Eurovision 2024: video e testo di Firefighter di Nutsa Buzaladze (Georgia)

Firefighter è il titolo della canzone con cui la cantante e ballerina georgiana Nutsa Buzaladze rappresenta la Georgia all‘Eurovision Song Contest di Malmö, in Svezia, dal 7 all’11 maggio 2024.

Nel testo emerge una lotta contro vari aspetti negativi della società, come le guerre, l’invidia e l’odio, affrontati tramite il desiderio di diffondere l’amore, la positività e la gentilezza in tempi difficili.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Firefighter di Nutsa Buzaladze

I see it in the air, I see it in the air

I’m running through these ashes like a firefighter

Put out the fire, put out the fire.

Did we build empires just to watch them burn?

My heart’s beating louder, I’m running like tigers.

No fear in my eyes though.

I will save this love.

The ceiling is falling, the windows are burning.

It’s getting harder to breathe.

Can you hear me calling?

I see ashes falling.

I’m down on my knees.

But I will save this love.

I see it in the air, I see it in the air.

I’m rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

You know I’ll be there.

You know that I’ll be there.

I’m running through these ashes like a firefighter.

Put out the fire, put out the fire.

Put out the fire, put out the fire.

Put out the fire.

Come dance with the thunder,

Cause love makes us stronger.

We’re not here forever.

So can we save this love?

From lovers to fighters,

Oh, why do we do this?

We’re meant to rise higher and higher and higher.

The ceiling is falling, the windows are burning.

It’s getting harder to breathe.

Can you hear me calling?

I see ashes falling, falling, falling.

I see it in the air, I see it in the air.

I’m rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

You know that I’ll be there.

You know that I’ll be there.

I’ll be there, I’ll be there.

I see it in the air, I see it in the air.

I’m rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

You know I’ll be there.

You know that I’ll be there.

We’re running through these ashes like a firefighter.

I see it in the air, I see it in the air.

We’re rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

You know I’ll be there.

You know that I’ll be there.

We’re rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

Traduzione Firefighter di Nutsa Buzaladze

Lo vedo nell’aria, lo vedo nell’aria

Sto correndo tra queste ceneri come un pompiere

Spegni il fuoco, spegni il fuoco.

Abbiamo costruito imperi solo per vederli bruciare?

Il mio cuore batte più forte, corro come tigri.

Nessuna paura nei miei occhi però.

Salverò questo amore.

Il soffitto cade, le finestre bruciano.

Sta diventando più difficile respirare.

Puoi sentirmi chiamare?

Vedo cadere la cenere.

Sono in ginocchio.

Ma salverò questo amore.

Lo vedo nell’aria, lo vedo nell’aria.

Sto risorgendo da queste ceneri come una fenice, sì.

Sai che ci sarò.

Sai che ci sarò.

Sto correndo tra queste ceneri come un pompiere.

Spegni il fuoco, spegni il fuoco.

Spegni il fuoco, spegni il fuoco.

Spegnere il fuoco.

Vieni a ballare con il tuono,

Perché l’amore ci rende più forti.

Non siamo qui per sempre.

Quindi possiamo salvare questo amore?

Da amanti a combattenti,

Oh, perché lo facciamo?

Siamo destinati a salire sempre più in alto, sempre più in alto.

Il soffitto cade, le finestre bruciano.

Sta diventando più difficile respirare.

Puoi sentirmi chiamare?

Vedo la cenere cadere, cadere, cadere.

Lo vedo nell’aria, lo vedo nell’aria.

Sto risorgendo da queste ceneri come una fenice, sì.

Sai che ci sarò.

Sai che ci sarò.

Sarò lì, sarò lì.

Lo vedo nell’aria, lo vedo nell’aria.

Sto risorgendo da queste ceneri come una fenice, sì.

Sai che ci sarò.

Sai che ci sarò.

Stiamo correndo tra queste ceneri come un pompiere.

Lo vedo nell’aria, lo vedo nell’aria.

Stiamo risorgendo da queste ceneri come una fenice, sì.

Sai che ci sarò.

Sai che ci sarò.

Stiamo risorgendo da queste ceneri come una fenice, sì.

Cosa ne pensate della canzone della Georgia ad Eurovision 2024?