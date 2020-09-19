Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Wake up

Da circa una settimana è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Wake up
Testo Wake up
And you use your pain
Cause it makes you you
Though I wish I could hold you through it
I know it’s not the same
You got living to do
And I just want you to do it
So get up, get out, relight that spark
You know the rest by heart
Wake up, wake up, if it’s all you do
Look out, look inside of you
It’s not what you lost, it’s what you’ll gain
Raising your voice to the rain
Wake up your dream and make it true
Look out, look inside of you
It’s not what you lost
Relight that spark
Time to come out of the dark
Wake up, wake up
Better wake those demons, just look them in the eye
No reason not to try
Life can be a mess, I won’t let it cloud my mind
I’ll let my fingers fly
And I use the pain ’cause it’s part of me
And I’m ready to power through it
Gonna find the strength, find the melody
‘Cause you showed me how to do it
Get up, get out, relight that spark
You know the rest by heart
So wake that spirit, spirit
I wanna hear it, hear it
No need to fear it, you’re not alone
You’re gonna find your way home
(ritornello)
Traduzione di Wake up
E tu usi il dolore
perchè lui usa te
Anche se vorrei accompagnarti attraverso di esso
So che non è lo stesso
Deve vivere per farlo
E voglio solo che tu lo faccia
Quindi svegliati, esci, riaccendi quella scintilla
Saprai il resto grazie al cuore
(ritornello)
Svegliati, svegliati, se è tutto quello che farai
Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te
Non è quello che hai perso, è quello che otterrai
Innalzando la tua voce nella pioggia
Sveglia il tuo sogna e rendilo reale
Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te
Non è quello che hai perso
Riaccendi quella scintilla
è tempo di uscire dall’oscurità
Svegliati, svegliati
Meglio svegliare quei demoni, guardarli negli occhi
Non c’è ragione di non provare
La vita può essere un casino, non lascerò che annebbi la mia menti
Lascerò volare le mie dita
e userò il dolore perchè è parte di me
e sono pronta a diventare più potente attraverso di lui
Troverò la forza, troverò la melodia
perchè tu mi hai mostrato come farlo
Alzati, esci, riaccendi la scintilla
il resto verrà con il cuore
(ritornello)
così sveglia quello spirito, spirito
Voglio sentirlo, sentirlo
Non c’è bisogno di avere paura, non sei sola
Troverai la strada di casa
(ritornello)
L’audio di Wake up tratto da Julie and the Phantoms: