Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Loop di Sarah Bonnici (Malta)

Loop è la canzone con cui la cantante maltese Sarah Bonnici (Gozo, 30 maggio 1998) rappresenta l’isola di Malta all‘Eurovision Song Contest che si tiene a Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Loop di Bonnici

Don’t you know

That you got me

That you got me

Yeah me-e-e

Yeah

Got me so hot, burning up like a fever

I’m a honeypot, never tasted nothing sweeter

Thought you could turn me down, no no no

Let’s go another round, slow-oh-oh

Don’t you tell me I’m your addiction

It was obvious you’d end up like this

Oh my god you got-got-got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop)

Cause I’m in but the bla-bla-blame is on (you-oh-oh-oh)

Let me tease you boy, you love it when I m-m-m-move, got you on loop

In your head all night you

Got me on

Got me on

Got me on

(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Cherry on top you’re the cinnamon, making my heart skip a little bit

Like ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, yeah

You know how to spin me boy

Don’t you know you’re my, my addiction

It was obvious we’d end up like this

Oh my god you got-got-got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop)

Cause I’m in but the bla-bla-blame is on (you-oh-oh-oh)

Let me tease you boy, you love it when I m-m-m-move, got you on loop

In your head all night you

Got me on

Got me on

Got me on

(loo-oh-oh-oop)

It was obvious, we’re addicted, addicted

Yeah, it was obvious

Here we go again

Huh

Oh my god you got-got-got me on (loo-oh-oh-oop)

Cause I’m in but the bla-bla-blame is on (you-oh-oh-oh)

Let me tease you boy, you love it when I m-m-m-move, got you on loop

In your head all night you

Got me on

Got me on

Got me on

(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Traduzione

Non lo sai

Che mi hai preso

Che mi hai preso

Sì, io-e-e

Sì

Mi ha fatto così caldo, bruciando come una febbre

Sono una pazza, non ho mai assaggiato niente di più dolce

Pensavo che potessi rifiutarmi, no no no

Facciamo un altro giro, lento-oh-oh

Non dirmi che sono la tua dipendenza

Era ovvio che saresti finita così

Oh mio Dio, mi hai fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop)

Perché ci sono ma il bla-bla-colpa è acceso (tu-oh-oh-oh)

Lascia che ti prenda in giro, ragazzo, adori quando m-m-m-mi muovo, ti tengo aggiornato

Nella tua testa tutta la notte tu

Mi ha fatto eccitare

Mi ha fatto eccitare

Mi ha fatto eccitare

(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Ciliegina sulla torta, sei la cannella, che mi fa battere un po’ il cuore

Come ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, ra-pa-pa-bam-ba, sì

Sai come farmi girare, ragazzo

Non sai che sei la mia, la mia dipendenza

Era ovvio che saremmo finiti così

Oh mio Dio, mi hai fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop)

Perché ci sono ma il bla-bla-colpa è acceso (tu-oh-oh-oh)

Lascia che ti prenda in giro, ragazzo, adori quando m-m-m-mi muovo, ti tengo aggiornato

Nella tua testa tutta la notte tu

Mi ha fatto eccitare

Mi ha fatto eccitare

Mi ha fatto eccitare

(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Era ovvio, siamo dipendenti, dipendenti

Sì, era ovvio

Ci risiamo

Eh

Oh mio Dio, mi hai fatto eccitare (loo-oh-oh-oop)

Perché ci sono ma il bla-bla-colpa è acceso (tu-oh-oh-oh)

Lascia che ti prenda in giro, ragazzo, adori quando m-m-m-mi muovo, ti tengo aggiornato

Nella tua testa tutta la notte tu

Mi ha fatto eccitare

Mi ha fatto eccitare

Mi ha fatto eccitare

(loo-oh-oh-oop)

Cosa ne pensate della canzone di Malta ad Eurovision 2024?