Su Ginger Generation ve l’avevamo raccontato qui. Katy Perry, la straordinaria artista statunitense che a breve diventerà mamma, ha pubblicato quest’oggi il suo tanto atteso nuovo singolo. Daisies, questo il titolo del pezzo, sarà il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco di Katy, che a quanto pare uscirà ad agosto!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Daisies di Katy Perry!
Testo
Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing
I guess you’re out of your mind until it actually happens
I’m the small town
One in seven billion
Why can’t it be me?
They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me ‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me
‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
When did we all stop believing in magic?
Why did we put all our hopes in a box in the attic?
I’m the long shot
I’m the Hail Mary
Why can’t it be me?
They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me
‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me ‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
I’m the small town
One in seven billion
Why can’t it be me?
They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me
‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house
They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me
‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies
Traduzione
ho raccontato loro i tuoi sogni e hanno iniziato a ridere
immagino tu sia impazzito fino a che non è successo
nella piccola città
uno su sette miliardi
perché non può essere me?
mi hanno detto che ero là fuori, hanno provato a buttarmi giù
hanno preso quei bastoni e sassi, ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa
mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi
fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite, marghrite
hanno detto che non vado da nessuna parte, hanno provato a tenermi fuori
hanno preso quei sassi e bastoni ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa
mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi
fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite
quand’è stato che abbiamo smesso di credere nella magia?
perché abbiamo messo tutte le nostre speranze in una scatola in soffitta?
nel lungo periodo
sono Maria Vergine
Perché non può essere me?
mi hanno detto che ero là fuori, hanno provato a buttarmi giù
hanno preso quei bastoni e sassi, ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa
mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi
fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite, marghrite
hanno detto che non vado da nessuna parte, hanno provato a tenermi fuori
hanno preso quei sassi e bastoni ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa
mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi
fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite
nella piccola città
una su 7 miliardi
perché non può essere me?
mi hanno detto che ero là fuori, hanno provato a buttarmi giù
hanno preso quei bastoni e sassi, ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa
mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi
fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite, marghrite
hanno detto che non vado da nessuna parte, hanno provato a tenermi fuori
hanno preso quei sassi e bastoni ho mostrato loro che potevo costruire una casa
mi dicono che sono pazza ma non ho mai permesso loro di cambairmi
fino a che non mi hanno ricoperto di margherite, margherite