Big Time Rush – Call it like I see it: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
big time rush

Call it like I see it  è il singolo che permette nel 2021 il ritorno sulle scene musicali della band Big Time Rush. Il brano rappresenta anche il primo singolo del quarto album in studio del gruppo.

Una piccola anteprima della canzone è stata rilasciata il 1° dicembre quando è stata annunciata anche la data d’uscita del pezzo che è oggi, lunedì 13 dicembre.

Audio Call it like I see it dei Big Time Rush

Testo Call it like I see it dei Big Time Rush

I just call it like I see it
And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you
Oh, yeah
I just call it like I see it
And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you
Oh, yeah

Pull up on you, that’s an intro
Just can’t help it when you look like that
Spinning like a disco, uh
Make me want to make a demo track
Got me feeling like I’m retro
Leave your friends in the friend zone, right?
You can meet me in the end zone, right?
Let’s keep it simple, baby
I’m too upfront
Not from this point of view
(Pretty from the ground up)
Don’t wanna say too much
But what you trying to do? Oh
I just call it like I see it
And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you
Oh, yeah
I just call it like I see it
And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you
Oh, yeah

Out of this world like satellite
Taking me straight to paradise
Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight
Out of this world like satellite
Taking me straight to paradise
Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight, yeah

You blow my mind (Yo)
This feels like space X (Space X)
Defying science (No)
Floating out of this universe
Love you like I do it for a living
Whenever we’re together it’s a given
Never hit the pool but still you’re drippin (Stupid)
I don’t wanna be rude but I just

Call it like I see it
And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you
I just call it like I see it
And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you
Oh, yeah

Out of this world like satellite (Yeah, yeah)
Taking me straight to paradise
Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight
Out of this world like satellite
Taking me straight to paradise
Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight (In my feels tonight, yeah)

Call it like I see it, so you know, oh
Come on, ha
Oh yeah, ooh

Traduzione Call it like I see it dei Big Time Rush

Dico le cose come stanno
E mi piace quello che vedo in te
O sì
Dico le cose come stanno
E mi piace quello che vedo in te
O sì

Tirati su, questa è un’introduzione
Non puoi farne a meno quando sembra che tu stia
Girando come una discoteca, uh
Mi viene voglia di registrare una traccia demo
Mi fa sentire come se fossi retrò
Lasci i tuoi amici nella friend zone, giusto?
Puoi incontrarmi nella end zone, giusto?
Lasciamo che le cose rimangano semplici, piccola
Sono troppo in anticipo
Non da questo punto di vista
(Piuttosto da zero)
Non voglio dire troppo
Ma cosa stai cercando di fare? Oh
Dico le cose come stanno
E mi piace quello che vedo in te
O sì
Dico le cose come stanno
E mi piace quello che vedo in te
O sì

Fuori dal mondo come un satellite
Portami direttamente in paradiso
Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte
Fuori dal mondo come un satellite
Portami direttamente in paradiso
Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sì

Mi fai esplodere la testa (Yo)
Sembra lo spazio X (Spazio X)
Sfidare la scienza (No)
Galleggiando fuori da questo universo
Ti amo come se lo facessi per vivere
Ogni volta che siamo insieme è un dono
Non hai mai colpito la piscina ma stai ancora gocciolando (Stupido)
Non voglio essere scortese, ma solo

Dico le cose come stanno
E mi piace quello che vedo in te
Dico le cose come stanno
E mi piace quello che vedo in te
O sì

Fuori dal mondo come un satellite (Sì, sì)
Portami direttamente in paradiso
Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte
Fuori dal mondo come un satellite
Portami direttamente in paradiso
Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte (sentire stanotte, sì)

Dico le cose come stanno, quindi lo sai, oh
dai, ah
Oh sì, ooh

