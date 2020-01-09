Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione di Cut You Off

Dopo tanta attesa, Selena Gomez ha finalmente il suo sesto studio album. SG2 il cui nome ufficiale è Rare, è giunto a noi e ai suoi fan che ormai non stavano più nella pelle.

Anche la cantante si è detta più volte emozionata di mostrare al mondo il suo ultimo gioiellino.Rare contiene 13 tracce nella versione standard, mentre sarà rilasciata una versione deluxe che dovrebbe contenere alcuni singoli di qualche anno fa come Fetish e Bad Liar. Dall’album in questione sono già stati estratti due singoli: Lose You To Love Me e Look At Her Now.

Testo

Pull up to the mirror, starin’ at my face

Gotta drop-drop all the extra weight

I been carrying for 1460 days

Gotta, gotta, gotta clean my slate

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] And I might as well just tell you while I’m drunk, yeahThe truth is that I think I’ve had enoughProfessionally messin’ with my trustHow could I confuse that shit for love? [Chorus] So, I gotta get you out my head nowI just cut you offYou out my head nowI just cut you offWhen I’m without youI don’t overthink it, I just carry onGet you out my head nowI just cut you off [Verse 2] I imagine all the endless places I could knowIf I drop-drop and I let you goAll the possibilities I got from head to toeYeah, they’d, yeah, they’d, yeah, they’d start to show [Pre-Chorus] And I might as well just tell you while I’m drunk, yeahThe truth is that I think I’ve had enough (Had enough)Emotionally messin’ with my health (Ha)How could I confuse that shit for love? [Chorus] So, I gotta get you out my head nowI just cut you offYou out my head nowI just cut you offWhen I’m without youI don’t overthink it, I just carry onGet you out my head nowI just (I just), I just [Guitar Solo] [Bridge] You out my head now (I just)When I’m withoutYou out my head now [Chorus] So, I gotta get you out my head nowI just (I just), cut you off (Yeah, I cut you off)You out my head nowI just cut you offWhen I’m without youI don’t overthink it, I just carry onGet you out my head nowI just, I just (Yeah)

Tirati su allo specchio, fissandomi in faccia

Devo far cadere tutto il peso extra

Ho trasportato per 1460 giorni

Devo, devo, devo pulire la mia lavagna

E potrei anche dirtelo mentre sono ubriaco, sì

La verità è che penso di averne avuto abbastanza

Professionalmente incasinato con la mia fiducia

Come potrei confondere quella merda per amore?

Quindi, ora devo toglierti dalla testa

Ti ho appena tagliato

Sei fuori di testa ora

Ti ho appena tagliato

Quando sono senza di te

Non ci penso troppo, continuo solo

Ti faccio uscire di testa ora

Ti ho appena tagliato

Immagino tutti i posti infiniti che potrei conoscere

Se taglio tutto e ti lascio andare

Tutte le possibilità che ho avuto dalla testa ai piedi

Sì, avrebbero, sì, avrebbero iniziato a mostrare

E potrei anche dirtelo mentre sono ubriaco, sì

La verità è che penso di averne avuto abbastanza

Confondere emotivamente con la mia salute (Ha)

Come potrei confondere quella merda per amore?

Quindi, ora devo toglierti dalla testa

Ti ho appena tagliato

Sei fuori di testa ora

Ti ho appena tagliato

Quando sono senza di te

Non ci penso troppo, continuo solo

Ti faccio uscire di testa ora

Io (solo io), io solo

Sei fuori di testa ora (solo io)

Quando sono senza

Sei fuori di testa ora

Quindi, ora devo toglierti dalla testa

Io (solo io), ti taglio (sì, ti taglio)

Sei fuori di testa ora

Ti ho appena tagliato

Quando sono senza di te

Non ci penso troppo, continuo solo

Ti faccio uscire di testa ora

Solo, solo (Sì)