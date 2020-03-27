CanzoniMusicaUltime News

Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione di Good in Bed

di Roberta Marciano
scritto da Roberta Marciano
dua lipa

Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.

 

Clicca qui per acquistare Future Nostalgia!

 

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Good in Bed di Dua Lipa

Testo

Yeah, let’s get to the point here
You love to disappoint me, don’t ya?
You tell me what I want, but ain’t no follow through
You don’t follow through, no
But if you only knew me
The way you know my body, baby
Then I think maybe we could probably see this through
We could make it through, but

[Pre-Chorus] I’ve been thinking it’d be better
If we didn’t know each other
Then you go and make me feel okay
Got me thinking it’d be better
If we didn’t stay together
Then you put your hands up on my waist

[Chorus] I know it’s really bad, bad, bad, bad, bad
Messing with my head, head, head, head, head
We drive each other mad, mad, mad, mad, mad
But baby, that’s what makes us good in bed
Please, come take it out on me, me, me, me, me
I know it’s really bad, bad, bad, bad
But baby, that’s what makes us good in bed

[Post-Chorus] It’s bad
We drive each other mad
It might be kinda sad
But I think that’s what makes us good in bed

[Verse 2] I dedicate this verse to
All that good pipe in the moonlight
In the long nights where we did everything but talk it through
That’s what we do, yeah
You always let me down, boy
But when you’re going down, I get so up
Don’t know if I can find someone who do me like you do

[Pre-Chorus] I’ve been thinking it’d be better
If we didn’t know each other
Then you go and make me feel okay
Got me thinking it’d be better
If we didn’t stay together
Then you put your hands up on my waist

[Chorus] I know it’s really bad, bad, bad, bad, bad
Messing with my head, head, head, head, head
We drive each other mad, mad, mad, mad, mad
But baby, that’s what makes us good in bed
Please, come take it out on me, me, me, me, me
I know it’s really bad, bad, bad, bad
But baby, that’s what makes us good in bed

[Post-Chorus] It’s bad
We drive each other mad
It might be kinda sad
But I think that’s what makes us good in bed
It’s bad
We drive each other mad
It might be kinda sad
But I think that’s what makes us good in bed

[Bridge] (Ah)
Yeah, we don’t know how to talk (Mmm)
But damn, we know how to fuck

[Chorus] I know it’s really bad, bad, bad, bad, bad
Messing with my head, head, head, head, head
We drive each other mad, mad, mad, mad, mad
But baby, that’s what makes us good in bed
Please, come take it out on me, me, me, me, me
I know it’s really bad, bad, bad, bad
But baby, that’s what makes us good in bed

[Post-Chorus] It’s bad
We drive each other mad
It might be kinda sad
But I think that’s what makes us good in bed
It’s bad
We drive each other mad
It might be kinda sad
But I think that’s what makes us good in bed

Traduzione

 

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo album di Dua Lipa?

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

Articoli Correlati

Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione di Love...

Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione del brano...

Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione di Levitating

Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione di Future...

Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione del brano...

Dua Lipa: video, testo e traduzione di Physical

Dua Lipa: tutti i testi e le traduzioni...

Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione di Break...

Dua Lipa: la data del tour a Milano...

Dua Lipa posticipa il Future Nostalgia Tour: ecco...