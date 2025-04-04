GingerGeneration.it

Miley Cyrus – End of the World: video, testo, traduzione e significato

scritto da Giovanna Codella
end of the world miley cyrus

Da venerdì 4 aprile, è in radio e in digitale End of the World, il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus, estratto dall’attesissimo album di inediti Something Beautiful (Columbia/Sony Music), in uscita il 30 maggio.

Il brano è accompagnato da un video musicale che, ispirandosi alla sua performance ai GRAMMY Awards dell’anno scorso, mostra Miley nel suo elemento naturale, ovvero sul palco con il microfono in mano, mentre indossa un abito originale firmato Thierry Mugler, creato da Casey Cadwallader.

Il video ufficiale 

Testo End of the World Miley Cyrus

Today, you woke up, and you told me that you wanted to cry
The sky was falling like a comet on the fourth of July

Baby you’ve been thinking ’bout the future like it’s already yours
Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t coming for sure
Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world
Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s spend the dollars you’ve been saving on a Mercedes Benz
And throw a party like McCartney with some help from our friends
Yeah let’s go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more
Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow was coming for sure
Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world
Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now
I can see it coming down
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

Ooh let’s go to Paris
I don’t care if we get lost in the scene
Paint the city like Picasso would’ve done in his dreams
Do all the things that we were way too terrified of before
I wanna take you to nirvana
We can’t take it too far
Hit the bottom of the bottle and forget who we are
Hold me close, you know tomorrow isn’t coming for sure
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend
It’s not the end
Let’s pretend
It’s not the end
Let’s pretend
It’s not the end

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now
I can see it coming down

Traduzione 

Oggi ti sei svegliato e mi hai detto che volevi piangere
Il cielo stava cadendo come una cometa il 4 luglio

Tesoro, hai pensato al futuro come se fosse già tuo
Mostrami come mi terresti se il domani non arrivasse di sicuro
Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo
Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Spendiamo i dollari che hai risparmiato per una Mercedes Benz
E organizziamo una festa come McCartney con l’aiuto dei nostri amici
Sì, andiamo a Malibu e guardiamo il sole tramontare ancora una volta
Mostrami come mi terresti se il domani arrivasse di sicuro
Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo
Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo
Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora
Lo vedo scendere
Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora

Ooh andiamo a Parigi
Io non importa se ci perdiamo nella scena
Dipingi la città come avrebbe fatto Picasso nei suoi sogni
Fai tutte le cose di cui eravamo fin troppo terrorizzati prima
Voglio portarti nel nirvana
Non possiamo andare troppo lontano
Tocca il fondo della bottiglia e dimentica chi siamo
Tienimi stretto, sai che il domani non arriverà di sicuro
Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo
Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo
Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Facciamo finta
Non è la fine
Facciamo finta
Non è la fine
Facciamo finta
Non è la fine

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo
Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora
Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo
Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora
Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del il mondo
Il cielo sta cadendo, sta cadendo come una cometa ora
Posso vederlo scendere

Cosa ne pensate di End of the World di Miley Cyrus?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati