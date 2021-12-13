Big Time Rush – Call it like I see it: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 13 Dicembre 2021 Call it like I see it è il singolo che permette nel 2021 il ritorno sulle scene musicali della band Big Time Rush. Il brano rappresenta anche il primo singolo del quarto album in studio del gruppo. Una piccola anteprima della canzone è stata rilasciata il 1° dicembre quando è stata annunciata anche la data d’uscita del pezzo che è oggi, lunedì 13 dicembre. Audio Call it like I see it dei Big Time Rush Testo Call it like I see it dei Big Time Rush I just call it like I see it And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you Oh, yeah I just call it like I see it And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you Oh, yeah Pull up on you, that’s an intro Just can’t help it when you look like that Spinning like a disco, uh Make me want to make a demo track Got me feeling like I’m retro Leave your friends in the friend zone, right? You can meet me in the end zone, right? Let’s keep it simple, baby I’m too upfront Not from this point of view (Pretty from the ground up) Don’t wanna say too much But what you trying to do? Oh I just call it like I see it And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you Oh, yeah I just call it like I see it And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you Oh, yeah Out of this world like satellite Taking me straight to paradise Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight Out of this world like satellite Taking me straight to paradise Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight, yeah You blow my mind (Yo) This feels like space X (Space X) Defying science (No) Floating out of this universe Love you like I do it for a living Whenever we’re together it’s a given Never hit the pool but still you’re drippin‘ (Stupid) I don’t wanna be rude but I just Call it like I see it And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you I just call it like I see it And I’m liking what I’m seeing in you Oh, yeah Out of this world like satellite (Yeah, yeah) Taking me straight to paradise Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight Out of this world like satellite Taking me straight to paradise Got me up in my feels tonight, feels tonight, feels tonight (In my feels tonight, yeah) Call it like I see it, so you know, oh Come on, ha Oh yeah, ooh Traduzione Call it like I see it dei Big Time Rush Dico le cose come stanno E mi piace quello che vedo in te O sì Dico le cose come stanno E mi piace quello che vedo in te O sì Tirati su, questa è un’introduzione Non puoi farne a meno quando sembra che tu stia Girando come una discoteca, uh Mi viene voglia di registrare una traccia demo Mi fa sentire come se fossi retrò Lasci i tuoi amici nella friend zone, giusto? Puoi incontrarmi nella end zone, giusto? Lasciamo che le cose rimangano semplici, piccola Sono troppo in anticipo Non da questo punto di vista (Piuttosto da zero) Non voglio dire troppo Ma cosa stai cercando di fare? Oh Dico le cose come stanno E mi piace quello che vedo in te O sì Dico le cose come stanno E mi piace quello che vedo in te O sì Fuori dal mondo come un satellite Portami direttamente in paradiso Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte Fuori dal mondo come un satellite Portami direttamente in paradiso Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sì Mi fai esplodere la testa (Yo) Sembra lo spazio X (Spazio X) Sfidare la scienza (No) Galleggiando fuori da questo universo Ti amo come se lo facessi per vivere Ogni volta che siamo insieme è un dono Non hai mai colpito la piscina ma stai ancora gocciolando (Stupido) Non voglio essere scortese, ma solo Dico le cose come stanno E mi piace quello che vedo in te Dico le cose come stanno E mi piace quello che vedo in te O sì Fuori dal mondo come un satellite (Sì, sì) Portami direttamente in paradiso Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte Fuori dal mondo come un satellite Portami direttamente in paradiso Mi hai fatto sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte, sentire stanotte (sentire stanotte, sì) Dico le cose come stanno, quindi lo sai, oh dai, ah Oh sì, ooh