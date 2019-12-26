You 2 cast: Ecco chi è James Scully ovvero Forty Quinn

La seconda stagione di You è finalmente disponibile su Netflix (guarda il trailer qui). Nel cast di questi nuovi episodi il protagonista è sempre Penn Badgley ma ci sono tanti nuovi personaggi. Tra i personaggi maschili che entreranno in contatto con Joe/Will ci sarà il fratello di Love ovvero Forty Quinn. Ecco biografia e curiosità su James Scully l’attore che lo interpreta.

James Scully nasce a San Antonio in Texas nel 1991 dove si diplomerà alla Scuola di arte Robert E. Lee High School’s North East. Frequenterà in seguito l’università di Otterbein per poi iniziare la carriera di attore a tempo pieno. Il suo debutto avviene nel 2016 nella web serie Sublets. Dopo questo primo ruolo farà la comparsa in altre serie come Quantico e 9-1-1. Nel 2018 avrà invece un ruolo più importante come JD in Heathers.

Dando un occhio ai suoi profili social scopriamo che ha una sorella Kate a cui sembra molto legato. James è fidanzato con l’attrice Gigi Zumbado a cui per il compleanno ha dedicato un post su Instagram. Grazie per essere quella che ha sempre la soluzione e per perdonarmi. Vorrei essere coraggioso, talentuoso e meraviglioso quanto te. Ti amo e sono orgoglioso di te.

Ecco alcuni dei post dai social dell’attore di You 2: