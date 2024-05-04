Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Before the party’s over di Mustii (Belgio)

Before the party’s over è il titolo della canzone con cui il cantante e attore belga Mustii rappresenta il Belgio all‘Eurovision Song Contest di Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024.

Nelle interviste, Mustii ha dichiarato di voler mantenere il processo evolutivo del suo stile musicale attraverso il brano, che è stato descritto dall’artista come un pezzo “pop con una sfumatura dark”.

Ha anche espresso il desiderio di mostrare la sua vera natura, nonché un senso di sfarzo all’interno del brano, dove è presente un coro realizzato con registrazioni inviate dai fan nel gennaio 2024.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Before the party’s over di Mustii

All we chase is shining in the moonlight

Are we sure the kids are alright

Or just playing it cool?

Watch it fade

It’s gonna hurt from time to time

One more drink and I’ll be fine

You’re the living proof

Are you still playing the game

Or breaking the rules?

I can see all the pain

In the way that you move

Face to face

They told us it was paradise

But I’ll barely make it through the night

Do you think about it too?

Are you still playing the game

Or breaking the rules?

I can see all the pain

In the way that you move

In the way that you move

I got a soul on fire

I’m gonna make moves tonight

I got a soul on fire

I’m gonna raise roofs tonight

Before the party is over

Before the party is over

Before the party is over

Before the party is over

Traduzione Before the party’s over di Mustii

Tutto ciò che inseguiamo brilla al chiaro di luna

Siamo sicuri che i bambini stiano bene?

O semplicemente giocando alla grande?

Guardalo svanire

Farà male di tanto in tanto

Ancora un drink e starò bene

Tu ne sei la prova vivente

Stai ancora giocando?

O infrangendo le regole?

Posso vedere tutto il dolore

Nel modo in cui ti muovi

Faccia a faccia

Ci hanno detto che era il paradiso

Ma riuscirò a malapena a superare la notte

Ci pensi anche tu?

Stai ancora giocando?

O infrangendo le regole?

Posso vedere tutto il dolore

Nel modo in cui ti muovi

Nel modo in cui ti muovi

Ho l’anima in fiamme

Farò delle mosse stasera

Ho l’anima in fiamme

Alzerò i tetti stasera

Prima che la festa finisca

Prima che la festa finisca

Prima che la festa finisca

Prima che la festa finisca

Cosa ne pensate della canzone del Belgio ad Eurovision 2024?