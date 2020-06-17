Esce quest’oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store, una nuova canzone in collaborazione con Niall Horan! Il cantante degli One Direction ha infatti accettato di partecipare al remix di Moral of the story, brano in cui appare a fianco dell’artista statunitense Ashe!

Tomorrow ‘ moral of the story’ featuring me , is out. I love this song, I loved singing on it with the beautiful and lovely @ashemusic . Enjoy https://t.co/SQsDlmCtMV pic.twitter.com/p6Ag4lA0di — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

Moral Of the story, vi informiamo, è uno dei singoli estratti dalla prima parte dell’EP omonimo dell’artista Ashe, uscito ad aprile 2019.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Moral of the story remix di Ashe e Niall Horan!

[Verse 1: Ashe] So I never really knew youGod, I really tried toBlindsided, addictedThought we could really do thisBut really I was foolishHindsight, it’s obvious [Pre-Chorus: Ashe] Talking with my lawyerShe said, “Where’d you find this guy?”I said, “Young people fall in loveWith the wrong people sometimes” [Chorus: Ashe] Some mistakes get madeThat’s alright, that’s okayYou can think that you’re in loveWhen you’re really just in painSome mistakes get madeThat’s alright, that’s okayIn the end, it’s better for meThat’s the moral of the story, babe(Oh-oh, oh-oh)(Oh-oh, oh-oh) [Verse 2: Niall Horan] It’s funny how a memoryTurns into a bad dreamAnd running wild turns volatileIt’s not funny how it changesEnded up like strangersWe burned down our paper house [Pre-Chorus: Niall Horan] Talking with your fatherHe said that you could be mineBut some people fall in loveWith the wrong people sometimes[Chorus: Ashe & Niall Horan] Some mistakes get madeThat’s alright, that’s okayYou can think that you’re in loveWhen you’re really just in painSome mistakes get madeThat’s alright, that’s okayIn the end, it’s better for meThat’s the moral of the story, babe(Oh-oh, oh-oh) X 4 [Bridge: Ashe & Niall Horan] They say it’s better to have loved and lostThan never to have loved at allThat could be a load of shitBut I just need to tell you all [Chorus: Ashe, Niall Horan, both] Some mistakes get madeThat’s alright, that’s okayYou can think that you’re in loveWhen you’re really just engagedSome mistakes get madeThat’s alright, that’s okay

In the end, it’s better for me

That’s the moral of the story

Some mistakes get made

That’s alright, that’s okay

You can think that you’re in love

When you’re really just in pain

Some mistakes get made

That’s alright, that’s okay

In the end, it’s better for me

That’s the moral of the story, babe

Traduzione

[Outro: Ashe] (Oh-oh, oh-oh) You can think that you’re in loveoh oh oh oh oh X5

Quindi non ti ho davvero mai conosciuto

Dio, ci ho davvero provato

accecata, dipendente

anche se potremmo davvero farlo

ma la verità è che sono stata stupida

con il senno di poi, è ovvio

parlando con il mio avvocato

lei ha detto “dove hai trovato sto ragazzo?”

ho detto: “Le persone giovani si innamorano

con le persone sbagliate”

alcuni errori si possono fare

va bene, è ok

puoi pensare di essere innamorata

quando in realtà stai solo soffrendo

alcuni errori si possono fare

va bene, è ok

alla fine, è il meglio per me

è la morala della storia, baby

oh oh oh oh

oh oh oh oh

è divertente come un ricordo

si possa trasformare in un brutto sogno

e correndo rapido diventa volatile

non è divertente come cambia

perché si finisce per diventare estranei

abbiamo bruciato il nostro castello di carte

parlando con tuo padre

lui ha detto che potresti essere mia

ma alcune persone si innamorano

delle persone sbagliate, a volte

alcuni errori si possono fare

va bene, è ok

puoi pensare di essere innamorata

quando in realtà stai solo soffrendo

alcuni errori si possono fare

va bene, è ok

alla fine, è il meglio per me

è la morala della storia, baby

oh oh oh oh

oh oh oh oh x 4

dicono che è meglio avere amato e avere perso

che non avere mai amato

potrebbe essere una valanga di m****a

ma io ho solo bisogno di dirti tutto

alcuni errori si possono fare

va bene, è ok

puoi pensare di essere innamorata

quando in realtà stai sei soltanto fidanzato

si fanno alcuni errori

va bene, ok

alla fine per me è meglio

ecco la morale della storia

si fanno alcuni errori

va bene, è ok

puoi pensare di essere innamorato

quando in realtà stai soffrendo

alcuni errori si possono fare

va bene, è ok

alla fine, è il meglio per me

è la morala della storia, baby

oh oh oh oh, puoi pensare di essere innamorato

oh oh oh oh