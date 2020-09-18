Julie and the Phantoms: audio, testo e traduzione di Bright

Da circa una settimana è disponibile su Netflix la prima stagione della serie musical Julie and the Phantoms (leggi la recensione). La regia di Kenny Ortega non delude e la visione è più che piacevole. Tra le molte canzoni presente ecco audio, testo e traduzione di Bright!

Ecco l’audio su Spotify tratto da Julie and the Phantoms e su Youtube trovate anche il video:



Testo della canzone

Sometimes I think I’m falling down

I wanna cry I’m callin out

for one more try

to feel alive

And when I feel lost and alone

I know that I can make it home

fight through the dark

and find the spark

Life is a risk but I will take it

close my eyes and jump

together I think that we can make it

come on lets run and

Rise through the night you and I

we will fight to shine together

bright forever and

Rise through the night you and I

we will fight to shine together

bright forever

And times that I doubted myself

I felt like I needed some help

stuck in my head

with nothing left

I feel something around me now

so unclear lifting me out

I found the ground I’m marching on

Life is a risk but we will take it

close my eyes and jump

together I think that we can make it

come on lets run and

Rise through the night you and I

we will fight to shine together

bright forever

And Rise through the night you and I

we will fight to shine together

bright forever

The times that I doubted myself

I felt like I needed some help

stuck in my head

with nothing left

And when I feel lost and alone

I know that I can make it home

Fight through the dark, and find the spark

And Rise through the night you and I

we will fight to shine together

bright forever

Traduzione di Bright

A volte penso di essere sul punto di cadere

Voglio piangere e sto gridando

nel tentativo di sentirmi vivo

E quando mi sento perso e solo

So che riuscirò a tornare a casa

lottando attraverso l’oscurità per trovare la scintilla

La vita è un rischio ma lo correrò

Chiudo gli occhi e salto

penso che insieme possiamo farcela

Avanti, corriamo

E risorgiamo per tutta la notte io e te

Combatteremo per risplendere insieme luminosi per sempre

In tempi in cui dubitavo di me stesso

Sentivo come se avessi bisogno di aiuto

Bloccato nella mia testa

senza più niente

Sento qualcosa intorno a me ora

non è chiaro e mi solleva

Ho trovato il terreno su cui sto marciando

(ripete la vita è un rischio …)

e quando mi sento solo e perduto

so che posso tornare a casa

lottando attraverso l’oscurità per trovare la scintilla

sorgiamo nella notte io e te

combatteremo per risplendere insieme per sempre