Miley Cyrus: video, testo e traduzione di Midnight Sky

scritto da Roberta Marciano
Sonorità dance e anni ’80. Così si presenta Midnight Sky il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus. Nelle ultime settimane la sola anteprima del brano ha fatto impazzire gli smilers, i fan della cantante, che hanno atteso molto per questo comeback.

Inizialmente la strategia di Miley era quella di pubblicare 3 EP e un album finale, She Is Miley, che avrebbe raccolto i brani degli EP più altri inediti. Sembra che il progetto sia stato accantonato ma, il nuovo album, potrebbe comunque avere lo stesso titolo. E forse potrebbe essere rilasciato già quest’anno.

 

 

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Midnight Sky di Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus - Midnight Sky (Official Video)

 

TESTO

Yeah, it’s been a long night and the mirror’s telling me to go home
But it’s been a long time since I felt this good on my own (Uh)
Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes (Your ropes)
Forever and ever, no more (No more)

[Pre-Chorus] The midnight sky is the road I’m takin’
Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

[Chorus] I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)
Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you
See my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now, baby
Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah, yeah)
That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (Loved by you)

[Post-Chorus] La, la, la-la, la

She got her hair pulled back ’cause the sweat’s drippin’ off of her face (Her face)
Said, “It ain’t so bad if I wanna make a couple mistakes”
You should know right now that I never stay put in one place
Forever and ever, no more (No more)

[Pre-Chorus] The midnight sky is the road I’m takin’
Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh)

[Chorus] I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)
Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you
See my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now, baby
Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah)
That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)

[Bridge] Oh
I don’t hide blurry eyes like you
Like you

[Chorus] I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)
Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, you know
I don’t need to be loved by you
See his hands ’round my waist, thought you’d never be replaced, baby
Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah)
That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (Yeah)

