Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione di Good in Bed

Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Good in Bed di Dua Lipa

Good In Bed

Testo

Yeah, let’s get to the point here

You love to disappoint me, don’t ya?

You tell me what I want, but ain’t no follow through

You don’t follow through, no

But if you only knew me

The way you know my body, baby

Then I think maybe we could probably see this through

We could make it through, but

Traduzione

