Miley Cyrus: audio, testo e traduzione di Night Crawling feat. Billy Idol

Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.

Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.

Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!

<br />

Testo di Miley Cyrus

Sometimes I’m good for nothin’

Sometimes the best you’ve ever had

Sometimes I need your lovin’

Sometimes I stab you in the back

Traduzione di Miley Cyrus

[Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus] I found the meanin’Just what I neededCut off the bathroom wallIn my reflectionCravin’ attentionUnder the disco ball [Chorus: Miley Cyrus] Night crawlin’, sky fallin’Gotta listen when the devil’s callin’Can’t shake it, I’ll taste itWhen it’s yellin’ out my name, I chase itOoh–ooh, ooh–oohCome on, come onNight crawlin’Ooh–ooh, ooh–oohCome on, come onNight crawlin’ [Verse 2: Billy Idol] Sometimes my thoughts are violence (Are violence)Sometimes they bring me to the lightSometimes I sit in silence (In silence)Sometimes I’m running for my life [Pre-Chorus: Billy Idol & Miley Cyrus] I found the meaning (I found the meaning)Just what I needed (Just what I needed)Cut off the bathroom wallIn my reflectionCravin’ attentionUnder the disco ball (Yeah, yeah) [Chorus: Billy Idol] Night crawlin’, sky fallin’Gotta listen when the devil’s callin’Can’t shake it, I’ll taste itWhen it’s yellin’ out my name, I chase itOoh–ooh, ooh–oohCome on, come onNight crawlin’Ooh–ooh, ooh–oohCome on, come onNight crawlin’Come on! [Chorus: Billy Idol & Miley Cyrus] Night crawlin’ (Night crawlin’), sky fallin’ (Sky fallin’)Gotta listen when the devil’s callin’ (Devil’s callin’)Can’t shake it, I’ll taste it (I’ll taste—)When it’s yellin’ out my name, I chase itOoh–ooh, ooh–oohCome on, come onNight crawlin’Ooh–ooh, ooh–oohCome on, come onNight crawlin’Come on!

A volte sono buono per niente

A volte il migliore che tu abbia mai avuto

A volte ho bisogno del tuo amore

A volte ti pugnalo alle spalle

Ho trovato il significato

Proprio quello di cui avevo bisogno

Taglio il muro del bagno

Nel mio riflesso

desidero attenzioni

Sotto la palla da discoteca

La notte striscia, il cielo cade

Devo ascoltare quando il diavolo sta chiamando

Non posso scuoterlo, lo assaggerò

Quando urla il mio nome, lo inseguo

Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh

Dai dai

La notte striscia

Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh

Dai dai

La notte striscia

A volte i miei pensieri sono violenza (sono violenza)

A volte mi portano alla luce

A volte mi siedo in silenzio (in silenzio)

A volte corro per salvare la mia vita

Ho trovato il significato

Proprio quello di cui avevo bisogno

Taglio il muro del bagno

Nel mio riflesso

desidero attenzioni

Sotto la palla da discoteca

La notte striscia, il cielo cade

Devo ascoltare quando il diavolo sta chiamando

Non posso scuoterlo, lo assaggerò

Quando urla il mio nome, lo inseguo

Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh

Dai dai

La notte striscia

Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh

Dai dai

La notte striscia

La notte striscia, il cielo cade

Devo ascoltare quando il diavolo sta chiamando

Non posso scuoterlo, lo assaggerò

Quando urla il mio nome, lo inseguo

Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh

Dai dai

La notte striscia

Ooh – ooh, ooh – ooh

Dai dai

La notte striscia