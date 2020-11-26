Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.

Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.

Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!

<br />

Testo di Miley Cyrus

Sometimes I get a little too hurt

Got my mind goin’ places it ain’t wanna go

Sometimes I get a little too low

And I can’t see myself through the fire and smoke

And you, like a neon light

Shinin’ through a door that I can’t keep closed

And you, like a rolling stone

Always buildin’ cities on the hearts that you broke

Traduzione di Miley Cyrus

[Chorus] And in my head, I did my very best saying goodbye, goodbyeAnd I don’t miss you but I think of you and don’t know whyI still feel highI still feel high [Verse 2] Sometimes I stay up all night‘Cause you don’t ever talk to me in my dreamsAnd I think about eventually, you’re holdin’ meAnd dancin’ to the record like a movie scene [Chorus] And in my head, I did my very best saying goodbye, goodbyeAnd I don’t miss you but I think of you and don’t know whyI still feel highI still feel high[Bridge] Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-ohOh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-ohSometimes I get a little too hurtGot my mind goin’ places it ain’t wanna go [Chorus] And in my head, I did my very best saying goodbye, goodbyeAnd I don’t miss you but I think of you and don’t know whyI still feel highI still feel high [Outro] Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-ohOh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-ohI still feel high

A volte mi ferisco un po’ troppo

Ho la mente che va in posti dove non voglio andare

A volte divento mi butto troppo giù

E non riesco a vedermi attraverso il fuoco e il fumo

E tu, come una luce al neon

seduta vicino a una porta che non riesco a tenere chiusa

E tu, come una pietra che rotola

Costruendo sempre città sui cuori che hai spezzato

E nella mia testa, ho fatto del mio meglio per dire addio, arrivederci

E non mi manchi ma ti penso e non so perché

Mi sento ancora in alto

Mi sento ancora in alto

A volte rimango sveglio tutta la notte

Perché non mi parli mai nei miei sogni

E penso che prima o poi mi stai stringendo

E ballando sul disco come la scena di un film

E nella mia testa, ho fatto del mio meglio per dire addio, arrivederci

E non mi manchi ma ti penso e non so perché

Mi sento ancora in alto

Mi sento ancora in alto

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

A volte mi ferisco un po’ troppo

La mia mente va in posti in cui non voglio andare

E nella mia testa, ho fatto del mio meglio per dire addio, arrivederci

E non mi manchi ma ti penso e non so perché

Mi sento ancora in alto

Mi sento ancora in alto

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Mi sento ancora in alto