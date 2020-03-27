Dua Lipa: audio, testo e traduzione di Boys Will Be Boys

Dua Lipa ha rilasciato con una settimana di anticipo il suo nuovo album Future Nostalgia. Originariamente previsto per il 3 aprile, la cantante ha scelto di dare ai fan questa sorpresa in anticipo. Da una parte per dare loro una gioia in questa terribile emergenza Coronavirus, dall’altra perché l’album era stato leakkato. La cosa ha fatto molto soffrire la cantante che ha lavorato sodo a questo ultimo progetto.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Boys Will Be Boys di Dua Lipa

Boys Will Be Boys

Testo

It’s second nature to walk home before the sun goes down

And put your keys between your knuckles when there’s boys around

Isn’t it funny how we laugh it off to hide our fear

When there’s nothing funny here? (Ah)

Sick intuition that they taught us, so we won’t freak out

We hide our figures, doing anything to shut their mouths

We smile away to ease the tension so it don’t go south

But there’s nothing funny now (Ah)

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] When will we stop saying things?‘Cause they’re all listeningNo, the kids ain’t alrightOh, and they do what they see‘Cause it’s all on TVOh, the kids ain’t alright [Chorus] Boys will be, boys will beBoys will be, boys will be boysBut girls will be womenBoys will be, boys will beBoys will be, boys will be boysBut girls will be women [Verse 2] I’m sure if there’s something that I can’t find the words to sayI know that there will be a man around to save the dayAnd that was sarcasm, in case you needed it mansplainedI should’ve stuck to ballet (Ah) [Pre-Chorus] When will we stop saying things?‘Cause they’re all listeningNo, the kids ain’t alrightOh, and they do what they see‘Cause it’s all on TVOh, the kids ain’t alright [Chorus] Boys will be, boys will beBoys will be, boys will be boysBut girls will be womenBoys will be, boys will beBoys will be, boys will be boysBut girls will be women [Bridge] If you’re offended by this songYou’re clearly doing something wrongIf you’re offended by this songThen you’re probably sayingBoys will be, boys will beBoys will be, boys will be boysBut girls will be women [Pre-Chorus] When will we stop saying things?‘Cause they’re all listeningNo, the kids ain’t alrightOh, and they do what they see‘Cause it’s all on TVOh, the kids ain’t alright [Chorus] Boys will be, boys will beBoys will be, boys will be boysBut girls will be womenBoys will be, boys will beBoys will be, boys will be boysBut girls will be women

