Camila Cabello – TWENTYSOMETHINGS: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 25 Giugno 2024 TWENTYSOMETHINGS è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano è prodotto da Aaron Shadrow e Jasper Harris ed è stato presentato in anteprima al festival musicale Rock in Rio. Anteprima audio Camila Cabello teases “TWENTYSOMETHINGS” off of her upcoming album ‘C, XOXO’pic.twitter.com/okVi1CBlZH — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 23, 2024 Testo TWENTYSOMETHINGS Camila Cabello [Verse 1] I don’t know where I am with you, I’m confused I need more from you, that’s the truth, more of you Last time that I’ve had a few, hated you But I see why I tried with you, there were reasons to And you laugh when I say, “You’re such a dick sometimes” We might be alright, we might be alright And I laugh when you say I’m such a bitch sometimes We probably won’t work, but, baby, maybe we just might [Pre-Chorus] It feels like I’m living in limbo I’m not yours or mine, I’m somewhere in the middle, okay You’re so tall you just made me feel evеn more little, baby I just wanna have a good night, struggling all my lifе Want you to hold me tight and tell me that we’re alright I don’t want you on the phone, feel better on my own On by myself I’m grown, I can do what I want, yeah [Chorus] Twenty somethings in love, in a lust, in confusion Twenty somethings, dancing while our hearts are bruising Leave Manhattan, cross the bridge over to Brooklyn When it comes to us, I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing, doing Twenty somethings, should’ve left the party sooner Twenty somethings, gotta have a sense of humor when it comes to us I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing [Verse 2] I’m ‘bout to lose service, I’m in my elevator “If you’re down, maybe we could do something later” What does that mean? I need a translator I don’t get it, speak it up [Pre-Chorus] I just wanna have a good night (Oh, oh), struggling all my life (All my life) Want you to hold me tight and tell me that we’re alright I don’t want you on the phone, feel better on my own On by myself I’m grown, I can do what I want, yeah [Chorus] Twenty somethings in love, in a lust, in confusion Twenty somethings, dancing while our hearts are bruising Leave Manhattan, cross the bridge over to Brooklyn When it comes to us, I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing, doing Twenty somethings, should’ve left the party sooner (Doing) Twenty somethings, gotta have a sense of humor when it comes to us I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing Oh, no I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing No, no, no, oh-oh Traduzione TWENTYSOMETHINGS [strofa 1] Non so dove mi trovo con te, sono confusa Ho bisogno di più da te, questa è la verità, più di te L’ultima volta che ho avuto un po’ di tempo, ti ho odiato Ma capisco perché ho provato con te, c’erano delle ragioni per farlo E tu ridi quando ti dico: “A volte sei proprio uno s***o”. Potremmo essere a posto, potremmo essere a posto E io rido quando dici che a volte sono proprio una s***a. Probabilmente non funzioneremo, ma, baby, forse potremmo farlo. [Pre-Coro] Mi sembra di vivere in un limbo Non sono né tua né mia, sono da qualche parte nel mezzo, okay Sei così alto che mi hai fatto sentire sempre più piccoa, baby Voglio solo passare una buona notte, lottando per tutta la mia vita Voglio che tu mi stringa forte e mi dica che siamo a posto Non ti voglio al telefono, mi sento meglio da solo Da sola sono cresciuta, posso fare quello che voglio, yeah [Coro] Ventenni innamorati, in preda alla lussuria, in preda alla confusione Ventenni che ballano mentre i nostri cuori sono pieni di lividi Lasciare Manhattan, attraversare il ponte fino a Brooklyn Quando si tratta di noi, non so cosa c***o sto facendo, facendo Ventenni, avremmo dovuto lasciare la festa prima Ventenni, bisogna avere il senso dell’umorismo quando si tratta di noi Non so che c***o sto facendo [strofa 2] Sto per perdere il servizio, sono nel mio ascensore “Se sei giù, forse potremmo fare qualcosa più tardi”. Cosa significa? Ho bisogno di un traduttore Non capisco, parla più forte [Pre-Coro] Voglio solo passare una buona notte (Oh, oh), lottando tutta la mia vita (Tutta la mia vita) Voglio che tu mi stringa forte e mi dica che siamo a posto Non ti voglio al telefono, mi sento meglio da sola Da solo sono cresciuto, posso fare quello che voglio, sì [Coro] Ventenni innamorati, in preda alla lussuria, in preda alla confusione Ventenni che ballano mentre i nostri cuori sono pieni di lividi Lasciare Manhattan, attraversare il ponte fino a Brooklyn Quando si tratta di noi, non so cosa cazzo sto facendo, facendo Ventiqualcosa, avrei dovuto lasciare la festa prima (Doing) I ventenni, devono avere il senso dell’umorismo quando si tratta di noi Non so che c***o sto facendo Oh, no Non so che c***o sto facendo No, no, no, oh-oh Cosa ne pensate di TWENTYSOMETHINGS di Camila Cabello?