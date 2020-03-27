Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione di Boys Will Be Boys

Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.
Testo
It’s second nature to walk home before the sun goes down
And put your keys between your knuckles when there’s boys around
Isn’t it funny how we laugh it off to hide our fear
When there’s nothing funny here? (Ah)
Sick intuition that they taught us, so we won’t freak out
We hide our figures, doing anything to shut their mouths
We smile away to ease the tension so it don’t go south
But there’s nothing funny now (Ah)
‘Cause they’re all listening
No, the kids ain’t alright
Oh, and they do what they see
‘Cause it’s all on TV
Oh, the kids ain’t alright [Chorus] Boys will be, boys will be
Boys will be, boys will be boys
But girls will be women
Boys will be, boys will be
Boys will be, boys will be boys
But girls will be women [Verse 2] I’m sure if there’s something that I can’t find the words to say
I know that there will be a man around to save the day
And that was sarcasm, in case you needed it mansplained
I should’ve stuck to ballet (Ah) [Pre-Chorus] When will we stop saying things?
‘Cause they’re all listening
No, the kids ain’t alright
Oh, and they do what they see
‘Cause it’s all on TV
Oh, the kids ain’t alright [Chorus] Boys will be, boys will be
Boys will be, boys will be boys
But girls will be women
Boys will be, boys will be
Boys will be, boys will be boys
But girls will be women [Bridge] If you’re offended by this song
You’re clearly doing something wrong
If you’re offended by this song
Then you’re probably saying
Boys will be, boys will be
Boys will be, boys will be boys
But girls will be women [Pre-Chorus] When will we stop saying things?
‘Cause they’re all listening
No, the kids ain’t alright
Oh, and they do what they see
‘Cause it’s all on TV
Oh, the kids ain’t alright [Chorus] Boys will be, boys will be
Boys will be, boys will be boys
But girls will be women
Boys will be, boys will be
Boys will be, boys will be boys
But girls will be women
Traduzione