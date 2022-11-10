Louis Tomlinson – Silver Tongues: audio, testo e traduzione

Da oggi è disponibile in digitale il nuovo singolo di Louis Tomlinson, Silver Tongues, che farà parte del nuovo album Faith in the future, in uscita domani.

Un tormentone pieno di un’energia al tempo stesso nostalgico e gioioso, così è stato annunciato il brano dagli autori.

Scritto con Joe Cross (Lana Del Ray, Courteeners) e Theo Hutchcraft degli Hurts, il brano è un altro passo tutt’altro che scontato per Louis.

“Silver Tongues è probabilmente il brano di cui sono più orgoglioso dell’album” ha dichiarato l’artista britannico.

Testo Silver Tongues

Slowly

Gettin’ high on the amber wave

Going deep for the ones who do the same

Air max’s and silver tongues

Settle in for another heavy one

You said love was a pretty lie

And I choked when your smoke got in my eye

Bad logic and empty cans

I know nobody understands

Me like you do

You know it’s times like these

We’re so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those stupid jokеs

Only we know

You know, when I’m with you

I’m so much happier

Nights likе these

We’ll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”

But I don’t feel like goin’ home

You said grass was a dirty drug

You like to preach with a vodka in your mug

I love all the things you know

But I’m king on a 50-metre road

We stand up tall and beat our chests

We shout some things that we’ll regret

Sit down with a master plan

I know nobody understands

Me like you do

It’s times like these

We’re so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know, when I’m with you

I’m so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”

But I don’t feel like goin’ home

You and me until the end

Wakin’ up to start again

You and me until the end

Wakin’ up to start again

There’s nowhere else that I would rather be

Because it’s times like these

We’re so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know, when I’m with you

I’m so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”

But I don’t feel like goin’ home

Traduzione Silver Tongues

Sballarsi sull’onda ambrata

Andando in profondità per quelli che fanno lo stesso

Air max e linguette argentate

Sistemati per un altro pesante

Hai detto che l’amore era una bella bugia

E mi sono strozzato quando il tuo fumo mi è entrato negli occhi

Cattiva logica e lattine vuote

So che nessuno capisce

Io come te

Sai che sono tempi come questi

Siamo molto più felici

Notti come queste

Ricorderemo quelle stupide battute

Solo noi lo sappiamo

Sai, quando sono con te

Sono molto più felice

Notti come queste

Ricorderemo quelle canzoni che abbiamo scritto

Solo noi lo sappiamo

Mi sorridi e dici: “È ora di andare”

Ma non ho voglia di tornare a casa

Hai detto che l’erba era una droga sporca

Ti piace predicare con una vodka nella tua tazza

Amo tutte le cose che sai

Ma io sono il re su una strada di 50 metri

Ci alziamo in piedi e ci battiamo il petto

Gridiamo alcune cose di cui ci pentiremo

Siediti con un piano generale

So che nessuno capisce

Io come te

Sono tempi come questi

Siamo molto più felici

Notti come queste

Ricorderemo quelle battute stupide

Solo noi lo sappiamo

Sai, quando sono con te

Sono molto più felice

Notti come queste

Ricorderemo quelle canzoni che abbiamo scritto

Solo noi lo sappiamo

Mi sorridi e dici: “È ora di andare”

Ma non ho voglia di tornare a casa

Io e te fino alla fine

Svegliarsi per ricominciare

Io e te fino alla fine

Svegliarsi per ricominciare

Non c’è nessun altro posto dove preferirei essere

Perché sono tempi come questi

Siamo molto più felici

Notti come queste

Ricorderemo quelle battute stupide

Solo noi lo sappiamo

Sai, quando sono con te

Sono molto più felice

Notti come queste

Ricorderemo quelle canzoni che abbiamo scritto

Solo noi lo sappiamo

Mi sorridi e dici: “È ora di andare”

Ma non ho voglia di tornare a casa

Cosa ne pensate di Silver Tongues di Louis Tomlinson?