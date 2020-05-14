Su Ginger Generation ve l’avevamo raccontato qui. Katy Perry, la straordinaria artista statunitense che a breve diventerà mamma, ha pubblicato quest’oggi il suo tanto atteso nuovo singolo. Daisies, questo il titolo del pezzo, sarà il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco di Katy, che a quanto pare uscirà ad agosto!

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Daisies di Katy Perry!

Testo

Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing

I guess you’re out of your mind until it actually happens

I’m the small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t it be me?

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me ‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

When did we all stop believing in magic?

Why did we put all our hopes in a box in the attic?

I’m the long shot

I’m the Hail Mary

Why can’t it be me?

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me ‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

I’m the small town

One in seven billion

Why can’t it be me?

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house

They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me

‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

Traduzione

ho raccontato loro i tuoi sogni e hanno iniziato a ridere

immagino tu sia impazzito fino a che non è successo

nella piccola città

uno su sette miliardi

perché non può essere me?

mi hanno detto che ero là fuori, hanno provato a buttarmi giù

hanno preso quei bastoni e sassi, ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa

mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi

fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite, marghrite

hanno detto che non vado da nessuna parte, hanno provato a tenermi fuori

hanno preso quei sassi e bastoni ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa

mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi

fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite

quand’è stato che abbiamo smesso di credere nella magia?

perché abbiamo messo tutte le nostre speranze in una scatola in soffitta?

nel lungo periodo

sono Maria Vergine

Perché non può essere me?

mi hanno detto che ero là fuori, hanno provato a buttarmi giù

hanno preso quei bastoni e sassi, ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa

mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi

fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite, marghrite

hanno detto che non vado da nessuna parte, hanno provato a tenermi fuori

hanno preso quei sassi e bastoni ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa

mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi

fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite

nella piccola città

una su 7 miliardi

perché non può essere me?

mi hanno detto che ero là fuori, hanno provato a buttarmi giù

hanno preso quei bastoni e sassi, ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa

mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi

fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite, marghrite

hanno detto che non vado da nessuna parte, hanno provato a tenermi fuori

hanno preso quei sassi e bastoni ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa

mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi

fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite