Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Bright

Da circa una settimana è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. Tra le molte canzoni presente ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Bright!
Ecco l’audio su Spotify tratto da Julie and the Phantoms e su Youtube trovate anche il video:
Testo della canzone
Sometimes I think I’m falling down
I wanna cry I’m callin out
for one more try
to feel alive
And when I feel lost and alone
I know that I can make it home
fight through the dark
and find the spark
Life is a risk but I will take it
close my eyes and jump
together I think that we can make it
come on lets run and
Rise through the night you and I
we will fight to shine together
bright forever and
Rise through the night you and I
we will fight to shine together
bright forever
And times that I doubted myself
I felt like I needed some help
stuck in my head
with nothing left
I feel something around me now
so unclear lifting me out
I found the ground I’m marching on
Life is a risk but we will take it
close my eyes and jump
together I think that we can make it
come on lets run and
Rise through the night you and I
we will fight to shine together
bright forever
And Rise through the night you and I
we will fight to shine together
bright forever
The times that I doubted myself
I felt like I needed some help
stuck in my head
with nothing left
And when I feel lost and alone
I know that I can make it home
Fight through the dark, and find the spark
And Rise through the night you and I
we will fight to shine together
bright forever
Traduzione di Bright
A volte penso di essere sul punto di cadere
Voglio piangere e sto gridando
nel tentativo di sentirmi vivo
E quando mi sento perso e solo
So che riuscirò a tornare a casa
lottando attraverso l’oscurità per trovare la scintilla
La vita è un rischio ma lo correrò
Chiudo gli occhi e salto
penso che insieme possiamo farcela
Avanti, corriamo
E risorgiamo per tutta la notte io e te
Combatteremo per risplendere insieme luminosi per sempre
In tempi in cui dubitavo di me stesso
Sentivo come se avessi bisogno di aiuto
Bloccato nella mia testa
senza più niente
Sento qualcosa intorno a me ora
non è chiaro e mi solleva
Ho trovato il terreno su cui sto marciando
(ripete la vita è un rischio …)
e quando mi sento solo e perduto
so che posso tornare a casa
lottando attraverso l’oscurità per trovare la scintilla
sorgiamo nella notte io e te
combatteremo per risplendere insieme per sempre