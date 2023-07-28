GingerGeneration.it

Barbie The Album – Speed Drive di Charli XCX: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Anche Charli XCX fa parte dell’ elenco di artisti di Barbie The Album con la canzone Speed Drive, brano originale della cantautrice britannica.

L’album è l’accompagnamento musicale dell’attesissimo film evento Barbie, con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling nei panni di Barbie e Ken, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.

Ascolta Speed Drive di Charli XCX – Barbie The Album

Testo

Uh-oh
Uh, oh
She my best friend in the whole world
on the mood board, she’s the inspo
And she dressed in really cute clothes
Kawaii like we’re in Tokyo
Devon Lee smile, teeth a white row
Got a classic, real deep, Van Gogh
She got loyalty, she says, “I love you, girl”
I love her more
Ah-ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind
Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive
Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency
Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights
Ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind
Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive
Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency
Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights
Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights
Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah
Oh, got the top down, tires on fire (on fire)
Who are you? I’m livin’ my life (uh-huh)
See you lookin’ with that side eye
Wow, you’re so jealous ‘cause I’m one of a kind
What you think about me, I don’t care (I don’t care)
I’m a classic, real deep, Voltaire
The girls who need to know, well, they already know
They’re over there
Ah-ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind
Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive
Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency
Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights
Ah, Barbie, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind
Jump into the driver’s seat and put it into speed drive
Hot, ridin’ through the streets, on a different frequency
Know you know just what I mean, we’re runnin’ through the red lights
Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights
Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah
Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights
Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah
Red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah

Traduzione

Uh Oh
Uh Oh
Lei è la mia migliore amica in tutto il mondo
sul mood board, lei è l’inspo
E si è vestita con abiti davvero carini
Kawaii come se fossimo a Tokyo
Devon Lee sorride, i denti una fila bianca
Ho un Van Gogh classico, molto profondo
Ha ottenuto lealtà, dice “ti amo, ragazza”
La amo di più
Ah-ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire
Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità
Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa
Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso
Ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire
Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità
Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa
Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso
Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights
Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì
Oh, ho abbassato il tettuccio, le gomme vanno a fuoco (a fuoco)
Chi sei? Sto vivendo la mia vita (uh-huh)
Ci vediamo guardare con quell’occhio laterale
Wow, sei così geloso perché sono unico nel suo genere
Cosa pensi di me, non mi interessa (non mi interessa)
Sono un classico, davvero profondo, Voltaire
Le ragazze che hanno bisogno di sapere, beh, lo sanno già
Sono laggiù
Ah-ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire
Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità
Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa
Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso
Ah, Barbie, stai così bene, stai così bene che mi fai impazzire
Salta al posto di guida e mettilo in velocità
Caldo, cavalcando per le strade, su una frequenza diversa
Sai che sai cosa intendo, stiamo correndo attraverso il semaforo rosso
Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights
Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì
Li-i-i-i, i-i, i-i, i-ights
Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì
Luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, luci rosse, sì

