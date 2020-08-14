Sonorità dance e anni ’80. Così si presenta Midnight Sky il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus. Nelle ultime settimane la sola anteprima del brano ha fatto impazzire gli smilers, i fan della cantante, che hanno atteso molto per questo comeback.

Inizialmente la strategia di Miley era quella di pubblicare 3 EP e un album finale, She Is Miley, che avrebbe raccolto i brani degli EP più altri inediti. Sembra che il progetto sia stato accantonato ma, il nuovo album, potrebbe comunque avere lo stesso titolo. E forse potrebbe essere rilasciato già quest’anno.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Midnight Sky di Miley Cyrus

TESTO

Yeah, it’s been a long night and the mirror’s telling me to go home

But it’s been a long time since I felt this good on my own (Uh)

Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes (Your ropes)

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

[Pre-Chorus] The midnight sky is the road I’m takin’Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh) [Chorus] I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh noI don’t need to be loved by you (By you)Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh noI don’t need to be loved by youSee my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now, babyOoh, you know it’s true (Yeah, yeah)That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh noI don’t need to be loved by you (Loved by you) [Post-Chorus] La, la, la-la, la

She got her hair pulled back ’cause the sweat’s drippin’ off of her face (Her face)

Said, “It ain’t so bad if I wanna make a couple mistakes”

You should know right now that I never stay put in one place

Forever and ever, no more (No more)

TRADUZIONE

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus, Midnight Sky?

