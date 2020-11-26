Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato il suo atteso album Plastic Hearts. Dodici tracce e tre bonus track per un totale di 15 canzoni per la nuova fatica della cantante di Midnight Sky.
Ho iniziato questo album due anni fa pensando di aver capito tutto. Non solo con queste canzoni ma anche con la mia vita. Quando pensavo che fosse tutto finito è stato tutto cancellato. Anche la rilevanza di molte canzoni. Perché TUTTO è cambiato. Con trionfo e gratitudine vi presento il mio settimo album, Plastic Hearts.
Con queste parole l’ex stellina Disney ha voluto introdurre al mondo il suo nuovo lavoro che adesso possiamo finalmente ascoltare!
Testo di Miley Cyrus
Go ahead, you can say it’s my fault
If it still hurts at all
I thought one of these days you might call
When you were feelin’ small
Starin’ at the clock
And I know I’m not on your mind [Chorus] I wonder what would happen if I die
I hope all of my friends get drunk and high
Would it be too hard to say goodbye?
I hope that it’s enough to make you cry
Maybe that day you won’t hate me [Verse 2] Go ahead, you can say that I’ve changed
Just say it to my face
One drink and I’m back to that place (To that place)
The memories won’t fade (Won’t fade) [Pre-Chorus] Drownin’ in my thoughts (My thoughts)
Starin’ at the clock (The clock)
And I know I’m not on your mind
[Chorus] I wonder what would happen if I die
I hope all of my friends get drunk and high
Would it be too hard to say goodbye?
I hope that it’s enough to make you cry
Maybe that day you won’t hate me [Outro] I wonder what would happen if I die (If I die)
I hope all of my friends get drunk and high
Would it be too hard to say goodbye? (Say goodbye)
I hope that it’s enough to make you cry
And maybe that day you won’t hate me
Traduzione
Avanti, puoi dire che è colpa mia
Se fa ancora male
Ho pensato che uno di questi giorni potresti chiamare
Quando ti sentivi piccolo
Annegando nei miei pensieri
Fissando l’orologio
E so che non sono nella tua mente
Mi chiedo cosa succederebbe se morissi
Spero che tutti i miei amici si ubriachino e si ubriachino
Sarebbe troppo difficile dire addio?
Spero che sia abbastanza per farti piangere
Forse quel giorno non mi odierai
Avanti, puoi dire che sono cambiato
Dillo a me e basta
Un drink e torno in quel posto (In quel posto)
I ricordi non svaniranno (non svaniranno)
Annegando nei miei pensieri (i miei pensieri)
Starin ‘at the clock (The clock)
E so che non sono nella tua mente
Mi chiedo cosa succederebbe se morissi
Spero che tutti i miei amici si ubriachino e si ubriachino
Sarebbe troppo difficile dire addio?
Spero che sia abbastanza per farti piangere
Forse quel giorno non mi odierai
Mi chiedo cosa succederebbe se morissi (se morissi)
Spero che tutti i miei amici si ubriachino e si ubriachino
Sarebbe troppo difficile dire addio? (Dire addio)
Spero che sia abbastanza per farti piangere
E forse quel giorno non mi odierai