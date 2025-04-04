Miley Cyrus – End of the World: video, testo, traduzione e significato scritto da Giovanna Codella 4 Aprile 2025 Da venerdì 4 aprile, è in radio e in digitale End of the World, il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus, estratto dall’attesissimo album di inediti Something Beautiful (Columbia/Sony Music), in uscita il 30 maggio. Il brano è accompagnato da un video musicale che, ispirandosi alla sua performance ai GRAMMY Awards dell’anno scorso, mostra Miley nel suo elemento naturale, ovvero sul palco con il microfono in mano, mentre indossa un abito originale firmato Thierry Mugler, creato da Casey Cadwallader. Il video ufficiale Testo End of the World Miley Cyrus Today, you woke up, and you told me that you wanted to cry The sky was falling like a comet on the fourth of July Baby you’ve been thinking ’bout the future like it’s already yours Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t coming for sure Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world Let’s spend the dollars you’ve been saving on a Mercedes Benz And throw a party like McCartney with some help from our friends Yeah let’s go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow was coming for sure Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world The sky is falling, falling like a comet now I can see it coming down The sky is falling, falling like a comet now Ooh let’s go to Paris I don’t care if we get lost in the scene Paint the city like Picasso would’ve done in his dreams Do all the things that we were way too terrified of before I wanna take you to nirvana We can’t take it too far Hit the bottom of the bottle and forget who we are Hold me close, you know tomorrow isn’t coming for sure Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world Let’s pretend It’s not the end Let’s pretend It’s not the end Let’s pretend It’s not the end Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world The sky is falling, falling like a comet now Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world The sky is falling, falling like a comet now Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world The sky is falling, falling like a comet now I can see it coming down Traduzione Oggi ti sei svegliato e mi hai detto che volevi piangere Il cielo stava cadendo come una cometa il 4 luglio Tesoro, hai pensato al futuro come se fosse già tuo Mostrami come mi terresti se il domani non arrivasse di sicuro Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo Spendiamo i dollari che hai risparmiato per una Mercedes Benz E organizziamo una festa come McCartney con l’aiuto dei nostri amici Sì, andiamo a Malibu e guardiamo il sole tramontare ancora una volta Mostrami come mi terresti se il domani arrivasse di sicuro Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora Lo vedo scendere Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora Ooh andiamo a Parigi Io non importa se ci perdiamo nella scena Dipingi la città come avrebbe fatto Picasso nei suoi sogni Fai tutte le cose di cui eravamo fin troppo terrorizzati prima Voglio portarti nel nirvana Non possiamo andare troppo lontano Tocca il fondo della bottiglia e dimentica chi siamo Tienimi stretto, sai che il domani non arriverà di sicuro Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo Facciamo finta Non è la fine Facciamo finta Non è la fine Facciamo finta Non è la fine Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del il mondo Il cielo sta cadendo, sta cadendo come una cometa ora Posso vederlo scendere Cosa ne pensate di End of the World di Miley Cyrus?