Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Flying Solo

Da circa una settimana è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Flying Solo

Testo Flying Solo

If I leave you on a bad note

Leave you on a sad note

Guess that means I’m buying lunch that day

I know all your secrets

You know all my deep-dish

Guess that means some things they never, they never

Change

We both know what I, what I, what I

Mean

When I look at you it’s like I’m looking at me

My life, my life would be real low, zero, flying solo

My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you

Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah

Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah

My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you

Yeah, You know who I’m likin’

Way before I liked them

Duh…

Cause you liked them first

And if somebody hurts you

I’m gonna get hurt too

That’s just how we work, yeah, that’s just how we work

It will never

Change

We both know what I, what I, what I

Mean

When I look at you it’s like I’m looking at me

My life, my life would be real low, zero, flying solo

My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you

Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah

Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah

My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you

My life, my life would be real low, zero, flying solo

My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you

Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah

Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah

My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you

Traduzione

Se ti lascio un brutto appunto

ti lascio un appunto triste

Immagino possa significare che sto comprando il pranzo

Conosco tutti i tuoi segreti

Mi conosci nel profondo

Immagino questo significhi che certe cose non cambiano

Sappiamo entrambi cosa intendo

Quando ti guardo è come se mi stessi guardando

La mia vita, la mia vita sarebbe molto più scarsa

Zero, volando da solo oh oh oh

La mia vita la mia vita sarebbe davvero bassa, zero

Volare da solo senza di te oh oh oh

Sì, sai chi mi piace

Molto prima che mi piacciano

Duh, perché ti piacciono prima

E se qualcuno ti ferisce

ferisce anche me

è così che lavoriamo

e non cambierà mai

(di nuovo ritornello)

Il video di Flying Solo tratto da Julie and the Phantoms:

Julie and the Phantoms - Flying Solo (Music Video)

