Sonorità dance e anni ’80. Così si presenta Midnight Sky il nuovo singolo di Miley Cyrus. Nelle ultime settimane la sola anteprima del brano ha fatto impazzire gli smilers, i fan della cantante, che hanno atteso molto per questo comeback.
Inizialmente la strategia di Miley era quella di pubblicare 3 EP e un album finale, She Is Miley, che avrebbe raccolto i brani degli EP più altri inediti. Sembra che il progetto sia stato accantonato ma, il nuovo album, potrebbe comunque avere lo stesso titolo. E forse potrebbe essere rilasciato già quest’anno.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Midnight Sky di Miley Cyrus
TESTO
Yeah, it’s been a long night and the mirror’s telling me to go home
But it’s been a long time since I felt this good on my own (Uh)
Lotta years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes (Your ropes)
Forever and ever, no more (No more)
Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh) [Chorus] I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)
Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you
See my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now, baby
Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah, yeah)
That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (Loved by you) [Post-Chorus] La, la, la-la, la
She got her hair pulled back ’cause the sweat’s drippin’ off of her face (Her face)
Said, “It ain’t so bad if I wanna make a couple mistakes”
You should know right now that I never stay put in one place
Forever and ever, no more (No more)
Head high up in the clouds (Oh, oh) [Chorus] I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)
Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you
See my lips on her mouth, everybody’s talkin’ now, baby
Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah)
That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (By you) [Bridge] Oh
I don’t hide blurry eyes like you
Like you [Chorus] I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (By you)
Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, you know
I don’t need to be loved by you
See his hands ’round my waist, thought you’d never be replaced, baby
Ooh, you know it’s true (Yeah)
That I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no
I don’t need to be loved by you (Yeah)