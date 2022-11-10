GingerGeneration.it

Louis Tomlinson – Silver Tongues: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
faith in the future louis tomlinson

Da oggi è disponibile in digitale il nuovo singolo di Louis Tomlinson, Silver Tongues, che farà parte del nuovo album Faith in the future, in uscita domani.

Un tormentone pieno di un’energia al tempo stesso nostalgico e gioioso, così è stato annunciato il brano dagli autori.

Scritto con Joe Cross (Lana Del Ray, Courteeners) e Theo Hutchcraft degli Hurts, il brano è un altro passo tutt’altro che scontato per Louis.

Silver Tongues è probabilmente il brano di cui sono più orgoglioso dell’album” ha dichiarato l’artista britannico.

 Ascolta qui la nuova canzone 

Testo Silver Tongues

Slowly

Gettin’ high on the amber wave
Going deep for the ones who do the same
Air max’s and silver tongues
Settle in for another heavy one
You said love was a pretty lie
And I choked when your smoke got in my eye
Bad logic and empty cans

I know nobody understands
Me like you do

You know it’s times like these
We’re so much happier
Nights like these
We’ll remember those stupid jokеs
Only we know
You know, when I’m with you
I’m so much happier
Nights likе these
We’ll remember those songs we wrote
Only we know
You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”
But I don’t feel like goin’ home

You said grass was a dirty drug
You like to preach with a vodka in your mug
I love all the things you know
But I’m king on a 50-metre road
We stand up tall and beat our chests
We shout some things that we’ll regret

Sit down with a master plan

I know nobody understands
Me like you do

It’s times like these
We’re so much happier
Nights like these
We’ll remember those stupid jokes
Only we know
You know, when I’m with you
I’m so much happier
Nights like these
We’ll remember those songs we wrote
Only we know
You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”
But I don’t feel like goin’ home

You and me until the end
Wakin’ up to start again
You and me until the end
Wakin’ up to start again
There’s nowhere else that I would rather be

Because it’s times like these
We’re so much happier
Nights like these
We’ll remember those stupid jokes
Only we know
You know, when I’m with you
I’m so much happier
Nights like these
We’ll remember those songs we wrote
Only we know
You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”
But I don’t feel like goin’ home

Traduzione Silver Tongues

Sballarsi sull’onda ambrata
Andando in profondità per quelli che fanno lo stesso
Air max e linguette argentate
Sistemati per un altro pesante
Hai detto che l’amore era una bella bugia
E mi sono strozzato quando il tuo fumo mi è entrato negli occhi
Cattiva logica e lattine vuote

So che nessuno capisce
Io come te

Sai che sono tempi come questi
Siamo molto più felici
Notti come queste
Ricorderemo quelle stupide battute
Solo noi lo sappiamo
Sai, quando sono con te
Sono molto più felice
Notti come queste
Ricorderemo quelle canzoni che abbiamo scritto
Solo noi lo sappiamo
Mi sorridi e dici: “È ora di andare”
Ma non ho voglia di tornare a casa

Hai detto che l’erba era una droga sporca
Ti piace predicare con una vodka nella tua tazza
Amo tutte le cose che sai
Ma io sono il re su una strada di 50 metri
Ci alziamo in piedi e ci battiamo il petto
Gridiamo alcune cose di cui ci pentiremo

Siediti con un piano generale

So che nessuno capisce
Io come te

Sono tempi come questi
Siamo molto più felici
Notti come queste
Ricorderemo quelle battute stupide
Solo noi lo sappiamo
Sai, quando sono con te
Sono molto più felice
Notti come queste
Ricorderemo quelle canzoni che abbiamo scritto
Solo noi lo sappiamo
Mi sorridi e dici: “È ora di andare”
Ma non ho voglia di tornare a casa

Io e te fino alla fine
Svegliarsi per ricominciare
Io e te fino alla fine
Svegliarsi per ricominciare
Non c’è nessun altro posto dove preferirei essere

Perché sono tempi come questi
Siamo molto più felici
Notti come queste
Ricorderemo quelle battute stupide
Solo noi lo sappiamo
Sai, quando sono con te
Sono molto più felice
Notti come queste
Ricorderemo quelle canzoni che abbiamo scritto
Solo noi lo sappiamo
Mi sorridi e dici: “È ora di andare”
Ma non ho voglia di tornare a casa

Cosa ne pensate di Silver Tongues di Louis Tomlinson?

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati