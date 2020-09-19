Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Wake up

Da circa una settimana è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Wake up

Testo Wake up

And you use your pain

Cause it makes you you

Though I wish I could hold you through it

I know it’s not the same

You got living to do

And I just want you to do it

So get up, get out, relight that spark

You know the rest by heart

Wake up, wake up, if it’s all you do

Look out, look inside of you

It’s not what you lost, it’s what you’ll gain

Raising your voice to the rain

Wake up your dream and make it true

Look out, look inside of you

It’s not what you lost

Relight that spark

Time to come out of the dark

Wake up, wake up

Better wake those demons, just look them in the eye

No reason not to try

Life can be a mess, I won’t let it cloud my mind

I’ll let my fingers fly

And I use the pain ’cause it’s part of me

And I’m ready to power through it

Gonna find the strength, find the melody

‘Cause you showed me how to do it

Get up, get out, relight that spark

You know the rest by heart

So wake that spirit, spirit

I wanna hear it, hear it

No need to fear it, you’re not alone

You’re gonna find your way home

(ritornello)

Traduzione di Wake up

E tu usi il dolore

perchè lui usa te

Anche se vorrei accompagnarti attraverso di esso

So che non è lo stesso

Deve vivere per farlo

E voglio solo che tu lo faccia

Quindi svegliati, esci, riaccendi quella scintilla

Saprai il resto grazie al cuore

(ritornello)

Svegliati, svegliati, se è tutto quello che farai

Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te

Non è quello che hai perso, è quello che otterrai

Innalzando la tua voce nella pioggia

Sveglia il tuo sogna e rendilo reale

Guarda fuori, guarda dentro di te

Non è quello che hai perso

Riaccendi quella scintilla

è tempo di uscire dall’oscurità

Svegliati, svegliati

Meglio svegliare quei demoni, guardarli negli occhi

Non c’è ragione di non provare

La vita può essere un casino, non lascerò che annebbi la mia menti

Lascerò volare le mie dita

e userò il dolore perchè è parte di me

e sono pronta a diventare più potente attraverso di lui

Troverò la forza, troverò la melodia

perchè tu mi hai mostrato come farlo

Alzati, esci, riaccendi la scintilla

il resto verrà con il cuore

(ritornello)

così sveglia quello spirito, spirito

Voglio sentirlo, sentirlo

Non c’è bisogno di avere paura, non sei sola

Troverai la strada di casa

(ritornello)

L’audio di Wake up tratto da Julie and the Phantoms:

Julie and the Phantoms - Julie sings Wake Up (Episode 1)

Watch this video on YouTube