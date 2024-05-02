Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Loop di Sarah Bonnici (Malta) scritto da Giovanna Codella 2 Maggio 2024 Loop è la canzone con cui la cantante maltese Sarah Bonnici (Gozo, 30 maggio 1998) rappresenta l’isola di Malta all‘Eurovision Song Contest che si tiene a Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo Loop di Bonnici Don’t you know That you got me That you got me Yeah me-e-e Yeah Got me so hot, burning up like a fever I’m a honeypot, never tasted nothing sweeter Thought you could turn me down, no no no Let’s go another round, slow-oh-oh Don’t you tell me I’m your addiction It was obvious you’d end up like this Oh my god you got-got-got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop) Cause I’m in but the bla-bla-blame is on (you-oh-oh-oh) Let me tease you boy, you love it when I m-m-m-move, got you on loop In your head all night you Got me on Got me on Got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop) Cherry on top you’re the cinnamon, making my heart skip a little bit Like ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, yeah You know how to spin me boy Don’t you know you’re my, my addiction It was obvious we’d end up like this Oh my god you got-got-got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop) Cause I’m in but the bla-bla-blame is on (you-oh-oh-oh) Let me tease you boy, you love it when I m-m-m-move, got you on loop In your head all night you Got me on Got me on Got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop) It was obvious, we’re addicted, addicted Yeah, it was obvious Here we go again Huh Oh my god you got-got-got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop) Cause I’m in but the bla-bla-blame is on (you-oh-oh-oh) Let me tease you boy, you love it when I m-m-m-move, got you on loop In your head all night you Got me on Got me on Got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop) Traduzione Titan di Besa Non lo sai Che mi hai preso Che mi hai preso Sì, io-e-e Sì Mi ha fatto così caldo, bruciando come una febbre Sono una pazza, non ho mai assaggiato niente di più dolce Pensavo che potessi rifiutarmi, no no no Facciamo un altro giro, lento-oh-oh Non dirmi che sono la tua dipendenza Era ovvio che saresti finita così Oh mio Dio, mi hai fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop) Perché ci sono ma il bla-bla-colpa è acceso (tu-oh-oh-oh) Lascia che ti prenda in giro, ragazzo, adori quando m-m-m-mi muovo, ti tengo aggiornato Nella tua testa tutta la notte tu Mi ha fatto eccitare Mi ha fatto eccitare Mi ha fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop) Ciliegina sulla torta, sei la cannella, che mi fa battere un po’ il cuore Come ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, sì Sai come farmi girare, ragazzo Non sai che sei la mia, la mia dipendenza Era ovvio che saremmo finiti così Oh mio Dio, mi hai fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop) Perché ci sono ma il bla-bla-colpa è acceso (tu-oh-oh-oh) Lascia che ti prenda in giro, ragazzo, adori quando m-m-m-mi muovo, ti tengo aggiornato Nella tua testa tutta la notte tu Mi ha fatto eccitare Mi ha fatto eccitare Mi ha fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop) Era ovvio, siamo dipendenti, dipendenti Sì, era ovvio Ci risiamo Eh Oh mio Dio, mi hai fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop) Perché ci sono ma il bla-bla-colpa è acceso (tu-oh-oh-oh) Lascia che ti prenda in giro, ragazzo, adori quando m-m-m-mi muovo, ti tengo aggiornato Nella tua testa tutta la notte tu Mi ha fatto eccitare Mi ha fatto eccitare Mi ha fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop) Cosa ne pensate della canzone di Malta ad Eurovision 2024?