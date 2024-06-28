GingerGeneration.it

Camila Cabello – Dream-Girls: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Dream-Girls è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano, prodotto da Hidde, El Guincho e Jasper Harris è un pezzo energico dal sapore reggaeton.

Testo Dream-Girls Camila Cabello

We used to kick it up at the park
Now she’s all grown up
Rockin them stilettos
Jumpin’ out that Mercedes truck

It was Keisha, it was Sonia, it was Tanya, it was Monique
It was Niecy, it was Keke
Now you see her at 26, all you can say is…
And I think she knows she’s the shit
Shawty is the shit

Mini dress, low key with the cap down
No heels cause she came to throw that ass around
Bodyodyodyody ‘cuz she work out
Brought the Fuji to Uchi, fuck a phone out

Tan lines, white wine for the burn out
Worldwide but she’s reppin’ for the hometown
Flew the girls to Bahamas for a night out
It’s a short life, so we’re going all out

Play some 2000s
There on shuffle
Makes me think of us in ‘08
Mmmm, takes me back to the days

It was Keisha, it was Sonia, it was Tanya, it was Monique
It was Niecy, it was Keke
Now you see her at 26, all you can say is…

Yeah I think she knows she’s the shit
Yeah, shawty next to me is the shit, the shit
Shawty is the shit, the shit,
Always been the shit, the shit
Shawty is the – mmmm

She got stamina
Gas her up
She posin’ posin’ posin’
Camera
Watch ‘em curves, drive it
Slow, ride it

Play some 2000s
There on shuffle
Makes me think of us in ‘08

It takes me back to the days
It was Keisha, it was Sonia, it was Tanya, it was Monique
It was Niecy, it was Keke
Now you see her at 26, all you can say is…

Yeah I think she knows she’s the shit
Yeah, shawty next to me is the shit, the shit
Shawty is the shit, the shit
Always been the shit, the shit
Shawty is the – mmmm

For all the girls that are learning to be women now,
Know we keep it sexy while we figure it out

You know who it is making the world go ‘round
This one’s for the girls, if you didn’t know – well ya know now

We’re learning to be women now
Know we keep it sexy while we figure it out

You know who it is that makes the world go ‘round
If you didn’t know – well ya know now

Traduzione

Ci divertivamo al parco
Ora è cresciuta
Con i tacchi a spillo
Saltando fuori da quel camion Mercedes

Era Keisha, era Sonia, era Tanya, era Monique
era Niecy, era Keke
Ora che la vedi a 26 anni, puoi solo dire…
E penso che lei sappia di essere la m***a
Shawty è la m***a

Mini abito, basso profilo con il berretto abbassato
Senza tacchi, perché è venuta a fare il c**o in giro
Bodyodyody perché fa palestra
Ha portato la Fuji a Uchi, e si è s***ta il telefono

Linee di abbronzatura, vino bianco per il burn out
In tutto il mondo, ma lei fa la rappresentante per la sua città natale
Ha portato le ragazze alle Bahamas per una notte fuori
La vita è breve, quindi ci stiamo dando da fare

Metti un po’ di anni 2000
Lì su shuffle
Mi fa pensare a noi nel 2008
Mmmm, mi riporta a quei giorni

Era Keisha, era Sonia, era Tanya, era Monique
Era Niecy, era Keke
Ora che la vedi a 26 anni, puoi solo dire…

Sì, credo che sappia di essere una m***a
Sì, Shawty accanto a me è la m***a, la m***a
Shawty è la m***a, la m***a,
È sempre stata la m***a, la m***a
Shawty è la – mmmm

Ha resistenza
Fa il pieno di benzina
Lei è in posa, in posa, in posa…
Macchina fotografica
Guarda le curve, guida
Lenta, cavalcata

Metti un po’ di anni 2000
Lì su shuffle
Mi fa pensare a noi nel 2008

Mi riporta a quei giorni
Era Keisha, era Sonia, era Tanya, era Monique
Era Niecy, era Keke
Ora che la vedi a 26 anni, puoi solo dire…

Sì, credo che sappia di essere una m***a
Sì, Shawty accanto a me è la m***a, la m***a
Shawty è la m***a, la m***a,
È sempre stata la m***a, la m***a

Cosa ne pensate di Dream-Girls di Camila Cabello?

