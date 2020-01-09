Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione di Vulnerable

Dopo tanta attesa, Selena Gomez ha finalmente il suo sesto studio album. SG2 il cui nome ufficiale è Rare, è giunto a noi e ai suoi fan che ormai non stavano più nella pelle.

Anche la cantante si è detta più volte emozionata di mostrare al mondo il suo ultimo gioiellino.Rare contiene 13 tracce nella versione standard, mentre sarà rilasciata una versione deluxe che dovrebbe contenere alcuni singoli di qualche anno fa come Fetish e Bad Liar. Dall’album in questione sono già stati estratti due singoli: Lose You To Love Me e Look At Her Now.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Vulnerable di Selena Gomez

Testo di Selena Gomez

Traduzione a cura di Gingergeneration.it

[Verse 1] If I give you every piece of me, I know that you could drop itGive you the chance, I know that you could take advantage once you got itIf I open up my heart to you, I know that you could lock itThrow away the key, and keep it there forever in your pocketIf I give the opportunity to you, then would you blow it?If I was the greatest thing to happen to you, would you know it?If my love was like a flower, would you plant it? Would you grow it?I’ma give you all my body, are you strong enough to hold it? [Pre-Chorus] If I show you all my demons, and we dive into the deep endWould we crash and burn like every time before?I would tell you all my secrets, wrap your arms around my weaknessIf the only other option’s letting go [Chorus] I’ll stay vulnerable, yeahI’ll stay vulnerable, yeahI’ll stay vulnerable [Verse 2] If I hand you my emotion, would you even want to take it?(Would you even want to take it? Yeah)If I give you all my trust, then would you fumble it and break it?(Mm, mm, mm, mm)If I let you cross my finish line, then what you wanna make it?(What you wanna make it, what you wanna make it?)I think I’m ready, won’t you come and flip the switch and activate it? (Ooh-ooh) [Pre-Chorus] If I show you all my demons, and we dive into the deep endWould we crash and burn like every time before?I would tell you all my secrets, wrap your arms around my weaknessIf the only other option’s letting go [Chorus] I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah (Yeah, yeah)Yeah, I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah (Yeah, yeah) [Non-Lyrical Vocal Bridge] [Pre-Chorus] If I show you all my demons, and we dive into the deep endWould we crash and burn like every time before?I would tell you all my secrets, wrap your arms around my weaknessIf the only other option’s letting go [Chorus] I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)I’ll stay vulnerable, yeah (Ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) [Outro] If I show you all my demons, and we dive into the deep endWould we crash and burn like every time before?I’ll stay vulnerableI would tell you all my secrets, wrap your arms around my weaknessIf the only other option’s letting goI’ll stay vulnerable

Se ti do ogni pezzo di me, so che potresti lasciarlo cadere

Ti do la possibilità, so che potresti approfittarne una volta che l’avrai ottenuto

Se ti aprissi il cuore, so che potresti chiuderlo

Butta via la chiave e tienila lì per sempre in tasca

Se ti do l’opportunità, allora la perderai?

Se fossi la cosa più grande mai successa, lo sapresti?

Se il mio amore fosse come un fiore, lo pianteresti? Lo faresti crescere?

Ti darò tutto il mio corpo, sei abbastanza forte da tenerlo?

Se ti mostro tutti i miei demoni e ci tuffiamo nel profondo

Ci schiantiamo e bruciamo come ogni volta?

Vorrei dirti tutti i miei segreti, avvolgere le tue braccia attorno alla mia debolezza

Se l’unica altra opzione è lasciarsi andare

Sarò vulnerabile, sì

Sarò vulnerabile, sì

Se ti do la mie emozioni, vorresti anche prenderle?

(Ti andrebbe di prenderlo? Sì)

Se ti do tutta la mia fiducia, allora la frugeresti e la spezzeresti?

(Mm, mm, mm, mm)

Se ti lascio tagliare il mio traguardo, allora cosa vuoi fare?

(Cosa vuoi fare, cosa vuoi fare?)

Penso di essere pronta non verrai a premere l’interruttore per attivarlo? (Ooh ooh)Se ti mostro tutti i miei demoni e ci tuffiamo nel profondo

Ci schiantiamo e bruciamo come ogni volta?

Vorrei dirti tutti i miei segreti, avvolgere le tue braccia attorno alla mia debolezza

Se l’unica altra opzione è lasciarsi andare

Sarò vulnerabile, sì (Sì, sì)

Sì, rimarrò vulnerabile, sì (Sì, sì)

Se ti mostro tutti i miei demoni e ci tuffiamo nel profondo

Ci schiantiamo e bruciamo come ogni volta?

Vorrei dirti tutti i miei segreti, avvolgere le tue braccia attorno alla mia debolezza

Se l’unica altra opzione è lasciarsi andare

Resterò vulnerabile, sì (Sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì)

Rimarrò vulnerabile, sì (Ooh, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì)

Se ti mostro tutti i miei demoni e ci tuffiamo nel profondo

Ci schiantiamo e bruciamo come ogni volta?

Starò vulnerabile

Vorrei dirti tutti i miei segreti, avvolgere le tue braccia attorno alla mia debolezza

Se l’unica altra opzione è lasciarsi andare

sarò vulnerabile