Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.

Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.

Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!

Testo di Miley Cyrus

Go ahead, you can say it’s my fault

If it still hurts at all

I thought one of these days you might call

When you were feelin’ small

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] Drownin’ in my thoughtsStarin’ at the clockAnd I know I’m not on your mind [Chorus] I wonder what would happen if I dieI hope all of my friends get drunk and highWould it be too hard to say goodbye?I hope that it’s enough to make you cryMaybe that day you won’t hate me [Verse 2] Go ahead, you can say that I’ve changedJust say it to my faceOne drink and I’m back to that place (To that place)The memories won’t fade (Won’t fade) [Pre-Chorus] Drownin’ in my thoughts (My thoughts)Starin’ at the clock (The clock)And I know I’m not on your mind[Chorus] I wonder what would happen if I dieI hope all of my friends get drunk and highWould it be too hard to say goodbye?I hope that it’s enough to make you cryMaybe that day you won’t hate me [Outro] I wonder what would happen if I die (If I die)I hope all of my friends get drunk and highWould it be too hard to say goodbye? (Say goodbye)I hope that it’s enough to make you cryAnd maybe that day you won’t hate me

Avanti, puoi dire che è colpa mia

Se fa ancora male

Ho pensato che uno di questi giorni potresti chiamare

Quando ti sentivi piccolo

Annegando nei miei pensieri

Fissando l’orologio

E so che non sono nella tua mente

Mi chiedo cosa succederebbe se morissi

Spero che tutti i miei amici si ubriachino e si ubriachino

Sarebbe troppo difficile dire addio?

Spero che sia abbastanza per farti piangere

Forse quel giorno non mi odierai

Avanti, puoi dire che sono cambiato

Dillo a me e basta

Un drink e torno in quel posto (In quel posto)

I ricordi non svaniranno (non svaniranno)

Annegando nei miei pensieri (i miei pensieri)

Starin ‘at the clock (The clock)

E so che non sono nella tua mente

Mi chiedo cosa succederebbe se morissi

Spero che tutti i miei amici si ubriachino e si ubriachino

Sarebbe troppo difficile dire addio?

Spero che sia abbastanza per farti piangere

Forse quel giorno non mi odierai

Mi chiedo cosa succederebbe se morissi (se morissi)

Spero che tutti i miei amici si ubriachino e si ubriachino

Sarebbe troppo difficile dire addio? (Dire addio)

Spero che sia abbastanza per farti piangere

E forse quel giorno non mi odierai