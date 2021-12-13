Big Time Rush – Call it like I see it: audio, testo e traduzione

Call it like I see it è il singolo che permette nel 2021 il ritorno sulle scene musicali della band Big Time Rush. Il brano rappresenta anche il primo singolo del quarto album in studio del gruppo.

Una piccola anteprima della canzone è stata rilasciata il 1° dicembre quando è stata annunciata anche la data d’uscita del pezzo che è oggi, lunedì 13 dicembre.

Audio Call it like I see it dei Big Time Rush

Testo Call it like I see it dei Big Time Rush

I just call it like I see it

And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you

Oh, yeah

I just call it like I see it

And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you

Oh, yeah

Pull up on you, that’s an intro

Just can’t help it when you look like that

Spinning like a disco, uh

Make me want to make a demo track

Got me feeling like I’m retro

Leave your friends in the friend zone, right?

You can meet me in the end zone, right?

Let’s keep it simple, baby

I’m too upfront

Not from this point of view

(Pretty from the ground up)

Don’t wanna say too much

But what you trying to do? Oh

I just call it like I see it

And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you

Oh, yeah

I just call it like I see it

And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you

Oh, yeah

Out of this world like satellite

Taking me straight to paradise

Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight

Out of this world like satellite

Taking me straight to paradise

Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight, yeah

You blow my mind (Yo)

This feels like space X (Space X)

Defying science (No)

Floating out of this universe

Love you like I do it for a living

Whenever we’re together it’s a given

Never hit the pool but still you’re drippin‘ (Stupid)

I don’t wanna be rude but I just

Call it like I see it

And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you

I just call it like I see it

And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you

Oh, yeah

Out of this world like satellite (Yeah, yeah)

Taking me straight to paradise

Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight

Out of this world like satellite

Taking me straight to paradise

Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight (In my feels tonight, yeah)

Call it like I see it, so you know, oh

Come on, ha

Oh yeah, ooh

Traduzione Call it like I see it dei Big Time Rush

Dico le cose come stanno

E mi piace quello che vedo in te

O sì

Dico le cose come stanno

E mi piace quello che vedo in te

O sì

Tirati su, questa è un’introduzione

Non puoi farne a meno quando sembra che tu stia

Girando come una discoteca, uh

Mi viene voglia di registrare una traccia demo

Mi fa sentire come se fossi retrò

Lasci i tuoi amici nella friend zone, giusto?

Puoi incontrarmi nella end zone, giusto?

Lasciamo che le cose rimangano semplici, piccola

Sono troppo in anticipo

Non da questo punto di vista

(Piuttosto da zero)

Non voglio dire troppo

Ma cosa stai cercando di fare? Oh

Dico le cose come stanno

E mi piace quello che vedo in te

O sì

Dico le cose come stanno

E mi piace quello che vedo in te

O sì

Fuori dal mondo come un satellite

Portami direttamente in paradiso

Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte

Fuori dal mondo come un satellite

Portami direttamente in paradiso

Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sì

Mi fai esplodere la testa (Yo)

Sembra lo spazio X (Spazio X)

Sfidare la scienza (No)

Galleggiando fuori da questo universo

Ti amo come se lo facessi per vivere

Ogni volta che siamo insieme è un dono

Non hai mai colpito la piscina ma stai ancora gocciolando (Stupido)

Non voglio essere scortese, ma solo

Dico le cose come stanno

E mi piace quello che vedo in te

Dico le cose come stanno

E mi piace quello che vedo in te

O sì

Fuori dal mondo come un satellite (Sì, sì)

Portami direttamente in paradiso

Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte

Fuori dal mondo come un satellite

Portami direttamente in paradiso

Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte (sentire stanotte, sì)

Dico le cose come stanno, quindi lo sai, oh

dai, ah

Oh sì, ooh