Esce quest’oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store, una nuova canzone in collaborazione con Niall Horan! Il cantante degli One Direction ha infatti accettato di partecipare al remix di Moral of the story, brano in cui appare a fianco dell’artista statunitense Ashe!
Tomorrow ‘ moral of the story’ featuring me , is out. I love this song, I loved singing on it with the beautiful and lovely @ashemusic . Enjoy https://t.co/SQsDlmCtMV pic.twitter.com/p6Ag4lA0di
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020
Moral Of the story, vi informiamo, è uno dei singoli estratti dalla prima parte dell’EP omonimo dell’artista Ashe, uscito ad aprile 2019.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Moral of the story remix di Ashe e Niall Horan!
[Verse 1: Ashe] So I never really knew you
God, I really tried to
Blindsided, addicted
Thought we could really do this
But really I was foolish
Hindsight, it’s obvious [Pre-Chorus: Ashe] Talking with my lawyer
She said, “Where’d you find this guy?”
I said, “Young people fall in love
With the wrong people sometimes” [Chorus: Ashe] Some mistakes get made
That’s alright, that’s okay
You can think that you’re in love
When you’re really just in pain
Some mistakes get made
That’s alright, that’s okay
In the end, it’s better for me
That’s the moral of the story, babe
(Oh-oh, oh-oh)
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) [Verse 2: Niall Horan] It’s funny how a memory
Turns into a bad dream
And running wild turns volatile
It’s not funny how it changes
Ended up like strangers
We burned down our paper house [Pre-Chorus: Niall Horan] Talking with your father
He said that you could be mine
But some people fall in love
With the wrong people sometimes
[Chorus: Ashe & Niall Horan] Some mistakes get made
That’s alright, that’s okay
You can think that you’re in love
When you’re really just in pain
Some mistakes get made
That’s alright, that’s okay
In the end, it’s better for me
That’s the moral of the story, babe
(Oh-oh, oh-oh) X 4 [Bridge: Ashe & Niall Horan] They say it’s better to have loved and lost
Than never to have loved at all
That could be a load of shit
But I just need to tell you all [Chorus: Ashe, Niall Horan, both] Some mistakes get made
That’s alright, that’s okay
You can think that you’re in love
When you’re really just engaged
Some mistakes get made
That’s alright, that’s okay
In the end, it’s better for me
That’s the moral of the story
Some mistakes get made
That’s alright, that’s okay
You can think that you’re in love
When you’re really just in pain
Some mistakes get made
That’s alright, that’s okay
In the end, it’s better for me
That’s the moral of the story, babe
oh oh oh oh oh X5
Traduzione
Quindi non ti ho davvero mai conosciuto
Dio, ci ho davvero provato
accecata, dipendente
anche se potremmo davvero farlo
ma la verità è che sono stata stupida
con il senno di poi, è ovvio
parlando con il mio avvocato
lei ha detto “dove hai trovato sto ragazzo?”
ho detto: “Le persone giovani si innamorano
con le persone sbagliate”
alcuni errori si possono fare
va bene, è ok
puoi pensare di essere innamorata
quando in realtà stai solo soffrendo
alcuni errori si possono fare
va bene, è ok
alla fine, è il meglio per me
è la morala della storia, baby
oh oh oh oh
oh oh oh oh
è divertente come un ricordo
si possa trasformare in un brutto sogno
e correndo rapido diventa volatile
non è divertente come cambia
perché si finisce per diventare estranei
abbiamo bruciato il nostro castello di carte
parlando con tuo padre
lui ha detto che potresti essere mia
ma alcune persone si innamorano
delle persone sbagliate, a volte
alcuni errori si possono fare
alcuni errori si possono fare
va bene, è ok
puoi pensare di essere innamorata
quando in realtà stai solo soffrendo
alcuni errori si possono fare
va bene, è ok
alla fine, è il meglio per me
è la morala della storia, baby
oh oh oh oh
oh oh oh oh x 4
dicono che è meglio avere amato e avere perso
che non avere mai amato
potrebbe essere una valanga di m****a
ma io ho solo bisogno di dirti tutto
alcuni errori si possono fare
va bene, è ok
puoi pensare di essere innamorata
quando in realtà stai sei soltanto fidanzato
si fanno alcuni errori
va bene, ok
alla fine per me è meglio
ecco la morale della storia
si fanno alcuni errori
va bene, è ok
puoi pensare di essere innamorato
quando in realtà stai soffrendo
alcuni errori si possono fare
va bene, è ok
alla fine, è il meglio per me
è la morala della storia, baby
oh oh oh oh, puoi pensare di essere innamorato
oh oh oh oh