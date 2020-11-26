Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.
Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.
Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!
Testo di Miley Cyrus
Sometimes I get a little too hurt
Got my mind goin’ places it ain’t wanna go
Sometimes I get a little too low
And I can’t see myself through the fire and smoke
And you, like a neon light
Shinin’ through a door that I can’t keep closed
And you, like a rolling stone
Always buildin’ cities on the hearts that you broke
And I don’t miss you but I think of you and don’t know why
I still feel high
I still feel high [Verse 2] Sometimes I stay up all night
‘Cause you don’t ever talk to me in my dreams
And I think about eventually, you’re holdin’ me
And dancin’ to the record like a movie scene [Chorus] And in my head, I did my very best saying goodbye, goodbye
And I don’t miss you but I think of you and don’t know why
I still feel high
I still feel high
[Bridge] Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Sometimes I get a little too hurt
Got my mind goin’ places it ain’t wanna go [Chorus] And in my head, I did my very best saying goodbye, goodbye
And I don’t miss you but I think of you and don’t know why
I still feel high
I still feel high [Outro] Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
I still feel high
Traduzione di Miley Cyrus
A volte mi ferisco un po’ troppo
Ho la mente che va in posti dove non voglio andare
A volte divento mi butto troppo giù
E non riesco a vedermi attraverso il fuoco e il fumo
E tu, come una luce al neon
seduta vicino a una porta che non riesco a tenere chiusa
E tu, come una pietra che rotola
Costruendo sempre città sui cuori che hai spezzato
E nella mia testa, ho fatto del mio meglio per dire addio, arrivederci
E non mi manchi ma ti penso e non so perché
Mi sento ancora in alto
Mi sento ancora in alto
A volte rimango sveglio tutta la notte
Perché non mi parli mai nei miei sogni
E penso che prima o poi mi stai stringendo
E ballando sul disco come la scena di un film
E nella mia testa, ho fatto del mio meglio per dire addio, arrivederci
E non mi manchi ma ti penso e non so perché
Mi sento ancora in alto
Mi sento ancora in alto
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
A volte mi ferisco un po’ troppo
La mia mente va in posti in cui non voglio andare
E nella mia testa, ho fatto del mio meglio per dire addio, arrivederci
E non mi manchi ma ti penso e non so perché
Mi sento ancora in alto
Mi sento ancora in alto
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Mi sento ancora in alto