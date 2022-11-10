Louis Tomlinson – Silver Tongues: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Novembre 2022 Da oggi è disponibile in digitale il nuovo singolo di Louis Tomlinson, Silver Tongues, che farà parte del nuovo album Faith in the future, in uscita domani. Un tormentone pieno di un’energia al tempo stesso nostalgico e gioioso, così è stato annunciato il brano dagli autori. Scritto con Joe Cross (Lana Del Ray, Courteeners) e Theo Hutchcraft degli Hurts, il brano è un altro passo tutt’altro che scontato per Louis. “Silver Tongues è probabilmente il brano di cui sono più orgoglioso dell’album” ha dichiarato l’artista britannico. Ascolta qui la nuova canzone Testo Silver Tongues Slowly Gettin’ high on the amber wave Going deep for the ones who do the same Air max’s and silver tongues Settle in for another heavy one You said love was a pretty lie And I choked when your smoke got in my eye Bad logic and empty cans I know nobody understands Me like you do You know it’s times like these We’re so much happier Nights like these We’ll remember those stupid jokеs Only we know You know, when I’m with you I’m so much happier Nights likе these We’ll remember those songs we wrote Only we know You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go” But I don’t feel like goin’ home You said grass was a dirty drug You like to preach with a vodka in your mug I love all the things you know But I’m king on a 50-metre road We stand up tall and beat our chests We shout some things that we’ll regret Sit down with a master plan I know nobody understands Me like you do It’s times like these We’re so much happier Nights like these We’ll remember those stupid jokes Only we know You know, when I’m with you I’m so much happier Nights like these We’ll remember those songs we wrote Only we know You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go” But I don’t feel like goin’ home You and me until the end Wakin’ up to start again You and me until the end Wakin’ up to start again There’s nowhere else that I would rather be Because it’s times like these We’re so much happier Nights like these We’ll remember those stupid jokes Only we know You know, when I’m with you I’m so much happier Nights like these We’ll remember those songs we wrote Only we know You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go” But I don’t feel like goin’ home Traduzione Silver Tongues Sballarsi sull’onda ambrata Andando in profondità per quelli che fanno lo stesso Air max e linguette argentate Sistemati per un altro pesante Hai detto che l’amore era una bella bugia E mi sono strozzato quando il tuo fumo mi è entrato negli occhi Cattiva logica e lattine vuote So che nessuno capisce Io come te Sai che sono tempi come questi Siamo molto più felici Notti come queste Ricorderemo quelle stupide battute Solo noi lo sappiamo Sai, quando sono con te Sono molto più felice Notti come queste Ricorderemo quelle canzoni che abbiamo scritto Solo noi lo sappiamo Mi sorridi e dici: “È ora di andare” Ma non ho voglia di tornare a casa Hai detto che l’erba era una droga sporca Ti piace predicare con una vodka nella tua tazza Amo tutte le cose che sai Ma io sono il re su una strada di 50 metri Ci alziamo in piedi e ci battiamo il petto Gridiamo alcune cose di cui ci pentiremo Siediti con un piano generale So che nessuno capisce Io come te Sono tempi come questi Siamo molto più felici Notti come queste Ricorderemo quelle battute stupide Solo noi lo sappiamo Sai, quando sono con te Sono molto più felice Notti come queste Ricorderemo quelle canzoni che abbiamo scritto Solo noi lo sappiamo Mi sorridi e dici: “È ora di andare” Ma non ho voglia di tornare a casa Io e te fino alla fine Svegliarsi per ricominciare Io e te fino alla fine Svegliarsi per ricominciare Non c’è nessun altro posto dove preferirei essere Perché sono tempi come questi Siamo molto più felici Notti come queste Ricorderemo quelle battute stupide Solo noi lo sappiamo Sai, quando sono con te Sono molto più felice Notti come queste Ricorderemo quelle canzoni che abbiamo scritto Solo noi lo sappiamo Mi sorridi e dici: “È ora di andare” Ma non ho voglia di tornare a casa Cosa ne pensate di Silver Tongues di Louis Tomlinson?