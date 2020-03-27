Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Lover of mine!
Clicca qui per acquistare Calm dei 5 Seconds of Summer!
Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di Not in the same way.
Testo Lover of mine[Verse 1: Luke] Lover of mine, maybe we’ll take some time
Kaleidoscope mind gets in the way
Hope and I pray, darling, that you will stay
Butterfly lies, chase them away, mmm [Pre-Chorus: Luke & Calum] Dance around the living room
Lose me in the sight of you
I’ve seen the red, I’ve seen the blue
Take all of me
Deep to where your secrets hide
Where we’ve been a thousand times
Swallow every single lie
Take all of me [Chorus: Luke] I’ll never give you away
‘Cause I already made that mistake
If my name never fell off your lips again
I know it’d be such a shame
When I take a look at my life and all of my crimes
You’re the only thing that I think I got right
I’ll never give you away
‘Cause I already made, already made that mistake [Verse 2: Luke, Luke & Calum] Lover of mine, I know you’re colourblind
I watched the world fall from your eyes, ooh
All my regrets and things you can’t forget
Light them all up, kiss them goodbye [Pre-Chorus: Luke & Calum] Dance around the living room
Lose me in the sight of you
I’ve seen the red, I’ve seen the blue
Take all of me
Deep to where your secrets hide
Where we’ve been a thousand times
Swallow every single lie
Take all of me [Chorus: Luke & Calum] I’ll never give you away
‘Cause I already made that mistake
If my name never fell off your lips again
I know it’d be such a shame
When I take a look at my life and all of my crimes
You’re the only thing that I think I got right
I’ll never give you away
‘Cause I already made, already made that mistake
Traduzione
Mia amante, forse ci prenderemo del tempo
una mente caleidoscopica si fa strada
spero e prego, tesoro, che rimarrai
le farfalle mentono, le scaccio via, mmm
balla intorno al salotto
perdimi nella tua vista
ho visto il rosso, ho visto il blu
prendo tutto me
nella profondità dove si nascondono i tuoi segreti
dove siamo stati mille volte
mando giù ogni singola bugia
prendi tutto me
non di lascerò mai
perché ho già fatto quell’errore
se il mio nome non cadesse mai più dalle tue labbra
io so che sarebbe un tale peccato
quando do un’occhiata alla mia vita e a tutti i miei crimini
tu sei l’unica cosa che penso di aver fatto bene
non ti lascerò mai
perché ho già fatto, ho già fatto quell’errore
mia amante, io so che sei daltonica
ho visto il mondo cadere dai tuoi occhi, ooh
tutti i miei pentimenti e le cose che tu non puoi dimenticare
accendile tutte, bqciale e dì a loro addio
ho copiato ginger generation
balla intorno al salotto
perdimi nella tua vista
ho visto il rosso, ho visto il blu
prendo tutto me
nella profondità dove si nascondono i tuoi segreti
dove siamo stati mille volte
mando giù ogni singola bugia
prendi tutto me
non di lascerò mai
perché ho già fatto quell’errore
se il mio nome non cadesse mai più dalle tue labbra
io so che sarebbe un tale peccato
quando guardo la mia vita e tutti i miei crimini
tu sei l’unica cosa che penso di aver fatto bene
non ti lascerò mai
perché ho già fatto, ho già fatto quell’errore