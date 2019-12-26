You 2 cast: Ecco chi è James Scully ovvero Forty Quinn

La seconda stagione di You è finalmente disponibile su Netflix (guarda il trailer qui). Nel cast di questi nuovi episodi il protagonista è sempre Penn Badgley ma ci sono tanti nuovi personaggi. Tra i personaggi maschili che entreranno in contatto con Joe/Will ci sarà il fratello di Love ovvero Forty Quinn. Ecco biografia e curiosità su James Scully l’attore che lo interpreta.
James Scully nasce a San Antonio in Texas nel 1991 dove si diplomerà alla Scuola di arte Robert E. Lee High School’s North East. Frequenterà in seguito l’università di Otterbein per poi iniziare la carriera di attore a tempo pieno. Il suo debutto avviene nel 2016 nella web serie Sublets. Dopo questo primo ruolo farà la comparsa in altre serie come Quantico e 9-1-1. Nel 2018 avrà invece un ruolo più importante come JD in Heathers.
Dando un occhio ai suoi profili social scopriamo che ha una sorella Kate a cui sembra molto legato. James è fidanzato con l’attrice Gigi Zumbado a cui per il compleanno ha dedicato un post su Instagram. Grazie per essere quella che ha sempre la soluzione e per perdonarmi. Vorrei essere coraggioso, talentuoso e meraviglioso quanto te. Ti amo e sono orgoglioso di te.
Ecco alcuni dei post dai social dell’attore di You 2:
This is just a Zumbado stan account now. Happy late Birthday @gigizumbado, thank you for always being the one with the plan, and for forgiving me when I never stick to it…..and when I pour wine on your face. I wish I was as brave and selfless and talented and stunning as you are but I guess I’ll settle for these pics. Love you. Proud of you.
It’s Kate Scully-Ortega’s birthday. I know I do one of these every year, you’d think I’d run out of things to say, but this was a big year for her! She (finally) finished school and she’s a certified Nurse Practitioner and Midwife, she spent the better part of a decade educating herself so she could spend the rest of her life serving people less fortunate than she is, and that’s just ONE way she sets a really good example for me as her brother. I’m so insanely proud of her all the time, and tbh I wouldn’t be the person I am without her in my life….like I would be dead….literally 10 minutes after this first photo she snatched me from the jaws of certain death (while being pummeled with ocean water #multitasking) because that’s just the kind of queer-nurse-Lara-Croft SHE IS OK!? Everyone wish her a happy birthday, and then go out and find yourself a big sister like her because EVERYBODY NEEDS ONE.