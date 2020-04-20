Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth: audio, testo e traduzione di I Hope

Charlie Puth ha collaborato con l’artista country americana Gabby Barrett per il nuovo singolo di quest’ultima. Il brano si intitola I Hope e vede il cantante di I Warned Myself cimentarsi con un genere del tutto nuovo per lui.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di I Hope di Charlie Puth e Gabby Barrett:

[Intro: Charlie Puth] Yeah yeahOhh, ohh, yeah [Verse 1: Gabby Barrett] I, I hope she makes you smileThe way you made me smile on the other end of a phoneIn the middle of a highway driving aloneOh baby I, I hope you hear a songThat makes you sing along and gets you thinking about herThen the last several miles turn into a blur, yeah [Chorus: Gabby Barrett] I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the driveI hope you know she’s the one by the end of the nightI hope you never ever felt more freeTell your friends that you’re so happyI hope she comes along and wrecks every one of your plansI hope you spend your last dime to put a rock on her handI hope she’s wilder than your wildest dreamsShe’s everything you’re ever gonna needAnd then I hope she cheats, like you did on meAnd then I hope she cheats, like you did on me [Verse 2: Charlie Puth] Yeah babe, I hope he shows up in a 2 am pic from a friendHanging on to a girl to just rub it inI hope you stay up all night all alone waiting by the phoneAnd then he callsAnd baby I, I hope you work it outForgive and just about forget, let him take you on a first date againAnd when you lean in for a kiss [Chorus: Charlie Puth] I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the driveI hope you know he’s the one by the end of the nightI hope you never ever felt more freeTell your friends that you’re so happyI hope he comes along and wrecks every one of your plansI hope he spends his last dime to put a rock on your handI hope he’s wilder than your wildest dreamsHe’s everything you’re ever gonna needAnd then I hope he cheats, like you did on meAnd then I hope he cheats, like you did on me [Bridge: Gabby Barrett] I hope what goes comes all the way aroundI hope she makes you feel the same wayAbout her that I feel about you right now [Chorus: Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth] I hope you both feel the sparks by the end of the driveI hope you know she’s the one by the end of the nightI hope you never ever felt more freeTell your friends that you’re so happyI hope she comes along and wrecks every one of your plansI hope you spend your last dime to put a rock on her handI hope she’s wilder than your wildest dreamsShe’s everything you’re ever gonna needAnd then I hope she cheats, like you did on meAnd then I hope she cheats, like you did on meLike you did on me