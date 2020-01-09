Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione di Cut You Off

Dopo tanta attesa, Selena Gomez ha finalmente il suo sesto studio album. SG2 il cui nome ufficiale è Rare, è giunto a noi e ai suoi fan che ormai non stavano più nella pelle.
Anche la cantante si è detta più volte emozionata di mostrare al mondo il suo ultimo gioiellino.Rare contiene 13 tracce nella versione standard, mentre sarà rilasciata una versione deluxe che dovrebbe contenere alcuni singoli di qualche anno fa come Fetish e Bad Liar. Dall’album in questione sono già stati estratti due singoli: Lose You To Love Me e Look At Her Now.
Testo
Pull up to the mirror, starin’ at my face
Gotta drop-drop all the extra weight
I been carrying for 1460 days
Gotta, gotta, gotta clean my slate
The truth is that I think I’ve had enough
Professionally messin’ with my trust
How could I confuse that shit for love? [Chorus] So, I gotta get you out my head now
I just cut you off
You out my head now
I just cut you off
When I’m without you
I don’t overthink it, I just carry on
Get you out my head now
I just cut you off [Verse 2] I imagine all the endless places I could know
If I drop-drop and I let you go
All the possibilities I got from head to toe
Yeah, they’d, yeah, they’d, yeah, they’d start to show [Pre-Chorus] And I might as well just tell you while I’m drunk, yeah
The truth is that I think I’ve had enough (Had enough)
Emotionally messin’ with my health (Ha)
How could I confuse that shit for love? [Chorus] So, I gotta get you out my head now
I just cut you off
You out my head now
I just cut you off
When I’m without you
I don’t overthink it, I just carry on
Get you out my head now
I just (I just), I just [Guitar Solo] [Bridge] You out my head now (I just)
When I’m without
You out my head now [Chorus] So, I gotta get you out my head now
I just (I just), cut you off (Yeah, I cut you off)
You out my head now
I just cut you off
When I’m without you
I don’t overthink it, I just carry on
Get you out my head now
I just, I just (Yeah)
Traduzione
Tirati su allo specchio, fissandomi in faccia
Devo far cadere tutto il peso extra
Ho trasportato per 1460 giorni
Devo, devo, devo pulire la mia lavagna
E potrei anche dirtelo mentre sono ubriaco, sì
La verità è che penso di averne avuto abbastanza
Professionalmente incasinato con la mia fiducia
Come potrei confondere quella merda per amore?
Quindi, ora devo toglierti dalla testa
Ti ho appena tagliato
Sei fuori di testa ora
Ti ho appena tagliato
Quando sono senza di te
Non ci penso troppo, continuo solo
Ti faccio uscire di testa ora
Ti ho appena tagliato
Immagino tutti i posti infiniti che potrei conoscere
Se taglio tutto e ti lascio andare
Tutte le possibilità che ho avuto dalla testa ai piedi
Sì, avrebbero, sì, avrebbero iniziato a mostrare
E potrei anche dirtelo mentre sono ubriaco, sì
La verità è che penso di averne avuto abbastanza
Confondere emotivamente con la mia salute (Ha)
Come potrei confondere quella merda per amore?
Quindi, ora devo toglierti dalla testa
Ti ho appena tagliato
Sei fuori di testa ora
Ti ho appena tagliato
Quando sono senza di te
Non ci penso troppo, continuo solo
Ti faccio uscire di testa ora
Io (solo io), io solo
Sei fuori di testa ora (solo io)
Quando sono senza
Sei fuori di testa ora
Quindi, ora devo toglierti dalla testa
Io (solo io), ti taglio (sì, ti taglio)
Sei fuori di testa ora
Ti ho appena tagliato
Quando sono senza di te
Non ci penso troppo, continuo solo
Ti faccio uscire di testa ora
Solo, solo (Sì)