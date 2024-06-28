Camila Cabello – Dream-Girls: video, testo e traduzione

Dream-Girls è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano, prodotto da Hidde, El Guincho e Jasper Harris è un pezzo energico dal sapore reggaeton.

Il visualizer della canzone

Testo Dream-Girls Camila Cabello

We used to kick it up at the park

Now she’s all grown up

Rockin them stilettos

Jumpin’ out that Mercedes truck

It was Keisha, it was Sonia, it was Tanya, it was Monique

It was Niecy, it was Keke

Now you see her at 26, all you can say is…

And I think she knows she’s the shit

Shawty is the shit

Mini dress, low key with the cap down

No heels cause she came to throw that ass around

Bodyodyodyody ‘cuz she work out

Brought the Fuji to Uchi, fuck a phone out

Tan lines, white wine for the burn out

Worldwide but she’s reppin’ for the hometown

Flew the girls to Bahamas for a night out

It’s a short life, so we’re going all out

Play some 2000s

There on shuffle

Makes me think of us in ‘08

Mmmm, takes me back to the days

It was Keisha, it was Sonia, it was Tanya, it was Monique

It was Niecy, it was Keke

Now you see her at 26, all you can say is…

Yeah I think she knows she’s the shit

Yeah, shawty next to me is the shit, the shit

Shawty is the shit, the shit,

Always been the shit, the shit

Shawty is the – mmmm

She got stamina

Gas her up

She posin’ posin’ posin’

Camera

Watch ‘em curves, drive it

Slow, ride it

Play some 2000s

There on shuffle

Makes me think of us in ‘08

It takes me back to the days

It was Keisha, it was Sonia, it was Tanya, it was Monique

It was Niecy, it was Keke

Now you see her at 26, all you can say is…

Yeah I think she knows she’s the shit

Yeah, shawty next to me is the shit, the shit

Shawty is the shit, the shit

Always been the shit, the shit

Shawty is the – mmmm

For all the girls that are learning to be women now,

Know we keep it sexy while we figure it out

You know who it is making the world go ‘round

This one’s for the girls, if you didn’t know – well ya know now

We’re learning to be women now

Know we keep it sexy while we figure it out

You know who it is that makes the world go ‘round

If you didn’t know – well ya know now

Traduzione

Ci divertivamo al parco

Ora è cresciuta

Con i tacchi a spillo

Saltando fuori da quel camion Mercedes

Era Keisha, era Sonia, era Tanya, era Monique

era Niecy, era Keke

Ora che la vedi a 26 anni, puoi solo dire…

E penso che lei sappia di essere la m***a

Shawty è la m***a

Mini abito, basso profilo con il berretto abbassato

Senza tacchi, perché è venuta a fare il c**o in giro

Bodyodyody perché fa palestra

Ha portato la Fuji a Uchi, e si è s***ta il telefono

Linee di abbronzatura, vino bianco per il burn out

In tutto il mondo, ma lei fa la rappresentante per la sua città natale

Ha portato le ragazze alle Bahamas per una notte fuori

La vita è breve, quindi ci stiamo dando da fare

Metti un po’ di anni 2000

Lì su shuffle

Mi fa pensare a noi nel 2008

Mmmm, mi riporta a quei giorni

Era Keisha, era Sonia, era Tanya, era Monique

Era Niecy, era Keke

Ora che la vedi a 26 anni, puoi solo dire…

Sì, credo che sappia di essere una m***a

Sì, Shawty accanto a me è la m***a, la m***a

Shawty è la m***a, la m***a,

È sempre stata la m***a, la m***a

Shawty è la – mmmm

Ha resistenza

Fa il pieno di benzina

Lei è in posa, in posa, in posa…

Macchina fotografica

Guarda le curve, guida

Lenta, cavalcata

Metti un po’ di anni 2000

Lì su shuffle

Mi fa pensare a noi nel 2008

Mi riporta a quei giorni

Era Keisha, era Sonia, era Tanya, era Monique

Era Niecy, era Keke

Ora che la vedi a 26 anni, puoi solo dire…

Sì, credo che sappia di essere una m***a

Sì, Shawty accanto a me è la m***a, la m***a

Shawty è la m***a, la m***a,

È sempre stata la m***a, la m***a

Cosa ne pensate di Dream-Girls di Camila Cabello?