Traduzione testo Traitor Olivia Rodrigo: ecco il nuovo brano!

Esce oggi, 21 maggio, in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Sour, il primo disco della carriera di Olivia Rodrigo!

Olivia, l’adorabile e super talentuosa Nini Salazar di HSMTMTS, realizza il suo sogno con un disco che già dalle premesse prometteva benissimo. L’artista statunitense si è fatta conoscere e apprezzare a livello internazionale grazie al singolo Drivers Licence, che ha battuto ogni record.

In brevissimo tempo, Olivia Rodrigo si è imposta, con il suo talento e la sua scrittura, come una sorta di Taylor Swift della Generazione Z. E noi non potremmo essere più fieri di lei!

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione della canzone Traitor!

Traduzione testo Traitor

Testo

Traduzione

[Intro] Ooh, oohAh, ah, ah, ah, ah [Verse 1] Brown guilty eyes andLittle white lies, yeahI played dumb but I always knewThat you talked to herMaybe did even worseI kept quiet, so I could keep you [Pre-Chorus] And ain’t it funny how you ran to herThe second that we called it quits?And ain’t it funny how you said you were friends?Now it sure as hell don’t look like it [Chorus] You betrayed meAnd I know that you’ll never feel sorryFor the way I hurt, yeahYou talked to her when we were togetherLoved you at your worst but that didn’t matterIt took you two weeks to go off and date herGuess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still a traitor[Verse 2] Now you bring her aroundJust to shut me downShow her off like she’s a new trophyAnd I know if you were trueThere’s no damn way that youCould fall in love with somebody that quickly [Pre-Chorus] And ain’t it funny, all the twisted gamesAll the questions you used to avoid?Ain’t it funny, remember I brought her up?And you told me I was paranoid [Chorus] You betrayed meAnd I know that you’ll never feel sorryFor the way I hurt, yeahYou talked to her when we were togetherLoved you at your worst but that didn’t matterIt took you two weeks to go off and date herGuess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still a traitor [Bridge] (Ah-ah-ah)God, I wish that you had thought this throughBefore I went and fell in love with you(Ah-ah-ah)When she’s sleepin’ in the bed we madeDon’t you dare forget about the way you[Chorus] Betrayed me‘Cause I know that you’ll never feel sorryFor the way I hurt, yeahYou talked to her when we were togetherYou gave me your word but that didn’t matterIt took you two weeks to go off and date herGuess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still, you’re still a traitor (Ah-ah-ah)Yeah, you’re still a traitor [Outro] Ooh, ooh, oohGod, I wish that you had thought this throughBefore I went and fell in love with you

<br />

ooho oh oh oh

ah ah ah aha

occhi marroni pentiti e

piccole bugie bianche yeah

ho fatto finta di niente ma ho sempre saputo

che tu parlavi con lei

forse hai fatto anche di peggio

sono rimasta in silenzio, così che ti avrei potuto tenerti

e non è forse divertente come sei corso da lei

il secondo che ci siamo lasciati?

e non è divertente come hai detto che eravamo amici?

adesso è più che certo che non era così

mi hai tradito

e io so che non ti sentirai mai in colpa

per il modo in cui sono stata male, yeah

parlavi con lei quando eravamo insieme

ti amavo al tuo peggio ma non contaa

ti sono servite due settimane per uscirtene e avere un appuntamento con lei

immagino che tu non mi abbia tradito, ma sei ancora un traditore

adesso tu la porti in giro

solo per farmi stare zitta

la sfoggi come fosse un trofeo

e io so che eri sincero

non esiste che tu

possa innamorarti di qualcuno così velocemente

e non è divertente, che tutti quei giochetti assurdi

tutte le domande che una volta evitavi?

non è divertente? ti ricordi che te ne avevo parlato?

e tu mi hai detto che ero paranoica

mi hai tradito

e io so che non ti sentirai mai in colpa

per il modo in cui sono stata male, yeah

parlavi con lei quando eravamo insieme

ti amavo al tuo peggio ma non contaa

ti sono servite due settimane per uscirtene e avere un appuntamento con lei

immagino che tu non mi abbia tradito, ma sei ancora un traditore

ho copiato

(ah ah ah)

Dio, vorrei che tu passassi quello che ho passato io

prima ci sono cascata e mi sono innamorata di te

ah ah ah

quando lei dormiva nel letto che abbiamo fatto

non osare dimenticare il modo in cui

mi hai tradito

perchè so che non ti sentirai mai in colpa

per il modo in cui sono stata male, yeah

parlavi con lei quando eravamo insieme

ti amavo al tuo peggio ma non contaa

ti sono servite due settimane per uscirtene e avere un appuntamento con lei

immagino che tu non mi abbia tradito, ma sei ancora un traditore

ah ah ah

yeah, sei ancora un traditore

oh o ho

vorrei che tu passassi quello che ho passato io

prima ci sono cascata e mi s0no innamorata di te