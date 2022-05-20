Harry Styles – Cinema: audio, testo e traduzione

Cinema è una delle tracce che compongono il terzo album di Harry Styles, intitolato Harry’s House, in uscita oggi, venerdì 20 maggio. Ecco l’audio, il testo e la traduzione del brano.

Harry Styles ha rivelato, durante l’intervista “Zane Lowe su Apple Music Radio”, che questo è il suo disco preferito al momento:

“Mi sono detto, sarebbe davvero divertente chiamare il mio album Harry’s House (la casa di Harry, ndr). (…) E quando ho iniziato a scrivere il disco, ho capito che non si trattava di un luogo geografico. Era più una cosa intima interna. Quando ho preso il titolo e l’ho messo sulle canzoni che stavamo creando, hanno preso un significato completamente diverso, mi sono immaginato un giorno in casa mia.

Che cosa mi succede? Un giorno nella mia mente, cosa accade nella mia casa? Suono musica divertente. Suono musica triste. Suono questo, suono quello. Provo sentimenti. E’ come un giorno nella mia vita“.

Ascolta Cinema di Harry Styles

Testo di Cinema di Harry Styles

You got, you got the cinema

It’s you

And I’m not getting over it

Darling, is it cool

If I’m stubborn when it comes to this?

I guess we’re in time

If you’re getting yourself wet for me

I guess you’re all mine

When you’re sleeping in this bed with me

I just think you’re cool

I dig your cinema

Do you think I’m cool too?

Or am I too into you?

Tell me what you want and you got it, love

I want all of you

Gimme all you got

That’s cinema

That’s cinema, uh-huh

It’s you

I don’t know why but it feels so right to me

Something in the way you move

I like it when you dance for me

You all the time (Time, time)

In doses at night (Night, night)

No roof on the drive

Dust off the high

And go to sleep (Go to sleep, go to sleep)

I just think you’re cool

I dig your cinema

Do you think I’m cool too?

Or am I too into you?

I just think you’re cool

I dig your cinema

Do you think I’m cool too?

Or am I too into you? (Cinema)

Cinema

You got, you got

I bring the pop, you pop

You got, you got

I bring the pop

You got, you got the cinema

I bring the pop to the cinema, you pop

You got, you got the cinema

You got, you got the cinema

I bring the pop to the cinema

You pop when we get intimate

You got, you got the cinema

You got, you got the cinema (Cinema)

I bring the pop to the cinema

You pop when we get intimate (Baby, cinema)

You got, you got the cinema

You got, you got the cinema

I bring the pop to the cinema

You pop when we get intimate (Baby, you’re cinema)

You got, you got the cinema

You got, you got the cinema

I bring the pop to the cinema

You pop when we get intimate (Baby, you’re cinema)

You got, you got the cinema

You got, you got the cinema

I bring the pop to the cinema

You pop when we get intimate

Traduzione di Cinema di Harry Styles

Hai, hai il cinema

Sei tu

E non lo sto superando

Tesoro, è fantastico

Se sono testardo quando si tratta di questo?

Immagino che siamo in tempo

Se ti stai bagnando per me

Immagino che tu sia tutta mia

Quando dormi in questo letto con me

Penso solo che tu sia cool

Amo il tuo cinema

Pensi che anche io sia cool?

O sono troppo preso da te?

Dimmi cosa vuoi e ce l’hai, amore

io voglio tutto di te

Dammi tutto quello che hai

Questo è il cinema

Questo è il cinema, uh-huh

Sei tu

Non so perché, ma mi sembra così giusto

qualcosa nel modo in cui ti muovi

Mi piace quando balli per me

Tu tutto il tempo (tempo, tempo)

In dosi di notte (notte, notte)

Nessun tetto alla guida

Spolvera lo sballo

E vai a dormire (vai a dormire, vai a dormire)

Penso solo che tu sia cool

Amo il tuo cinema

Pensi che anche io sia cool?

O sono troppo preso da te?

Penso solo che tu sia cool

Amo il tuo cinema

Pensi che anche io sia cool?

O sono troppo preso da te? (Cinema)

Cinema

Hai, hai

Io porto il pop, tu pop

Hai, hai

Porto il pop

Hai, hai il cinema

Io porto il pop al cinema, tu pop

Hai, hai il cinema

Hai, hai il cinema

Porto il pop al cinema

Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi

Hai, hai il cinema

Hai, hai il cinema (Cinema)

Porto il pop al cinema

Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi (Baby, cinema)

Hai, hai il cinema

Hai, hai il cinema

Porto il pop al cinema

Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi (Baby, sei il cinema)

Hai, hai il cinema

Hai, hai il cinema

Porto il pop al cinema

Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi (Baby, sei il cinema)

Hai, hai il cinema

Hai, hai il cinema

Porto il pop al cinema

Scoppi quando diventiamo intimi