Camila Cabello – TWENTYSOMETHINGS: testo e traduzione

TWENTYSOMETHINGS è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano è prodotto da Aaron Shadrow e Jasper Harris ed è stato presentato in anteprima al festival musicale Rock in Rio.

Anteprima audio

Camila Cabello teases “TWENTYSOMETHINGS” off of her upcoming album ‘C, XOXO’pic.twitter.com/okVi1CBlZH — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 23, 2024

Testo TWENTYSOMETHINGS Camila Cabello

[Verse 1]

I don’t know where I am with you, I’m confused

I need more from you, that’s the truth, more of you

Last time that I’ve had a few, hated you

But I see why I tried with you, there were reasons to

And you laugh when I say, “You’re such a dick sometimes”

We might be alright, we might be alright

And I laugh when you say I’m such a bitch sometimes

We probably won’t work, but, baby, maybe we just might

[Pre-Chorus]

It feels like I’m living in limbo

I’m not yours or mine, I’m somewhere in the middle, okay

You’re so tall you just made me feel evеn more little, baby

I just wanna have a good night, struggling all my lifе

Want you to hold me tight and tell me that we’re alright

I don’t want you on the phone, feel better on my own

On by myself I’m grown, I can do what I want, yeah

[Chorus]

Twenty somethings in love, in a lust, in confusion

Twenty somethings, dancing while our hearts are bruising

Leave Manhattan, cross the bridge over to Brooklyn

When it comes to us, I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing, doing

Twenty somethings, should’ve left the party sooner

Twenty somethings, gotta have a sense of humor when it comes to us

I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing

[Verse 2]

I’m ‘bout to lose service, I’m in my elevator

“If you’re down, maybe we could do something later”

What does that mean? I need a translator

I don’t get it, speak it up

[Pre-Chorus]

I just wanna have a good night (Oh, oh), struggling all my life (All my life)

Want you to hold me tight and tell me that we’re alright

I don’t want you on the phone, feel better on my own

On by myself I’m grown, I can do what I want, yeah

[Chorus]

Twenty somethings in love, in a lust, in confusion

Twenty somethings, dancing while our hearts are bruising

Leave Manhattan, cross the bridge over to Brooklyn

When it comes to us, I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing, doing

Twenty somethings, should’ve left the party sooner (Doing)

Twenty somethings, gotta have a sense of humor when it comes to us

I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing

Oh, no

I don’t know what the fuck I’m doing

No, no, no, oh-oh

Traduzione TWENTYSOMETHINGS

[strofa 1]

Non so dove mi trovo con te, sono confusa

Ho bisogno di più da te, questa è la verità, più di te

L’ultima volta che ho avuto un po’ di tempo, ti ho odiato

Ma capisco perché ho provato con te, c’erano delle ragioni per farlo

E tu ridi quando ti dico: “A volte sei proprio uno s***o”.

Potremmo essere a posto, potremmo essere a posto

E io rido quando dici che a volte sono proprio una s***a.

Probabilmente non funzioneremo, ma, baby, forse potremmo farlo.

[Pre-Coro]

Mi sembra di vivere in un limbo

Non sono né tua né mia, sono da qualche parte nel mezzo, okay

Sei così alto che mi hai fatto sentire sempre più piccoa, baby

Voglio solo passare una buona notte, lottando per tutta la mia vita

Voglio che tu mi stringa forte e mi dica che siamo a posto

Non ti voglio al telefono, mi sento meglio da solo

Da sola sono cresciuta, posso fare quello che voglio, yeah

[Coro]

Ventenni innamorati, in preda alla lussuria, in preda alla confusione

Ventenni che ballano mentre i nostri cuori sono pieni di lividi

Lasciare Manhattan, attraversare il ponte fino a Brooklyn

Quando si tratta di noi, non so cosa c***o sto facendo, facendo

Ventenni, avremmo dovuto lasciare la festa prima

Ventenni, bisogna avere il senso dell’umorismo quando si tratta di noi

Non so che c***o sto facendo

[strofa 2]

Sto per perdere il servizio, sono nel mio ascensore

“Se sei giù, forse potremmo fare qualcosa più tardi”.

Cosa significa? Ho bisogno di un traduttore

Non capisco, parla più forte

[Pre-Coro]

Voglio solo passare una buona notte (Oh, oh), lottando tutta la mia vita (Tutta la mia vita)

Voglio che tu mi stringa forte e mi dica che siamo a posto

Non ti voglio al telefono, mi sento meglio da sola

Da solo sono cresciuto, posso fare quello che voglio, sì

[Coro]

Ventenni innamorati, in preda alla lussuria, in preda alla confusione

Ventenni che ballano mentre i nostri cuori sono pieni di lividi

Lasciare Manhattan, attraversare il ponte fino a Brooklyn

Quando si tratta di noi, non so cosa cazzo sto facendo, facendo

Ventiqualcosa, avrei dovuto lasciare la festa prima (Doing)

I ventenni, devono avere il senso dell’umorismo quando si tratta di noi

Non so che c***o sto facendo

Oh, no

Non so che c***o sto facendo

No, no, no, oh-oh

Cosa ne pensate di TWENTYSOMETHINGS di Camila Cabello?