Camila Cabello: video, testo e traduzione di Everyone at this party scritto da Giovanna Codella 8 Aprile 2022 Everyone at this party di Camila Cabello è una delle dodici tracce che compongono il nuovo album di Camila, Familia, uscito oggi venerdì 8 aprile. Ecco l'audio ufficiale della canzone Testo Everyone at this party di Camila Cabello Didn't wanna ask our friend if you were gonna be here and make the whole thing weird But I was nervous in the car just in case you are, just in case the coast ain't clear And I'm looking over people's shoulders And that's fucked up, I know that And I just had this vision of you looking at me different when you saw this dress But I'd have one drink and I'd say the wrong thing, so it's probably for the best And I'm looking over peoples shoulders And I'm hoping that you're somewhere close Everyone at this party isn't you Everyone at this party isn't you You're the only one I wanna run into But I never do Everyone at this party isn't you Everyone at this party isn't you I don't wanna search for you in every room But I always do I got in last night, staying on the west side Scotty told me you're here And I keep having these thoughts Did we fuck it up or not? Did we waste two years? And did you get the space you needed? Did you realize you don't need me? Hey, did you realize you don't need me? Everyone at this party isn't you Everyone at this party isn't you You're the only one I wanna run into But I never do Everyone at this party isn't you Everyone at this party isn't you Don't wanna search for you in every room But I always do Everyone at this party isn't you Everyone at this party isn't you Hey, did you realize you don't need me? Traduzione Everyone at this party di Camila Cabello Non volevo chiedere al nostro amico se saresti stato qui a rendere tutto strano Ma ero nervosa in macchina, nel caso in cui lo fossi, nel caso la costa non fosse libera E sto guardando oltre le spalle delle persone Ed è una cazzata, lo so E ho appena avuto questa visione di te che mi guardavi in modo diverso quando hai visto questo vestito Ma mi farei un drink e direi la cosa sbagliata, quindi probabilmente è meglio così E sto guardando oltre le spalle delle persone E spero che tu sia da qualche parte vicino Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Sei l'unico in cui voglio imbattermi Ma non lo faccio mai Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Non voglio cercarti in ogni stanza Ma lo faccio sempre Sono entrato ieri sera, restando sul lato ovest Scotty mi ha detto che sei qui E continuo ad avere questi pensieri Abbiamo rovinato tutto o no? Abbiamo perso due anni? E hai ottenuto lo spazio di cui avevi bisogno? Ti sei reso conto che non hai bisogno di me? Ehi, ti sei reso conto che non hai bisogno di me? Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Sei l'unico in cui voglio imbattermi Ma non lo faccio mai Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Non voglio cercarti in ogni stanza Ma lo faccio sempre Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Tutti a questa festa non sei tu Ehi, ti sei reso conto che non hai bisogno di me?