Katy Perry – GIMME GIMME: anteprima audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
143 katy perry

GIMME GIMME è la traccia n° 3 di 143, il sesto album di Katy Perry, in uscita il 20 settembre 2024.

Il brano è un featuring con il rapper di origini londinesi 21 Savage. Una parte del testo della canzone è stato rivelato ancor prima dell’uscita, mediante la pubblicazione di uno snippet (fonte Genius.com).

Testo GIMME GIMME Katy Perry

[Verse 1: 21 Savage]
Big dog Savage, I’m the man of your dreams (21)
I heard you gotta jump just to put on your jeans
I’m like Amazon ‘cause I got what you need (21)
She gave me her heart, so I gave her my keys (21)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Gimme, gimme, baby, stop wastin’ my time
Kitty, kitty, wanna come party tonight
Trippy, trippy, daddy, take me on a ride
If you want my body, gotta blow my mind (Blow my mind)
Gimme, gimme, baby, stop wastin’ my time (Wastin’ my time)
Kitty, kitty, wanna come party tonight (Party at night)
Trippy, trippy, daddy, take me on a ride (Me on a ride)
If you want my body, gotta blow my mind (Blow my mind)

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]
Tell me, baby, ‘cause I’m listening
Stimulate me with your fantasies
Say the right thing, maybe you can bе
Crawling on me like a centipеde
Freaks only come out at night
Turn the flakes into texts
They all bark with no bite (With no bite)
Please, gotta know what I like
Turn me on all night long
Then you know that I might (Know that—)

Traduzione

[Verse 1: 21 Savage]
Grande cane Savage, sono l’uomo dei tuoi sogni (21)
Ho sentito che devi saltare solo per indossare i tuoi jeans
Sono come Amazon perché ho ciò di cui hai bisogno (21)
Mi ha dato il suo cuore, quindi le ho dato le mie chiavi (21)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Dammi, dammi, baby, smettila di farmi perdere tempo
Gattino, gattino, voglio venire a fare festa stasera
Trippy, trippy, daddy, portami a fare un giro
Se vuoi il mio corpo, devi farmi impazzire (farmi impazzire)
Dammi, dammi, baby, smettila di farmi perdere tempo (farmi perdere tempo)
Gattino, gattino, voglio venire a fare festa stasera (fare festa di notte)
Trippy, daddy, portami a fare un giro (Io in un giro)
Se vuoi il mio corpo, devi farmi impazzire (farmi impazzire)

[Verse 2: Katy Perry]
Dimmi, baby, perché ti ascolto
Stimolami con le tue fantasie
Dì la cosa giusta, forse puoi esserlo
Strisciandomi addosso come un millepiedi
I mostri escono solo di notte
Trasforma i fiocchi in messaggi
Tutti abbaiano senza mordere (senza mordere)
Per favore, devi sapere cosa mi piace
Eccitami tutta la notte
Allora sai che potrei (Sapere che—)

(In aggiornamento)

Significato della canzone

Il significato del brano GIMME GIMME di Katy Perry feat. 21 Savage non è stato ancora rivelato ma non c’è dubbio che si tratti di un testo spregiudicato. Non esiteremo ad aggiornarvi il prima possibile!

Giovanna Codella

La musica è la mia più grande passione ed è anche il mezzo per interpretare il mondo che mi circonda. Nella scrittura di articoli quanto nel canto, amo esplorare stili diversi, dal pop britannico al K-pop, dal rap alla musica italiana: ogni forma d'espressione è per me un'avventura da vivere.

