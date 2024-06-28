Camila Cabello – Dream-Girls: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 28 Giugno 2024 Dream-Girls è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano, prodotto da Hidde, El Guincho e Jasper Harris è un pezzo energico dal sapore reggaeton. Il visualizer della canzone Testo Dream-Girls Camila Cabello We used to kick it up at the park Now she’s all grown up Rockin them stilettos Jumpin’ out that Mercedes truck It was Keisha, it was Sonia, it was Tanya, it was Monique It was Niecy, it was Keke Now you see her at 26, all you can say is… And I think she knows she’s the shit Shawty is the shit Mini dress, low key with the cap down No heels cause she came to throw that ass around Bodyodyodyody ‘cuz she work out Brought the Fuji to Uchi, fuck a phone out Tan lines, white wine for the burn out Worldwide but she’s reppin’ for the hometown Flew the girls to Bahamas for a night out It’s a short life, so we’re going all out Play some 2000s There on shuffle Makes me think of us in ‘08 Mmmm, takes me back to the days It was Keisha, it was Sonia, it was Tanya, it was Monique It was Niecy, it was Keke Now you see her at 26, all you can say is… Yeah I think she knows she’s the shit Yeah, shawty next to me is the shit, the shit Shawty is the shit, the shit, Always been the shit, the shit Shawty is the – mmmm She got stamina Gas her up She posin’ posin’ posin’ Camera Watch ‘em curves, drive it Slow, ride it Play some 2000s There on shuffle Makes me think of us in ‘08 It takes me back to the days It was Keisha, it was Sonia, it was Tanya, it was Monique It was Niecy, it was Keke Now you see her at 26, all you can say is… Yeah I think she knows she’s the shit Yeah, shawty next to me is the shit, the shit Shawty is the shit, the shit Always been the shit, the shit Shawty is the – mmmm For all the girls that are learning to be women now, Know we keep it sexy while we figure it out You know who it is making the world go ‘round This one’s for the girls, if you didn’t know – well ya know now We’re learning to be women now Know we keep it sexy while we figure it out You know who it is that makes the world go ‘round If you didn’t know – well ya know now Traduzione Ci divertivamo al parco Ora è cresciuta Con i tacchi a spillo Saltando fuori da quel camion Mercedes Era Keisha, era Sonia, era Tanya, era Monique era Niecy, era Keke Ora che la vedi a 26 anni, puoi solo dire… E penso che lei sappia di essere la m***a Shawty è la m***a Mini abito, basso profilo con il berretto abbassato Senza tacchi, perché è venuta a fare il c**o in giro Bodyodyody perché fa palestra Ha portato la Fuji a Uchi, e si è s***ta il telefono Linee di abbronzatura, vino bianco per il burn out In tutto il mondo, ma lei fa la rappresentante per la sua città natale Ha portato le ragazze alle Bahamas per una notte fuori La vita è breve, quindi ci stiamo dando da fare Metti un po’ di anni 2000 Lì su shuffle Mi fa pensare a noi nel 2008 Mmmm, mi riporta a quei giorni Era Keisha, era Sonia, era Tanya, era Monique Era Niecy, era Keke Ora che la vedi a 26 anni, puoi solo dire… Sì, credo che sappia di essere una m***a Sì, Shawty accanto a me è la m***a, la m***a Shawty è la m***a, la m***a, È sempre stata la m***a, la m***a Shawty è la – mmmm Ha resistenza Fa il pieno di benzina Lei è in posa, in posa, in posa… Macchina fotografica Guarda le curve, guida Lenta, cavalcata Metti un po’ di anni 2000 Lì su shuffle Mi fa pensare a noi nel 2008 Mi riporta a quei giorni Era Keisha, era Sonia, era Tanya, era Monique Era Niecy, era Keke Ora che la vedi a 26 anni, puoi solo dire… Sì, credo che sappia di essere una m***a Sì, Shawty accanto a me è la m***a, la m***a Shawty è la m***a, la m***a, È sempre stata la m***a, la m***a Cosa ne pensate di Dream-Girls di Camila Cabello?