Miley Cyrus: audio, testo e traduzione di WTF Do I Know

Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.

Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.

Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!

Testo di Miley Cyrus

I’m not tryna have another conversation

Probably not gon’ wanna play me on your station

Pourin’ out a bottle full of my frustration

Here to tell you somethin’ that you don’t know

I’m the type to drive a pickup through your mansion

I’m completely naked but I’m making it fashion

Maybe gettin’ married just to cause a distraction

Here to tell you somethin’ that you don’t know

Am I wrong that I moved on and I

And I don’t even miss you?

Thought that it’d be you until I die

But I let go

What the fuck do I know? I’m alone

‘Cause I couldn’t be somebody to hold

You want an apology? Not from me

I had to leave you in your own misery

So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on?

And I, and I don’t even miss you

Thought that it’d be you until I die

But I let go, what the fuck do I know?

Tryin’ to see the stars through the new pollution

Think that I’m a problem? Honey, I’m the solution

Maybe all the chaos is for your amusement

Here to tell you somethin’ that you don’t know

Put you on a pedestal, you’re cravin’ the spotlight

Desperate for attention, nose is bloody, it’s daylight

Waking up with people that we met for the first time

Loved it, then I hate it, and I let you go

What the fuck do I know? I’m alone

‘Cause I couldn’t be somebody to hold

You want an apology? Not from me

I had to leave you in your own misery

So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on?

And I, and I don’t even miss you

Thought that it’d be you until I die

But I let go, what the fuck do I know?

What?

What the fuck do I know? (Do I know) I’m alone (I’m alone)

‘Cause I couldn’t be somebody to hold

You want an apology? (Apology) Not from me (Not from me)

I had to leave you in your own misery

So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on?

And I, and I don’t even miss you

Thought that it’d be you until I die

But I let go, what the fuck do I know?

Traduzione di Miley Cyrus

non sto cercando di fare un’altra conversazione

probabilmente non mi suonerai nella tua radio

prendi una bottiglia piena delle mie frustrazioni

qui per dirti qualcosa che non sai

sono la tipa che guida un pickup nella tua casa

sono completamente nuda ma lo rendo fashion

forse mi sposerò per creare una distrazione

qui per dirti qualcosa che non sai

Sono io sbagliata io che sono andata avanti e io

e a me non manchi nemmeno?

pensavo che saresti stato tu fino alla fine dei miei giorni

ma ho lasciato andare

che cazzo ne so? sono sola

perché non potevo essere qualcuno da abbracciare

vuoi delle scuse? non da me

dovevo lasciarti nella tua miseria

quindi dimmi, baby, ho sbagliato ad andare avanti?

e a me, a me non manchi neanche

pensavo che saresti stato tu fino alla fine dei miei giorni

ma ho lasciato andare, che cazzo ne so?

provo a vedere le stelle oltre questo nuovo inquinamento

pensi che io sia il problema? tesoro, sono la soluzione

forse tutto il caos è per il tuo divertimento

sono qui per dirti qualcosa che non sai

ti ho messo su un piedistallo, eri affamato dai riflettori

disperato per le attenzioni, il naso sanguina, sono le luci dell’alba

ci svegliamo con persone che abbiamo conosciuto per la prima volta

l’ho amato, poi l’ho odiato e ti ho lasciato andare

che cazzo ne so? sono sola

perché non potevo essere qualcuno da abbracciare

vuoi delle scuse? non da me

dovevo lasciarti nella tua miseria

quindi dimmi, baby, ho sbagliato ad andare avanti?

e a me, a me non manchi neanche

pensavo che saresti stato tu fino alla fine dei miei giorni

ma ho lasciato andare, che cazzo ne so?

Cosa?

che cazzo ne so? sono sola

perché non potevo essere qualcuno da abbracciare

vuoi delle scuse? non da me

dovevo lasciarti nella tua miseria

quindi dimmi, baby, ho sbagliato ad andare avanti?

e a me, a me non manchi neanche

pensavo che saresti stato tu fino alla fine dei miei giorni

ma ho lasciato andare, che cazzo ne so?