Miley Cyrus: audio, testo e traduzione di Night Crawling feat. Billy Idol

Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.
Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.
Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!
Testo di Miley Cyrus
Sometimes I’m good for nothin’
Sometimes the best you’ve ever had
Sometimes I need your lovin’
Sometimes I stab you in the back
Just what I needed
Cut off the bathroom wall
In my reflection
Cravin’ attention
Under the disco ball [Chorus: Miley Cyrus] Night crawlin’, sky fallin’
Gotta listen when the devil’s callin’
Can’t shake it, I’ll taste it
When it’s yellin’ out my name, I chase it
Ooh–ooh, ooh–ooh
Come on, come on
Night crawlin’
Ooh–ooh, ooh–ooh
Come on, come on
Night crawlin’ [Verse 2: Billy Idol] Sometimes my thoughts are violence (Are violence)
Sometimes they bring me to the light
Sometimes I sit in silence (In silence)
Sometimes I’m running for my life [Pre-Chorus: Billy Idol & Miley Cyrus] I found the meaning (I found the meaning)
Just what I needed (Just what I needed)
Cut off the bathroom wall
In my reflection
Cravin’ attention
Under the disco ball (Yeah, yeah) [Chorus: Billy Idol] Night crawlin’, sky fallin’
Gotta listen when the devil’s callin’
Can’t shake it, I’ll taste it
When it’s yellin’ out my name, I chase it
Ooh–ooh, ooh–ooh
Come on, come on
Night crawlin’
Ooh–ooh, ooh–ooh
Come on, come on
Night crawlin’
Come on! [Chorus: Billy Idol & Miley Cyrus] Night crawlin’ (Night crawlin’), sky fallin’ (Sky fallin’)
Gotta listen when the devil’s callin’ (Devil’s callin’)
Can’t shake it, I’ll taste it (I’ll taste—)
When it’s yellin’ out my name, I chase it
Ooh–ooh, ooh–ooh
Come on, come on
Night crawlin’
Ooh–ooh, ooh–ooh
Come on, come on
Night crawlin’
Come on!
Traduzione di Miley Cyrus
A volte sono buono per niente
A volte il migliore che tu abbia mai avuto
A volte ho bisogno del tuo amore
A volte ti pugnalo alle spalle
Ho trovato il significato
Proprio quello di cui avevo bisogno
Taglio il muro del bagno
Nel mio riflesso
desidero attenzioni
Sotto la palla da discoteca
La notte striscia, il cielo cade
Devo ascoltare quando il diavolo sta chiamando
Non posso scuoterlo, lo assaggerò
Quando urla il mio nome, lo inseguo
Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh
Dai dai
La notte striscia
Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh
Dai dai
La notte striscia
A volte i miei pensieri sono violenza (sono violenza)
A volte mi portano alla luce
A volte mi siedo in silenzio (in silenzio)
A volte corro per salvare la mia vita
Ho trovato il significato
Proprio quello di cui avevo bisogno
Taglio il muro del bagno
Nel mio riflesso
desidero attenzioni
Sotto la palla da discoteca
La notte striscia, il cielo cade
Devo ascoltare quando il diavolo sta chiamando
Non posso scuoterlo, lo assaggerò
Quando urla il mio nome, lo inseguo
Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh
Dai dai
La notte striscia
Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh
Dai dai
La notte striscia
La notte striscia, il cielo cade
Devo ascoltare quando il diavolo sta chiamando
Non posso scuoterlo, lo assaggerò
Quando urla il mio nome, lo inseguo
Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh
Dai dai
La notte striscia
Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh
Dai dai
La notte striscia