Miley Cyrus – End of the World: video, testo, traduzione e significato

Da venerdì 4 aprile, è in radio e in digitale End of the World, il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus, estratto dall’attesissimo album di inediti Something Beautiful (Columbia/Sony Music), in uscita il 30 maggio.

Il brano è accompagnato da un video musicale che, ispirandosi alla sua performance ai GRAMMY Awards dell’anno scorso, mostra Miley nel suo elemento naturale, ovvero sul palco con il microfono in mano, mentre indossa un abito originale firmato Thierry Mugler, creato da Casey Cadwallader.

Il video ufficiale

Testo End of the World Miley Cyrus

Today, you woke up, and you told me that you wanted to cry

The sky was falling like a comet on the fourth of July

Baby you’ve been thinking ’bout the future like it’s already yours

Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t coming for sure

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s spend the dollars you’ve been saving on a Mercedes Benz

And throw a party like McCartney with some help from our friends

Yeah let’s go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more

Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow was coming for sure

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

I can see it coming down

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

Ooh let’s go to Paris

I don’t care if we get lost in the scene

Paint the city like Picasso would’ve done in his dreams

Do all the things that we were way too terrified of before

I wanna take you to nirvana

We can’t take it too far

Hit the bottom of the bottle and forget who we are

Hold me close, you know tomorrow isn’t coming for sure

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

I can see it coming down

Traduzione

Oggi ti sei svegliato e mi hai detto che volevi piangere

Il cielo stava cadendo come una cometa il 4 luglio

Tesoro, hai pensato al futuro come se fosse già tuo

Mostrami come mi terresti se il domani non arrivasse di sicuro

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Spendiamo i dollari che hai risparmiato per una Mercedes Benz

E organizziamo una festa come McCartney con l’aiuto dei nostri amici

Sì, andiamo a Malibu e guardiamo il sole tramontare ancora una volta

Mostrami come mi terresti se il domani arrivasse di sicuro

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora

Lo vedo scendere

Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora

Ooh andiamo a Parigi

Io non importa se ci perdiamo nella scena

Dipingi la città come avrebbe fatto Picasso nei suoi sogni

Fai tutte le cose di cui eravamo fin troppo terrorizzati prima

Voglio portarti nel nirvana

Non possiamo andare troppo lontano

Tocca il fondo della bottiglia e dimentica chi siamo

Tienimi stretto, sai che il domani non arriverà di sicuro

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Facciamo finta

Non è la fine

Facciamo finta

Non è la fine

Facciamo finta

Non è la fine

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del mondo

Il cielo sta cadendo, cadendo come una cometa ora

Facciamo finta che non sia la fine del il mondo

Il cielo sta cadendo, sta cadendo come una cometa ora

Posso vederlo scendere

Cosa ne pensate di End of the World di Miley Cyrus?