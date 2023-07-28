Barbie The Album – Speed Drive di Charli XCX: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 28 Luglio 2023 Anche Charli XCX fa parte dell’ elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Speed Drive, brano originale della cantautrice britannica. L’album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures. Ascolta Speed Drive di Charli XCX – Barbie The Album Testo Uh-oh Uh, oh She my best friend in the whole world on the mood board, she’s the inspo And she dressed in really cute clothes Kawaii like we’re in Tokyo Devon Lee smile, teeth a white row Got a classic, real deep, Van Gogh She got loyalty, she says, “I love you, girl” I love her more Ah-ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights Ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah Oh, got the top down, tires on fire (on fire) Who are you? I’m livin’ my life (uh-huh) See you lookin’ with that side eye Wow, you’re so jealous ‘cause I’m one of a kind What you think about me, I don’t care (I don’t care) I’m a classic, real deep, Voltaire The girls who need to know, well, they already know They’re over there Ah-ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights Ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah Traduzione Uh Oh Uh Oh Lei è la mia migliore amica in tutto il mondo sul mood board, lei è l’inspo E si è vestita con abiti davvero carini Kawaii come se fossimo a Tokyo Devon Lee sorride, i denti una fila bianca Ho un Van Gogh classico, molto profondo Ha ottenuto lealtà, dice “ti amo, ragazza” La amo di più Ah-ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso Ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì Oh, ho abbassato il tettuccio, le gomme vanno a fuoco (a fuoco) Chi sei? Sto vivendo la mia vita (uh-huh) Ci vediamo guardare con quell’occhio laterale Wow, sei così geloso perché sono unico nel suo genere Cosa pensi di me, non mi interessa (non mi interessa) Sono un classico, davvero profondo, Voltaire Le ragazze che hanno bisogno di sapere, beh, lo sanno già Sono laggiù Ah-ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso Ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì