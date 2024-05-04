GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Before the party’s over di Mustii (Belgio)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Before the party’s over è il titolo della canzone con cui il cantante e attore belga Mustii rappresenta il Belgio allEurovision Song Contest  di Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024.

Nelle interviste, Mustii ha dichiarato di voler mantenere il processo evolutivo del suo stile musicale attraverso il brano, che è stato descritto dall’artista come un pezzo “pop con una sfumatura dark”.

Ha anche espresso il desiderio di mostrare la sua vera natura, nonché un senso di sfarzo all’interno del brano, dove è presente un coro realizzato con registrazioni inviate dai fan nel gennaio 2024.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Before the party’s over di Mustii

All we chase is shining in the moonlight
Are we sure the kids are alright
Or just playing it cool?

Watch it fade
It’s gonna hurt from time to time
One more drink and I’ll be fine
You’re the living proof

Are you still playing the game
Or breaking the rules?
I can see all the pain
In the way that you move

Face to face
They told us it was paradise
But I’ll barely make it through the night
Do you think about it too?

Are you still playing the game
Or breaking the rules?
I can see all the pain
In the way that you move
In the way that you move

I got a soul on fire
I’m gonna make moves tonight
I got a soul on fire
I’m gonna raise roofs tonight

Before the party is over
Before the party is over
Before the party is over
Before the party is over

Traduzione Before the party’s over di Mustii

Tutto ciò che inseguiamo brilla al chiaro di luna
Siamo sicuri che i bambini stiano bene?
O semplicemente giocando alla grande?

Guardalo svanire
Farà male di tanto in tanto
Ancora un drink e starò bene
Tu ne sei la prova vivente

Stai ancora giocando?
O infrangendo le regole?
Posso vedere tutto il dolore
Nel modo in cui ti muovi

Faccia a faccia
Ci hanno detto che era il paradiso
Ma riuscirò a malapena a superare la notte
Ci pensi anche tu?

Stai ancora giocando?
O infrangendo le regole?
Posso vedere tutto il dolore
Nel modo in cui ti muovi
Nel modo in cui ti muovi

Ho l’anima in fiamme
Farò delle mosse stasera
Ho l’anima in fiamme
Alzerò i tetti stasera

Prima che la festa finisca
Prima che la festa finisca
Prima che la festa finisca
Prima che la festa finisca

Cosa ne pensate della canzone del Belgio ad Eurovision 2024?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

