Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Lover of mine!

<br>

Testo Lover of mine

[Verse 1: Luke] Lover of mine, maybe we’ll take some timeKaleidoscope mind gets in the wayHope and I pray, darling, that you will stayButterfly lies, chase them away, mmm [Pre-Chorus: Luke & Calum] Dance around the living roomLose me in the sight of youI’ve seen the red, I’ve seen the blueTake all of meDeep to where your secrets hideWhere we’ve been a thousand timesSwallow every single lieTake all of me [Chorus: Luke] I’ll never give you away‘Cause I already made that mistakeIf my name never fell off your lips againI know it’d be such a shameWhen I take a look at my life and all of my crimesYou’re the only thing that I think I got rightI’ll never give you away‘Cause I already made, already made that mistake [Verse 2: Luke, Luke & Calum] Lover of mine, I know you’re colourblindI watched the world fall from your eyes, oohAll my regrets and things you can’t forgetLight them all up, kiss them goodbye [Pre-Chorus: Luke & Calum] Dance around the living roomLose me in the sight of youI’ve seen the red, I’ve seen the blueTake all of meDeep to where your secrets hideWhere we’ve been a thousand timesSwallow every single lieTake all of me [Chorus: Luke & Calum] I’ll never give you away‘Cause I already made that mistakeIf my name never fell off your lips againI know it’d be such a shameWhen I take a look at my life and all of my crimesYou’re the only thing that I think I got rightI’ll never give you away‘Cause I already made, already made that mistake

Traduzione

Mia amante, forse ci prenderemo del tempo

una mente caleidoscopica si fa strada

spero e prego, tesoro, che rimarrai

le farfalle mentono, le scaccio via, mmm

balla intorno al salotto

perdimi nella tua vista

ho visto il rosso, ho visto il blu

prendo tutto me

nella profondità dove si nascondono i tuoi segreti

dove siamo stati mille volte

mando giù ogni singola bugia

prendi tutto me

non di lascerò mai

perché ho già fatto quell’errore

se il mio nome non cadesse mai più dalle tue labbra

io so che sarebbe un tale peccato

quando do un’occhiata alla mia vita e a tutti i miei crimini

tu sei l’unica cosa che penso di aver fatto bene

non ti lascerò mai

perché ho già fatto, ho già fatto quell’errore

mia amante, io so che sei daltonica

ho visto il mondo cadere dai tuoi occhi, ooh

tutti i miei pentimenti e le cose che tu non puoi dimenticare

accendile tutte, bqciale e dì a loro addio

balla intorno al salotto

perdimi nella tua vista

ho visto il rosso, ho visto il blu

prendo tutto me

nella profondità dove si nascondono i tuoi segreti

dove siamo stati mille volte

mando giù ogni singola bugia

prendi tutto me

non di lascerò mai

perché ho già fatto quell’errore

se il mio nome non cadesse mai più dalle tue labbra

io so che sarebbe un tale peccato

quando guardo la mia vita e tutti i miei crimini

tu sei l’unica cosa che penso di aver fatto bene

non ti lascerò mai

perché ho già fatto, ho già fatto quell’errore