Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Flying Solo

di Elisa Baroni
Julie and the Phantoms flying solo

Da circa una settimana è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. La colonna sonora è ricca di canzoni più o meno coinvolgenti. Ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Flying Solo

Testo Flying Solo 

If I leave you on a bad note
Leave you on a sad note
Guess that means I’m buying lunch that day
I know all your secrets
You know all my deep-dish
Guess that means some things they never, they never

Change
We both know what I, what I, what I
Mean
When I look at you it’s like I’m looking at me

My life, my life would be real low, zero, flying solo
My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you
Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah
Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah
My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you

Yeah, You know who I’m likin’
Way before I liked them
Duh…
Cause you liked them first
And if somebody hurts you
I’m gonna get hurt too
That’s just how we work, yeah, that’s just how we work
It will never

Change
We both know what I, what I, what I
Mean
When I look at you it’s like I’m looking at me

My life, my life would be real low, zero, flying solo
My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you
Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah
Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah
My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you

My life, my life would be real low, zero, flying solo
My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you
Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah
Hey / Yeah-e-Yeah
My life, my life would be real low, zero flying solo without you

Traduzione 

Se ti lascio un brutto appunto
ti lascio un appunto triste
Immagino possa significare che sto comprando il pranzo
Conosco tutti i tuoi segreti
Mi conosci nel profondo
Immagino questo significhi che certe cose non cambiano

Sappiamo entrambi cosa intendo
Quando ti guardo è come se mi stessi guardando
La mia vita, la mia vita sarebbe molto più scarsa
Zero, volando da solo oh oh oh
La mia vita la mia vita sarebbe davvero bassa, zero
Volare da solo senza di te oh oh oh

Sì, sai chi mi piace
Molto prima che mi piacciano
Duh, perché ti piacciono prima
E se qualcuno ti ferisce
ferisce anche me
è così che lavoriamo
e non cambierà mai

(di nuovo ritornello)

Il video di Flying Solo tratto da Julie and the Phantoms:

Julie and the Phantoms - Flying Solo (Music Video)

E a voi, piace Flying Solo di Julie and the Phantoms?

0
