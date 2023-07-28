Barbie The Album – Speed Drive di Charli XCX: audio, testo e traduzione

Anche Charli XCX fa parte dell’ elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Speed Drive, brano originale della cantautrice britannica.

L’album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Speed Drive di Charli XCX – Barbie The Album

Testo

Uh-oh

Uh, oh

She my best friend in the whole world

on the mood board, she’s the inspo

And she dressed in really cute clothes

Kawaii like we’re in Tokyo

Devon Lee smile, teeth a white row

Got a classic, real deep, Van Gogh

She got loyalty, she says, “I love you, girl”

I love her more

Ah-ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind

Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive

Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency

Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights

Ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind

Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive

Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency

Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights

Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights

Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah

Oh, got the top down, tires on fire (on fire)

Who are you? I’m livin’ my life (uh-huh)

See you lookin’ with that side eye

Wow, you’re so jealous ‘cause I’m one of a kind

What you think about me, I don’t care (I don’t care)

I’m a classic, real deep, Voltaire

The girls who need to know, well, they already know

They’re over there

Ah-ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind

Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive

Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency

Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights

Ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind

Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive

Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency

Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights

Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights

Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah

Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights

Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah

Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah

Traduzione

Uh Oh

Uh Oh

Lei è la mia migliore amica in tutto il mondo

sul mood board, lei è l’inspo

E si è vestita con abiti davvero carini

Kawaii come se fossimo a Tokyo

Devon Lee sorride, i denti una fila bianca

Ho un Van Gogh classico, molto profondo

Ha ottenuto lealtà, dice “ti amo, ragazza”

La amo di più

Ah-ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire

Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità

Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa

Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso

Ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire

Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità

Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa

Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso

Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights

Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì

Oh, ho abbassato il tettuccio, le gomme vanno a fuoco (a fuoco)

Chi sei? Sto vivendo la mia vita (uh-huh)

Ci vediamo guardare con quell’occhio laterale

Wow, sei così geloso perché sono unico nel suo genere

Cosa pensi di me, non mi interessa (non mi interessa)

Sono un classico, davvero profondo, Voltaire

Le ragazze che hanno bisogno di sapere, beh, lo sanno già

Sono laggiù

Ah-ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire

Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità

Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa

Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso

Ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire

Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità

Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa

Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso

Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights

Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì

Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights

Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì

Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì