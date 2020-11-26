Miley Cyrus: audio, testo e traduzione di WTF Do I Know

Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.
Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.
Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!
ACQUISTA PLASTIC HEARTS
Testo di Miley Cyrus
I’m not tryna have another conversation
Probably not gon’ wanna play me on your station
Pourin’ out a bottle full of my frustration
Here to tell you somethin’ that you don’t know
I’m the type to drive a pickup through your mansion
I’m completely naked but I’m making it fashion
Maybe gettin’ married just to cause a distraction
Here to tell you somethin’ that you don’t know
Am I wrong that I moved on and I
And I don’t even miss you?
Thought that it’d be you until I die
But I let go
What the fuck do I know? I’m alone
‘Cause I couldn’t be somebody to hold
You want an apology? Not from me
I had to leave you in your own misery
So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on?
And I, and I don’t even miss you
Thought that it’d be you until I die
But I let go, what the fuck do I know?
Tryin’ to see the stars through the new pollution
Think that I’m a problem? Honey, I’m the solution
Maybe all the chaos is for your amusement
Here to tell you somethin’ that you don’t know
Put you on a pedestal, you’re cravin’ the spotlight
Desperate for attention, nose is bloody, it’s daylight
Waking up with people that we met for the first time
Loved it, then I hate it, and I let you go
What the fuck do I know? I’m alone
‘Cause I couldn’t be somebody to hold
You want an apology? Not from me
I had to leave you in your own misery
So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on?
And I, and I don’t even miss you
Thought that it’d be you until I die
But I let go, what the fuck do I know?
What?
What the fuck do I know? (Do I know) I’m alone (I’m alone)
‘Cause I couldn’t be somebody to hold
You want an apology? (Apology) Not from me (Not from me)
I had to leave you in your own misery
So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on?
And I, and I don’t even miss you
Thought that it’d be you until I die
But I let go, what the fuck do I know?
Traduzione di Miley Cyrus
non sto cercando di fare un’altra conversazione
probabilmente non mi suonerai nella tua radio
prendi una bottiglia piena delle mie frustrazioni
qui per dirti qualcosa che non sai
sono la tipa che guida un pickup nella tua casa
sono completamente nuda ma lo rendo fashion
forse mi sposerò per creare una distrazione
qui per dirti qualcosa che non sai
Sono io sbagliata io che sono andata avanti e io
e a me non manchi nemmeno?
pensavo che saresti stato tu fino alla fine dei miei giorni
ma ho lasciato andare
che cazzo ne so? sono sola
perché non potevo essere qualcuno da abbracciare
vuoi delle scuse? non da me
dovevo lasciarti nella tua miseria
quindi dimmi, baby, ho sbagliato ad andare avanti?
e a me, a me non manchi neanche
pensavo che saresti stato tu fino alla fine dei miei giorni
ma ho lasciato andare, che cazzo ne so?
provo a vedere le stelle oltre questo nuovo inquinamento
pensi che io sia il problema? tesoro, sono la soluzione
forse tutto il caos è per il tuo divertimento
sono qui per dirti qualcosa che non sai
ti ho messo su un piedistallo, eri affamato dai riflettori
disperato per le attenzioni, il naso sanguina, sono le luci dell’alba
ci svegliamo con persone che abbiamo conosciuto per la prima volta
l’ho amato, poi l’ho odiato e ti ho lasciato andare
che cazzo ne so? sono sola
perché non potevo essere qualcuno da abbracciare
vuoi delle scuse? non da me
dovevo lasciarti nella tua miseria
quindi dimmi, baby, ho sbagliato ad andare avanti?
e a me, a me non manchi neanche
pensavo che saresti stato tu fino alla fine dei miei giorni
ma ho lasciato andare, che cazzo ne so?
Ho copiato gingergeneration.it
Cosa?
che cazzo ne so? sono sola
perché non potevo essere qualcuno da abbracciare
vuoi delle scuse? non da me
dovevo lasciarti nella tua miseria
quindi dimmi, baby, ho sbagliato ad andare avanti?
e a me, a me non manchi neanche
pensavo che saresti stato tu fino alla fine dei miei giorni
ma ho lasciato andare, che cazzo ne so?