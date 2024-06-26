Camila Cabello – Dade county dreaming: testo e traduzione

Dade county dreaming è una delle tracce del quarto album in studio di Camila Cabello, C, XOXO. Il brano, feat. JT e Yung Miami, è stato presentato in anteprima al festival musicale Rock in Rio.

Anteprima audio

Testo Dade county dreaming Camila Cabello

Real City Girl shit, get it poppin’ (Poppin’, poppin’)

Real City Girl shit, get it poppin’ (Poppin’)

Got bitches showin’ ass on Collins (Throw that ass)

Got bitches shakin’ ass on Collins (Throw that ass)

Real City Girl shit, get it poppin’ (Poppin’, poppin’)

Real City Girl shit, get it poppin’ (Poppin’)

Got bitches showin’ ass on Collins (Throw that ass)

Got bitches shakin’ ass on Collins (Throw that ass)

Skyline lighting up my makeup

South beach, see the city wake up (Wake up)

Cuban girl and gettin’ new nails done (Nail done)

Everybody look ‘cause you caked up (Caked up, wow)

Celebrate the breakup (Wow)

Rude boy, come and meet your maker (Wow)

And I’m rude too, I can take ya (Take ya, wow)

Paying off the Tessy with the paystub (Wow)

Dade county dreamin’

Head out the sunroof, the girls are screamin’ (Oh)

Back to scheamin’

Show me how to give but she loves receiving (Oh)

Can you blame us? (Wow)

Party in the city that erased us (Wow)

Party like I forget that I’m famous (Wow)

Whine on him like I’m nameless (Wow)

(Yung Miami)

City Girls, X-O-X-O

Uh, I’m from the city where the streets ain’t pretty

Opa lock at where the goons get it poppin’ (Hella poppin’)

I’m the app, you the boys in the kitties (In the city)

Big Chevy with the big wheels choppin’ (Little shoppin’)

I know I’m young but I seen a lot

I’m the bitch that these boss niggas dream about

Gettin’ to the bag, what my team about

Nigga, open up the safe, let me clean you out

This pussy get ate ‘cause my wrist game (Beat up)

Had to slap a broke bitch on Biscayne

Real City Girl shit, get it poppin’ (Get it poppin’)

Real City Girl shit, get it poppin’ (Poppin’ that)

Real City Girl shit, get it poppin’ (Get it poppin’)

Real City Girl shit, get it poppin’ (Poppin’)

Got bitches showin’ ass on Collins (Throw that ass)

Got bitches shakin’ ass on Collins (Throw that ass)

Ass clap up, down, left, right, fuck it up

Dick game soft, go home, nigga, pick it up

Shut it down, pink bag, real big, stick it up

Chrome Hearts, pop that ass now back it up

All Miami girls get it poppin’ (Poppin’)

See the City Girls Benz hoppin’

See the City Girls out shoppin’

Real Miami girls go hoppin’

Got a high-rise view on Collins

Baby, we could hide out on Collins

Drop ‘em when I come callin’

Real Miami girls on Collins

Dade county dreamin’

Head out the sunroof, the girls are screamin’

Back to scheamin’

Show me how to give but she loves receiving

Girl loves the feeling

Life and rise, everything is fleetin’

I can’t feel the ceiling

Orange skies, I’m livid, livin’

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Traduzione Dade county dreaming

Real City Girl m***a, fallo scoppiare (scoppiare, scoppiare)

M***a da vera City Girl, fallo scoppiare (scoppiare, scoppiare)

Le p***e mostrano il c**o su Collins (lanciare il c**o)

Le p***e scuotono il c**o a Collins (lanciare il c**o)

Real City Girl m***a, fallo scoppiare (scoppiare,scoppiare)

La m***a di una vera City Girl, falla scoppiare (scoppiare,scoppiare)

Le p***e mostrano il c**o a Collins (lanciare il c**o)

Le p***e scuotono il c**o sulla Collins (lanciare il c**o)

[strofa 1: Camila Cabello]

Lo skyline illumina il mio trucco

South beach, vedere la città svegliarsi (svegliarsi)

Ragazza cubana e farsi fare le unghie (Unghie rifatte)

Tutti guardano perché sei truccata (inscrostazione, wow)

Celebrare la rottura (Wow)

Ragazzo maleducato, vieni a incontrare il tuo creatore (Wow)

E anch’io sono maleducato, posso prenderti (prendete voi, wow)

Pagare la Tessy con la busta paga (Wow)

[Coro: Camila Cabello]

Dade county dreamin’

Testa fuori dal tettuccio,le ragazze stanno gridando (Oh)

Tornare a programmare

Mostrami come dare, ma lei ama ricevere (Oh)

Puoi biasimarci? (Wow)

Party nella città che ci ha cancellato (Wow)

Festeggiare come se dimenticassi di essere famosa (Wow)

Lamentarsi di lui come se fossi senza nome (Wow)

Ragazze di città, X-O-X-O

Vengo dalla città dove le strade non sono belle

Opa lock, dove i sicari fanno il pieno di energia (Hella poppin’)

Io sono l’app, voi i ragazzi nei gattini (nella città)

Grande Chevrolet con le grandi ruote che si muovono (piccolo shopping)

So che sono giovane ma ho visto molto

Sono la p***a

Cosa ne pensate di Dade county dreaming di Camila Cabello?