Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Loop di Sarah Bonnici (Malta)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Loop è la canzone con cui la cantante maltese Sarah Bonnici (Gozo, 30 maggio 1998) rappresenta l’isola di Malta allEurovision Song Contest che si tiene a Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Loop di Bonnici

Don’t you know
That you got me
That you got me
Yeah me-e-e
Yeah

Got me so hot, burning up like a fever
I’m a honeypot, never tasted nothing sweeter
Thought you could turn me down, no no no
Let’s go another round, slow-oh-oh

Don’t you tell me I’m your addiction
It was obvious you’d end up like this

Oh my god you got-got-got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop)
Cause I’m in but the bla-bla-blame is on (you-oh-oh-oh)
Let me tease you boy, you love it when I m-m-m-move, got you on loop
In your head all night you
Got me on
Got me on
Got me on
(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Cherry on top you’re the cinnamon, making my heart skip a little bit
Like ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, yeah
You know how to spin me boy
Don’t you know you’re my, my addiction
It was obvious we’d end up like this

Oh my god you got-got-got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop)
Cause I’m in but the bla-bla-blame is on (you-oh-oh-oh)
Let me tease you boy, you love it when I m-m-m-move, got you on loop
In your head all night you
Got me on
Got me on
Got me on
(loo-oh-oh-oop)

It was obvious, we’re addicted, addicted
Yeah, it was obvious
Here we go again
Huh

Oh my god you got-got-got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop)
Cause I’m in but the bla-bla-blame is on (you-oh-oh-oh)
Let me tease you boy, you love it when I m-m-m-move, got you on loop
In your head all night you
Got me on
Got me on
Got me on
(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Traduzione Titan di Besa

Non lo sai
Che mi hai preso
Che mi hai preso
Sì, io-e-e

Mi ha fatto così caldo, bruciando come una febbre
Sono una pazza, non ho mai assaggiato niente di più dolce
Pensavo che potessi rifiutarmi, no no no
Facciamo un altro giro, lento-oh-oh

Non dirmi che sono la tua dipendenza
Era ovvio che saresti finita così

Oh mio Dio, mi hai fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop)
Perché ci sono ma il bla-bla-colpa è acceso (tu-oh-oh-oh)
Lascia che ti prenda in giro, ragazzo, adori quando m-m-m-mi muovo, ti tengo aggiornato
Nella tua testa tutta la notte tu
Mi ha fatto eccitare
Mi ha fatto eccitare
Mi ha fatto eccitare
(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Ciliegina sulla torta, sei la cannella, che mi fa battere un po’ il cuore
Come ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, sì
Sai come farmi girare, ragazzo
Non sai che sei la mia, la mia dipendenza
Era ovvio che saremmo finiti così

Oh mio Dio, mi hai fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop)
Perché ci sono ma il bla-bla-colpa è acceso (tu-oh-oh-oh)
Lascia che ti prenda in giro, ragazzo, adori quando m-m-m-mi muovo, ti tengo aggiornato
Nella tua testa tutta la notte tu
Mi ha fatto eccitare
Mi ha fatto eccitare
Mi ha fatto eccitare
(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Era ovvio, siamo dipendenti, dipendenti
Sì, era ovvio
Ci risiamo
Eh

Oh mio Dio, mi hai fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop)
Perché ci sono ma il bla-bla-colpa è acceso (tu-oh-oh-oh)
Lascia che ti prenda in giro, ragazzo, adori quando m-m-m-mi muovo, ti tengo aggiornato
Nella tua testa tutta la notte tu
Mi ha fatto eccitare
Mi ha fatto eccitare
Mi ha fatto eccitare
(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Cosa ne pensate della canzone di Malta ad Eurovision 2024?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

