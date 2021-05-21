Traduzione testo Traitor Olivia Rodrigo: ecco il nuovo brano!
Esce oggi, 21 maggio, in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Sour, il primo disco della carriera di Olivia Rodrigo!
Olivia, l’adorabile e super talentuosa Nini Salazar di HSMTMTS, realizza il suo sogno con un disco che già dalle premesse prometteva benissimo. L’artista statunitense si è fatta conoscere e apprezzare a livello internazionale grazie al singolo Drivers Licence, che ha battuto ogni record.
In brevissimo tempo, Olivia Rodrigo si è imposta, con il suo talento e la sua scrittura, come una sorta di Taylor Swift della Generazione Z. E noi non potremmo essere più fieri di lei!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione della canzone Traitor!
Traduzione testo Traitor
Testo[Intro] Ooh, ooh
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah [Verse 1] Brown guilty eyes and
Little white lies, yeah
I played dumb but I always knew
That you talked to her
Maybe did even worse
I kept quiet, so I could keep you [Pre-Chorus] And ain’t it funny how you ran to her
The second that we called it quits?
And ain’t it funny how you said you were friends?
Now it sure as hell don’t look like it [Chorus] You betrayed me
And I know that you’ll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You talked to her when we were together
Loved you at your worst but that didn’t matter
It took you two weeks to go off and date her
Guess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still a traitor
[Verse 2] Now you bring her around
Just to shut me down
Show her off like she’s a new trophy
And I know if you were true
There’s no damn way that you
Could fall in love with somebody that quickly [Pre-Chorus] And ain’t it funny, all the twisted games
All the questions you used to avoid?
Ain’t it funny, remember I brought her up?
And you told me I was paranoid [Chorus] You betrayed me
And I know that you’ll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You talked to her when we were together
Loved you at your worst but that didn’t matter
It took you two weeks to go off and date her
Guess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still a traitor [Bridge] (Ah-ah-ah)
God, I wish that you had thought this through
Before I went and fell in love with you
(Ah-ah-ah)
When she’s sleepin’ in the bed we made
Don’t you dare forget about the way you
[Chorus] Betrayed me
‘Cause I know that you’ll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah
You talked to her when we were together
You gave me your word but that didn’t matter
It took you two weeks to go off and date her
Guess you didn’t cheat, but you’re still, you’re still a traitor (Ah-ah-ah)
Yeah, you’re still a traitor [Outro] Ooh, ooh, ooh
God, I wish that you had thought this through
Before I went and fell in love with you
Traduzione
ooho oh oh oh
ah ah ah aha
occhi marroni pentiti e
piccole bugie bianche yeah
ho fatto finta di niente ma ho sempre saputo
che tu parlavi con lei
forse hai fatto anche di peggio
sono rimasta in silenzio, così che ti avrei potuto tenerti
e non è forse divertente come sei corso da lei
il secondo che ci siamo lasciati?
e non è divertente come hai detto che eravamo amici?
adesso è più che certo che non era così
mi hai tradito
e io so che non ti sentirai mai in colpa
per il modo in cui sono stata male, yeah
parlavi con lei quando eravamo insieme
ti amavo al tuo peggio ma non contaa
ti sono servite due settimane per uscirtene e avere un appuntamento con lei
immagino che tu non mi abbia tradito, ma sei ancora un traditore
adesso tu la porti in giro
solo per farmi stare zitta
la sfoggi come fosse un trofeo
e io so che eri sincero
non esiste che tu
possa innamorarti di qualcuno così velocemente
e non è divertente, che tutti quei giochetti assurdi
tutte le domande che una volta evitavi?
non è divertente? ti ricordi che te ne avevo parlato?
e tu mi hai detto che ero paranoica
mi hai tradito
e io so che non ti sentirai mai in colpa
per il modo in cui sono stata male, yeah
parlavi con lei quando eravamo insieme
ti amavo al tuo peggio ma non contaa
ti sono servite due settimane per uscirtene e avere un appuntamento con lei
immagino che tu non mi abbia tradito, ma sei ancora un traditore
(ah ah ah)
Dio, vorrei che tu passassi quello che ho passato io
prima ci sono cascata e mi sono innamorata di te
ah ah ah
quando lei dormiva nel letto che abbiamo fatto
non osare dimenticare il modo in cui
mi hai tradito
perchè so che non ti sentirai mai in colpa
per il modo in cui sono stata male, yeah
parlavi con lei quando eravamo insieme
ti amavo al tuo peggio ma non contaa
ti sono servite due settimane per uscirtene e avere un appuntamento con lei
immagino che tu non mi abbia tradito, ma sei ancora un traditore
ah ah ah
yeah, sei ancora un traditore
oh o ho
vorrei che tu passassi quello che ho passato io
prima ci sono cascata e mi s0no innamorata di te