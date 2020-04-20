Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth: audio, testo e traduzione di I Hope

Charlie Puth ha collaborato con l’artista country americana Gabby Barrett per il nuovo singolo di quest’ultima. Il brano si intitola I Hope e vede il cantante di I Warned Myself cimentarsi con un genere del tutto nuovo per lui.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di I Hope di Charlie Puth e Gabby Barrett:
Audio di Gabby Barrett e Charlie Puth, I Hope
Testo:[Intro: Charlie Puth] Yeah yeah
Ohh, ohh, yeah [Verse 1: Gabby Barrett] I, I hope she makes you smile
The way you made me smile on the other end of a phone
In the middle of a highway driving alone
Oh baby I, I hope you hear a song
That makes you sing along and gets you thinking about her
Then the last several miles turn into a blur, yeah [Chorus: Gabby Barrett] I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the drive
I hope you know she’s the one by the end of the night
I hope you never ever felt more free
Tell your friends that you’re so happy
I hope she comes along and wrecks every one of your plans
I hope you spend your last dime to put a rock on her hand
I hope she’s wilder than your wildest dreams
She’s everything you’re ever gonna need
And then I hope she cheats, like you did on me
And then I hope she cheats, like you did on me [Verse 2: Charlie Puth] Yeah babe, I hope he shows up in a 2 am pic from a friend
Hanging on to a girl to just rub it in
I hope you stay up all night all alone waiting by the phone
And then he calls
And baby I, I hope you work it out
Forgive and just about forget, let him take you on a first date again
And when you lean in for a kiss [Chorus: Charlie Puth] I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the drive
I hope you know he’s the one by the end of the night
I hope you never ever felt more free
Tell your friends that you’re so happy
I hope he comes along and wrecks every one of your plans
I hope he spends his last dime to put a rock on your hand
I hope he’s wilder than your wildest dreams
He’s everything you’re ever gonna need
And then I hope he cheats, like you did on me
And then I hope he cheats, like you did on me [Bridge: Gabby Barrett] I hope what goes comes all the way around
I hope she makes you feel the same way
About her that I feel about you right now [Chorus: Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth] I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the drive
I hope you know she’s the one by the end of the night
I hope you never ever felt more free
Tell your friends that you’re so happy
I hope she comes along and wrecks every one of your plans
I hope you spend your last dime to put a rock on her hand
I hope she’s wilder than your wildest dreams
She’s everything you’re ever gonna need
And then I hope she cheats, like you did on me
And then I hope she cheats, like you did on me
Like you did on me
Traduzione: