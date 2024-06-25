GingerGeneration.it

Camila Cabello – TWENTYSOMETHINGS: testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
i luv it camila cabello

TWENTYSOMETHINGS è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano è prodotto da Aaron Shadrow e Jasper Harris ed è stato presentato in anteprima al festival musicale Rock in Rio.

Anteprima audio

Testo TWENTYSOMETHINGS Camila Cabello

[Verse 1]
I don’t know where I am with you, I’m confused
I need more from you, that’s the truth, more of you
Last time that I’ve had a few, hated you
But I see why I tried with you, there were reasons to
And you laugh when I say, “You’re such a dick sometimes”
We might be alright, we might be alright
And I laugh when you say I’m such a bitch sometimes
We probably won’t work, but, baby, maybe we just might

[Pre-Chorus]
It feels like I’m living in limbo
I’m not yours or mine, I’m somewhere in the middle, okay
You’re so tall you just made me feel evеn more little, baby
I just wanna have a good night, struggling all my lifе
Want you to hold me tight and tell me that we’re alright
I don’t want you on the phone, feel better on my own
On by myself I’m grown, I can do what I want, yeah

[Chorus]
Twenty somethings in love, in a lust, in confusion
Twenty somethings, dancing while our hearts are bruising
Leave Manhattan, cross the bridge over to Brooklyn
When it comes to us, I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing, doing
Twenty somethings, should’ve left the party sooner
Twenty somethings, gotta have a sense of humor when it comes to us
I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing

[Verse 2]
I’m ‘bout to lose service, I’m in my elevator
“If you’re down, maybe we could do something later”
What does that mean? I need a translator
I don’t get it, speak it up

[Pre-Chorus]
I just wanna have a good night (Oh, oh), struggling all my life (All my life)
Want you to hold me tight and tell me that we’re alright
I don’t want you on the phone, feel better on my own
On by myself I’m grown, I can do what I want, yeah

[Chorus]
Twenty somethings in love, in a lust, in confusion
Twenty somethings, dancing while our hearts are bruising
Leave Manhattan, cross the bridge over to Brooklyn
When it comes to us, I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing, doing
Twenty somethings, should’ve left the party sooner (Doing)
Twenty somethings, gotta have a sense of humor when it comes to us
I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing
Oh, no
I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing
No, no, no, oh-oh

Traduzione TWENTYSOMETHINGS

[strofa 1]
Non so dove mi trovo con te, sono confusa
Ho bisogno di più da te, questa è la verità, più di te
L’ultima volta che ho avuto un po’ di tempo, ti ho odiato
Ma capisco perché ho provato con te, c’erano delle ragioni per farlo
E tu ridi quando ti dico: “A volte sei proprio uno s***o”.
Potremmo essere a posto, potremmo essere a posto
E io rido quando dici che a volte sono proprio una s***a.
Probabilmente non funzioneremo, ma, baby, forse potremmo farlo.

[Pre-Coro]
Mi sembra di vivere in un limbo
Non sono né tua né mia, sono da qualche parte nel mezzo, okay
Sei così alto che mi hai fatto sentire sempre più piccoa, baby
Voglio solo passare una buona notte, lottando per tutta la mia vita
Voglio che tu mi stringa forte e mi dica che siamo a posto
Non ti voglio al telefono, mi sento meglio da solo
Da sola sono cresciuta, posso fare quello che voglio, yeah

[Coro]
Ventenni innamorati, in preda alla lussuria, in preda alla confusione
Ventenni che ballano mentre i nostri cuori sono pieni di lividi
Lasciare Manhattan, attraversare il ponte fino a Brooklyn
Quando si tratta di noi, non so cosa c***o sto facendo, facendo
Ventenni, avremmo dovuto lasciare la festa prima
Ventenni, bisogna avere il senso dell’umorismo quando si tratta di noi
Non so che c***o sto facendo

[strofa 2]
Sto per perdere il servizio, sono nel mio ascensore
“Se sei giù, forse potremmo fare qualcosa più tardi”.
Cosa significa? Ho bisogno di un traduttore
Non capisco, parla più forte

[Pre-Coro]
Voglio solo passare una buona notte (Oh, oh), lottando tutta la mia vita (Tutta la mia vita)
Voglio che tu mi stringa forte e mi dica che siamo a posto
Non ti voglio al telefono, mi sento meglio da sola
Da solo sono cresciuto, posso fare quello che voglio, sì

[Coro]
Ventenni innamorati, in preda alla lussuria, in preda alla confusione
Ventenni che ballano mentre i nostri cuori sono pieni di lividi
Lasciare Manhattan, attraversare il ponte fino a Brooklyn
Quando si tratta di noi, non so cosa cazzo sto facendo, facendo
Ventiqualcosa, avrei dovuto lasciare la festa prima (Doing)
I ventenni, devono avere il senso dell’umorismo quando si tratta di noi
Non so che c***o sto facendo
Oh, no
Non so che c***o sto facendo
No, no, no, oh-oh

Cosa ne pensate di TWENTYSOMETHINGS di Camila Cabello?

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

Articoli correlati