Katy Perry – GIMME GIMME: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

GIMME GIMME è la traccia n° 3 di 143, il sesto album di Katy Perry, in uscita il 20 settembre 2024.

Il brano è un featuring con il rapper di origini londinesi 21 Savage. Una parte del testo della canzone è stato rivelato ancor prima dell’uscita, mediante la pubblicazione di uno snippet (fonte Genius.com).

Testo GIMME GIMME Katy Perry

[Verse 1: 21 Savage]

Big dog Savage, I’m the man of your dreams (21)

I heard you gotta jump just to put on your jeans

I’m like Amazon ‘cause I got what you need (21)

She gave me her heart, so I gave her my keys (21)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Gimme, gimme, baby, stop wastin’ my time

Kitty, kitty, wanna come party tonight

Trippy, trippy, daddy, take me on a ride

If you want my body, gotta blow my mind (Blow my mind)

Gimme, gimme, baby, stop wastin’ my time (Wastin’ my time)

Kitty, kitty, wanna come party tonight (Party at night)

Trippy, trippy, daddy, take me on a ride (Me on a ride)

If you want my body, gotta blow my mind (Blow my mind)

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]

Tell me, baby, ‘cause I’m listening

Stimulate me with your fantasies

Say the right thing, maybe you can bе

Crawling on me like a centipеde

Freaks only come out at night

Turn the flakes into texts

They all bark with no bite (With no bite)

Please, gotta know what I like

Turn me on all night long

Then you know that I might (Know that—)

Traduzione

[Verse 1: 21 Savage]

Grande cane Savage, sono l’uomo dei tuoi sogni (21)

Ho sentito che devi saltare solo per indossare i tuoi jeans

Sono come Amazon perché ho ciò di cui hai bisogno (21)

Mi ha dato il suo cuore, quindi le ho dato le mie chiavi (21)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Dammi, dammi, baby, smettila di farmi perdere tempo

Gattino, gattino, voglio venire a fare festa stasera

Trippy, trippy, daddy, portami a fare un giro

Se vuoi il mio corpo, devi farmi impazzire (farmi impazzire)

Dammi, dammi, baby, smettila di farmi perdere tempo (farmi perdere tempo)

Gattino, gattino, voglio venire a fare festa stasera (fare festa di notte)

Trippy, daddy, portami a fare un giro (Io in un giro)

Se vuoi il mio corpo, devi farmi impazzire (farmi impazzire)

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]

Dimmi, baby, perché ti ascolto

Stimolami con le tue fantasie

Dì la cosa giusta, forse puoi esserlo

Strisciandomi addosso come un millepiedi

I mostri escono solo di notte

Trasforma i fiocchi in messaggi

Tutti abbaiano senza mordere (senza mordere)

Per favore, devi sapere cosa mi piace

Eccitami tutta la notte

Allora sai che potrei (Sapere che—)

(In aggiornamento)

Significato della canzone

Il significato del brano GIMME GIMME di Katy Perry feat. 21 Savage non è stato ancora rivelato ma non c’è dubbio che si tratti di un testo spregiudicato. Non esiteremo ad aggiornarvi il prima possibile!