dormire, vai a dormire) Penso solo che tu sia cool Amo il tuo cinema Pensi che anche io sia cool? O sono troppo preso da te? Penso solo che tu sia cool Amo il tuo cinema Pensi che anche io sia cool? O sono troppo preso da te? (Cinema) Cinema Hai, hai Io porto il pop, tu pop Hai, hai Porto il pop Hai, hai il cinema Io porto il pop al cinema, tu pop Hai, hai il cinema Hai, hai il cinema Porto il pop al cinema Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi Hai, hai il cinema Hai, hai il cinema (Cinema) Porto il pop al cinema Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi (Baby, cinema) Hai, hai il cinema Hai, hai il cinema Porto il pop al cinema Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi (Baby, sei il cinema) Hai, hai il cinema Hai, hai il cinema Porto il pop al cinema Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi (Baby, sei il cinema) Hai, hai il cinema Hai, hai il cinema Porto il pop al cinema Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi