Camila Cabello: video, testo e traduzione di Everyone at this party

Everyone at this party di Camila Cabello è una delle dodici tracce che compongono il nuovo album di Camila, Familia, uscito oggi venerdì 8 aprile.

Testo Everyone at this party di Camila Cabello

Didn’t wanna ask our friend if you were gonna be here and make the whole thing weird

But I was nervous in the car just in case you are, just in case the coast ain’t clear

And I’m looking over people’s shoulders

And that’s fucked up, I know that

And I just had this vision of you looking at me different when you saw this dress

But I’d have one drink and I’d say the wrong thing, so it’s probably for the best

And I’m looking over peoples shoulders

And I’m hoping that you’re somewhere close

Everyone at this party isn’t you

Everyone at this party isn’t you

You’re the only one I wanna run into

But I never do

Everyone at this party isn’t you

Everyone at this party isn’t you

I don’t wanna search for you in every room

But I always do

I got in last night, staying on the west side

Scotty told me you’re here

And I keep having these thoughts

Did we fuck it up or not?

Did we waste two years?

And did you get the space you needed?

Did you realize you don’t need me?

Hey, did you realize you don’t need me?

Everyone at this party isn’t you

Everyone at this party isn’t you

You’re the only one I wanna run into

But I never do

Everyone at this party isn’t you

Everyone at this party isn’t you

Don’t wanna search for you in every room

But I always do

Everyone at this party isn’t you

Everyone at this party isn’t you

Hey, did you realize you don’t need me?

Traduzione Everyone at this party di Camila Cabello

Non volevo chiedere al nostro amico se saresti stato qui a rendere tutto strano

Ma ero nervosa in macchina, nel caso in cui lo fossi, nel caso la costa non fosse libera

E sto guardando oltre le spalle delle persone

Ed è una cazzata, lo so

E ho appena avuto questa visione di te che mi guardavi in ​​modo diverso quando hai visto questo vestito

Ma mi farei un drink e direi la cosa sbagliata, quindi probabilmente è meglio così

E sto guardando oltre le spalle delle persone

E spero che tu sia da qualche parte vicino

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Sei l’unico in cui voglio imbattermi

Ma non lo faccio mai

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Non voglio cercarti in ogni stanza

Ma lo faccio sempre

Sono entrato ieri sera, restando sul lato ovest

Scotty mi ha detto che sei qui

E continuo ad avere questi pensieri

Abbiamo rovinato tutto o no?

Abbiamo perso due anni?

E hai ottenuto lo spazio di cui avevi bisogno?

Ti sei reso conto che non hai bisogno di me?

Ehi, ti sei reso conto che non hai bisogno di me?

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Sei l’unico in cui voglio imbattermi

Ma non lo faccio mai

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Non voglio cercarti in ogni stanza

Ma lo faccio sempre

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Tutti a questa festa non sei tu

Ehi, ti sei reso conto che non hai bisogno di me?

