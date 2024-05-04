Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Before the party’s over di Mustii (Belgio) scritto da Giovanna Codella 4 Maggio 2024 Before the party’s over è il titolo della canzone con cui il cantante e attore belga Mustii rappresenta il Belgio all‘Eurovision Song Contest di Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024. Nelle interviste, Mustii ha dichiarato di voler mantenere il processo evolutivo del suo stile musicale attraverso il brano, che è stato descritto dall’artista come un pezzo “pop con una sfumatura dark”. Ha anche espresso il desiderio di mostrare la sua vera natura, nonché un senso di sfarzo all’interno del brano, dove è presente un coro realizzato con registrazioni inviate dai fan nel gennaio 2024. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo Before the party’s over di Mustii All we chase is shining in the moonlight Are we sure the kids are alright Or just playing it cool? Watch it fade It’s gonna hurt from time to time One more drink and I’ll be fine You’re the living proof Are you still playing the game Or breaking the rules? I can see all the pain In the way that you move Face to face They told us it was paradise But I’ll barely make it through the night Do you think about it too? Are you still playing the game Or breaking the rules? I can see all the pain In the way that you move In the way that you move I got a soul on fire I’m gonna make moves tonight I got a soul on fire I’m gonna raise roofs tonight Before the party is over Before the party is over Before the party is over Before the party is over Traduzione Before the party’s over di Mustii Tutto ciò che inseguiamo brilla al chiaro di luna Siamo sicuri che i bambini stiano bene? O semplicemente giocando alla grande? Guardalo svanire Farà male di tanto in tanto Ancora un drink e starò bene Tu ne sei la prova vivente Stai ancora giocando? O infrangendo le regole? Posso vedere tutto il dolore Nel modo in cui ti muovi Faccia a faccia Ci hanno detto che era il paradiso Ma riuscirò a malapena a superare la notte Ci pensi anche tu? Stai ancora giocando? O infrangendo le regole? Posso vedere tutto il dolore Nel modo in cui ti muovi Nel modo in cui ti muovi Ho l’anima in fiamme Farò delle mosse stasera Ho l’anima in fiamme Alzerò i tetti stasera Prima che la festa finisca Prima che la festa finisca Prima che la festa finisca Prima che la festa finisca Cosa ne pensate della canzone del Belgio ad Eurovision 2024?